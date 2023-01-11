YUMA - A man in Yuma has been shot and was later flown to a hospital in Phoenix. Sheriff got the call around 2 in the morning around W. 5th Street. When deputies arrived to the scene, they saw the 21-year-old who got shot. The man was taken to YRMC, when later flown to the hospital in Phoenix. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.

YUMA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO