ABC 15 News
Bordertown residents seek accountability from lawmakers
SAN LUIS, AZ — Accountability. That's what folks living in border communities are demanding from lawmakers, one day after they met in Somerton, Arizona, to discuss the crisis at the border. Among them is Dennis Cook, who lives just yards away from the Arizona-Mexico border wall. He says life...
Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest
Human trafficking in Arizona starts as early as 13 years old, according to the McCain Institute Arizona Combatting Human Trafficking team that advocates for long-lasting solutions to ending human trafficking. The post Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest appeared first on KYMA.
CBP Port of San Luis arrested driver and seized drug money
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port of San Luis officers arrested a driver before the latter entered Mexico. The post CBP Port of San Luis arrested driver and seized drug money appeared first on KYMA.
beyondbordersnews.com
Imperial County Declares State of Emergency Due to Migrant Situation
The Imperial County Board of Supervisors joined the city of Calexico in declaring a state of emergency due to the influx of migrants arriving in the area something that most elected officials and activists say will get worse over time. The board had its first meeting of the year to...
Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run
The Yuma man accused of defrauding several people of $750,000 of cash and cryptocurrency through a fraudulent bitcoin startup may be on the run, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The post Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
ECRMC Department Closures Prompt Call to Action
EL CENTRO – The closing of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s pediatric and obstetric departments has mobilized a wide swath of the Valley community, including a wide range of physicians and local leaders, who have vowed to ramp up pressure on hospital officials in an effort to prevent any further reduction in services.
KTAR.com
Border Patrol to begin closing gaps near Morelos Dam west of Yuma next week
PHOENIX — Border Patrol on Friday announced it would begin construction next week to close gaps in the barrier near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma. The four gaps that will be closed are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Yuma Dam Project and will be tied into already existing infrastructure in the area.
yumadailynews.com
Driving high is still illegal, says sheriffs in Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY - Sheriff in Imperial County have been addressing that driving under the influence (DUI) laws are not just for alcohol. Driving under the influence of drugs, including marijuana, is also dangerous and illegal. Driving is a complex task that requires your full attention to stay safe and alert....
US 95 lane closures in Yuma start on Wednesday
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan ahead for lane closures on US 95. The post US 95 lane closures in Yuma start on Wednesday appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Former IV Ministries Pastor Sentenced
SAN DIEGO – The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries was sentenced to six months in federal custody and six months of home confinement in connection to his previously pleading guilty to one count of benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in federal court in San Diego on Friday,...
IV healthcare workers protest against consolidation
Valley healthcare workers say upset over El Centro Regional Medical Center’s decision to close the pediatric and obstetric’s departments. The post IV healthcare workers protest against consolidation appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Man in Yuma shot, deputies have found no suspects
YUMA - A man in Yuma has been shot and was later flown to a hospital in Phoenix. Sheriff got the call around 2 in the morning around W. 5th Street. When deputies arrived to the scene, they saw the 21-year-old who got shot. The man was taken to YRMC, when later flown to the hospital in Phoenix. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.
calexicochronicle.com
ECRMC Commemorates Closing of Maternity Ward
EL CENTRO – After 67 years of providing maternity and obstetric services, El Centro Regional Medical Center has officially closed its maternity ward with the discharge of its last infant. On the last day that the ward’s doors were open, the hospital hosted a small celebration the evening of...
yumadailynews.com
"Married in Yuma", presented at Yuma Main Library
YUMA - Still, waiting for Cupid? Yuma Main Library has been announcing its new Married in Yuma class. The class will Learn more about one of the most colorful chapters of Yuma’s history - the “no waiting” era when Cupid worked overtime to marry thousands of couples each year. Lovers can join the program on January 25th, 2023 at 10:00 am.
kyma.com
Mild conditions for the rest of the work week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure builds into our region which is bringing the Desert Southwest drier and warmer weather. And today marks the 5th day with above-normal temperatures in a row here in Yuma, as we hit a high a few degrees warmer for today's date. An unsettled...
Local RV park to make Humane Society donation
The Humane Society is currently at max capacity, and says some of their kennels are doubled, even tripled up with dogs. The post Local RV park to make Humane Society donation appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Art in the park is back in Yuma, just a $1 to attend
YUMA - The Yuma Art Center has been announcing the return of art in the park. The center invites the community to join them in the fine art festival with delightful and beautiful artwork displays alongside Colorado. The event is happening January 14th-15th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Officials...
21-year-old man shot in attempted homicide, YCSO investigates
A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in an attempted homicide, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). The post 21-year-old man shot in attempted homicide, YCSO investigates appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Man in Yuma flown to hospital from car crash, police say speeding was the cause
YUMA - A man in Yuma has been taken to the hospital for losing control of his gray 1995 Honda Accord and colliding with a concrete barrier. The incident happened on January 8, 2023, around 6:30 in the morning. The man was going west on Gila Ridge Road. Police say...
