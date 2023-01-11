Read full article on original website
Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy
This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
Festive Holiday Desserts: Gingerbread Caramel Trifle
Here is a holiday dessert that is as fun and festive as it is delicious. This trifle is a quick and tasty treat that looks beautiful on any holiday table. A trifle is a traditional English dessert that is layered with cake, custard, fruit, and whipped cream. This trifle doesn’t have fruit, but it does have tasty layers of gingerbread, caramel and whipped cream, it looks so festive on any holiday dessert table.
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Allrecipes.com
Beans and Greens Tartine
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Drizzle olive oil on both sides of the bread. Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add Swiss chard and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer chard to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain and squeeze out as much excess water from the chard as possible using your hands. Roughly chop.
No Bake Desserts: 10 Minute Nutella Cookies, A Rich Chocolate Hazelnut Treat
No Bake Nutella CookiesPhoto bykirbiescravings.com. These easy, No Bake Nutella Cookies that don’t require you to use an oven are a chocolate lovers dream dessert. Only 3 ingredients; Nutella, coconut or almond flour and water. These cookies are so decadent, yet simple, with all the ingredients mixed in one bowl and take about 10 minutes to prepare. This recipe makes 10 cookies, so feel free to double ingredients if you are a chocoholic like me.
EatingWell
Cabbage & Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage & Mustard
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook, stirring to crumble into bite-size pieces, until browned, about 4 minutes. Add fennel and onion; cook, stirring occasionally and using a wooden spoon to scrape up browned bits from the bottom of the pot, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add cabbage and caraway seeds; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in broth and pepper; bring to a boil over high heat.
TODAY.com
Easy, healthy meal ideas for the week ahead: Slow-cooker soup, lasagna and more
Allrecipes.com
Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray. Mix Greek yogurt, flour, and carne asada seasoning together in a medium bowl until a shaggy dough forms. Transfer to a surface dusted with self-rising flour, and knead for about 5 minutes until smooth. Continue adding flour as needed if the dough is too sticky.
butterwithasideofbread.com
RITZ CRACKER MEATLOAF
Ritz Cracker Meatloaf is the best meatloaf you’ll ever try! Simple meatloaf recipe that is made with crushed Ritz crackers, cheddar cheese and onion soup mix and has so much flavor!. For many years, I wasn’t a huge fan of meatloaf. It was always dry and didn’t have much...
fox56news.com
Christmas morning casserole and cinnamon sugar waffles
1 32-oz bag of frozen tater tots (may not use them all) Preheat oven to 350. Butter a 9×13 baking dish. In a skillet over high heat, cook and crumble the sausage. Add the onion and diced bell pepper and cook until vegetables are soft, about 6-8 minutes. Scatter the sausage vegetable mixture into the baking dish. In a large bowl, whisk together the milk and eggs. Season with salt and pepper, then pour over the sausage and vegetables. Sprinkle with the cheese, then arrange the tater tots neatly in a single layer over the eggs. Bake until eggs are set and tots are crisp on top, about 40-45 minutes. If desired, turn on the broiler for a couple of minutes at the end to crisp up the potatoes.
