Trenton, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBRE

NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
LOCKPORT, NY
BreakingAC

Atlantic County man now a fugitive in Megan’s Law case

An Atlantic County man who was freed after pleading guilty to endangering a child is now wanted after he allegedly failed to appear for his sexual offender evaluation. James Callaway, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 3, just days before he was set to go to trial in the case that accused him of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend’s daughter for years. He was released as part of the agreement.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street

A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
ELIZABETH, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Former corrections officer pleads guilty to beating inmate at Curran-Fromhold; four others could still face charges

A former officer at the the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia admitted to beating an inmate during a strip search in 2020, causing injuries so severe that the man needed emergency surgery, federal prosecutors said. Four other corrections officers that authorities say were involved in the assault, who also...
GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Busted With 441 Bags Of Heroin, Released On Unsecured Bond

On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 10:15 in the morning, an Elsmere police officer observed the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse acting in a suspicious manner in the area of Ruth Road and Chestnut Avenue. Officials sais a traffic violation was observed, and the officer pulled over the...
ELSMERE, DE
SoJO 104.9

NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?

A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
ROSELAND, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at Pa. Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s

Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

