Pennsylvania Man Dubbed ‘Jack the Tripper’ Pleads Guilty to Assaulting a Capitol Police Officer on Jan. 6
The Pennsylvania man known as “Jack the Tripper” after he was seen on video appearing to use a bike rack to trip a police officer on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty. Mikhail Edward Slye, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a...
Texas Cop Who Gave Homeless Man Shit Sandwich Gets Fired Again
A former San Antonio cop fired for his strange obsession with shit-related misconduct while on the job somehow found another law enforcement-gig just a 40-minute drive away—at least for a couple years. Matthew Luckhurst was fired from the San Antonio Police Department in 2020 after a series of offensive...
thesource.com
Woman Sentenced to Three Years in State Prison for Collecting $400,000 in Viral Gofundme Scam
A New Jersey woman was sentenced to three years in state prison on Friday for her role in a $400,000 GoFundMe scam in which she and her then-boyfriend lied about helping a homeless veteran in Philadelphia. Katelyn McClure, 32, was already serving a one-year sentence on federal charges related to...
A man’s delivery went to the wrong person in Florida. When he picked it up, he saw cops
A package mix-up during the holiday season landed a Florida man on the “naughty list” Wednesday, according to the Marco Island Police Department.
New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud
A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
crypto-academy.org
Caroline Ellison Escapes 110 Years of Jail Via Plea Deal
One of the main witnesses on the ongoing investigation about FTX could evade all seven counts of allegations against Caroline Ellison with a plea deal. If the plea deal is accepted, former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, could face only the criminal tax violations charge and be immediately released by paying $250,000 in bail.
Mississippi man sentenced after pleading guilty to have more than 25 fraudulent unemployment benefit cards
A Mississippi man was sentenced today to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, of Pontotoc was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pled guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
Oregon woman sentenced for lying to federal agent after buying gun her boyfriend, a convicted felon, is accused of using to kill 2 men
A woman who bought a gun that her boyfriend, a convicted felon, is accused of using nine days later to fatally shoot two people was sentenced Monday to probation for providing false information to a federal agent. Authorities found texts from Amber Ann Silvaz’s cellphone to her boyfriend as she...
Funeral home owner accused of selling body parts gets 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge.Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.U.S. authorities said that on dozens of occasions, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, who also pleaded guilty to mail fraud, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families' knowledge.U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello in Grand Junction also sentenced Koch...
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
NME
Man charged in Takeoff’s murder is released on $1million bond
The man charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff was released from jail on Wednesday (January 5) after his $1million bond was posted. Rolling Stone has reported that Patrick Clark secured the bond on January 4 following a December 28 hearing that saw Clark’s team arguing that the bond – already reduced from the original $2million figure ordered by the court – was “excessive”. Clark posted bail after the judge denied his team’s attempts to have the amount lowered to $300,000 despite being able to appeal again.
Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly
Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
A teenage girl was found dead after a mysterious phone call. Two decades later, the case is being reopened
Jessie Marie Twilight Song Crooks, known to those who loved her simply as Twilight, was a precocious teenage girl with a thousand-watt smile. Naturally athletic, she loved swimming and playing soccer. She spent her days as a sophomore hanging out with friends and socializing with peers at Greenwood High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where she was a straight-A student with dreams of attending Harvard University. “The world was really open to her,” her father, Bobby Crooks, told the Bowling Green Daily News in 2011, ten years after his daughter was found murdered near a dried-up pond in rural Warren...
Click10.com
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for $4.5M telemarketing scam with links to South Florida
MIAMI – A caller posing as a U.S. government official told a victim that he or she had won a prize, but before collecting it, the victim needed to pay taxes and fees. There wasn’t a prize. That’s how federal agents said a group defrauded more than 400 people, mostly seniors, out of $4.5 million for about three years.
Suspended Washington, DC, police officers found guilty in death of 20-year-old man during police pursuit
Two suspended Washington, DC, officers have been found guilty on charges related to the death of a 20-year-old man during a 2020 police pursuit, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release Wednesday.
TODAY.com
‘Frozen shock’: Idaho roommate said masked man walked past her on night of killings, court docs reveal
One of the surviving roommates in the house where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in November said she locked herself in her room after seeing a man in a mask and black clothing walking toward her on the night of the killings, according to new court documents.
Benzinga
Amazon Delivers License Plates Worth $200 To Arkansas Man Who Had Ordered Dog Food — Police Begin Probe
Amazon Inc. AMZN has found itself amid a delivery mishap. In a bizarre incident, a man was delivered license plates in place of dog food. What Happened: Josh Smith of Jonesboro, a city in Arkansas, had ordered a dog food package from Amazon and received about 65 license plates, reported KAIT.
Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud
Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
Texas man accused of kidnapping, assaulting Bumble date for 5 days
Harris County, Texas, police have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a woman he met on the online dating platform Bumble and holding her against her will for days. The suspect, Zachary Mills, is accused of assaulting the woman and denying her food and water after she refused his sexual advances, court documents allege. According to court documents, the unnamed woman met 21-year-old Mills on Bumble and had agreed to go to his apartment in Spring, Texas, on Christmas Eve. Once they arrived at his apartment, he immediately attempted to have sex, she said, and when she denied him, "he immediately...
A US Funeral Home Boss Just Got Prison Time For Stealing Bodies & Her Mom Helped Her Do It
A former Colorado funeral home operator and her mother were sentenced to prison on Tuesday, after the two women admitted to illegally selling more than 500 bodies without telling the families. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Megan Hess, 46, operated the Sunset...
