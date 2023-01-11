ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

ABC 15 News

Bordertown residents seek accountability from lawmakers

SAN LUIS, AZ — Accountability. That's what folks living in border communities are demanding from lawmakers, one day after they met in Somerton, Arizona, to discuss the crisis at the border. Among them is Dennis Cook, who lives just yards away from the Arizona-Mexico border wall. He says life...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest

Human trafficking in Arizona starts as early as 13 years old, according to the McCain Institute Arizona Combatting Human Trafficking team that advocates for long-lasting solutions to ending human trafficking. The post Local groups tackle human trafficking in the Desert Southwest appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
beyondbordersnews.com

Imperial County Declares State of Emergency Due to Migrant Situation

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors joined the city of Calexico in declaring a state of emergency due to the influx of migrants arriving in the area something that most elected officials and activists say will get worse over time. The board had its first meeting of the year to...
KYMA News 11

Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run

The Yuma man accused of defrauding several people of $750,000 of cash and cryptocurrency through a fraudulent bitcoin startup may be on the run, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The post Yuma Crypto Fraudster may be on the run appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

ECRMC Department Closures Prompt Call to Action

EL CENTRO – The closing of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s pediatric and obstetric departments has mobilized a wide swath of the Valley community, including a wide range of physicians and local leaders, who have vowed to ramp up pressure on hospital officials in an effort to prevent any further reduction in services.
EL CENTRO, CA
KTAR.com

Border Patrol to begin closing gaps near Morelos Dam west of Yuma next week

PHOENIX — Border Patrol on Friday announced it would begin construction next week to close gaps in the barrier near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma. The four gaps that will be closed are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Yuma Dam Project and will be tied into already existing infrastructure in the area.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Driving high is still illegal, says sheriffs in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY - Sheriff in Imperial County have been addressing that driving under the influence (DUI) laws are not just for alcohol. Driving under the influence of drugs, including marijuana, is also dangerous and illegal. Driving is a complex task that requires your full attention to stay safe and alert....
holtvilletribune.com

Former IV Ministries Pastor Sentenced

SAN DIEGO – The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries was sentenced to six months in federal custody and six months of home confinement in connection to his previously pleading guilty to one count of benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in federal court in San Diego on Friday,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Man in Yuma shot, deputies have found no suspects

YUMA - A man in Yuma has been shot and was later flown to a hospital in Phoenix. Sheriff got the call around 2 in the morning around W. 5th Street. When deputies arrived to the scene, they saw the 21-year-old who got shot. The man was taken to YRMC, when later flown to the hospital in Phoenix. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

ECRMC Commemorates Closing of Maternity Ward

EL CENTRO – After 67 years of providing maternity and obstetric services, El Centro Regional Medical Center has officially closed its maternity ward with the discharge of its last infant. On the last day that the ward’s doors were open, the hospital hosted a small celebration the evening of...
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

"Married in Yuma", presented at Yuma Main Library

YUMA - Still, waiting for Cupid? Yuma Main Library has been announcing its new Married in Yuma class. The class will Learn more about one of the most colorful chapters of Yuma’s history - the “no waiting” era when Cupid worked overtime to marry thousands of couples each year. Lovers can join the program on January 25th, 2023 at 10:00 am.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Mild conditions for the rest of the work week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure builds into our region which is bringing the Desert Southwest drier and warmer weather. And today marks the 5th day with above-normal temperatures in a row here in Yuma, as we hit a high a few degrees warmer for today's date. An unsettled...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Art in the park is back in Yuma, just a $1 to attend

YUMA - The Yuma Art Center has been announcing the return of art in the park. The center invites the community to join them in the fine art festival with delightful and beautiful artwork displays alongside Colorado. The event is happening January 14th-15th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Officials...
YUMA, AZ

