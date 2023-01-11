Read full article on original website
Pentagon officially drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The Pentagon on Tuesday formally rescinded its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, dropping the shot’s requirement across the U.S. military over a year after it was first put in place, according to a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The memo was expected after the annual defense policy bill, signed into law by President Biden on Dec.…
Scam targeting new Army troops costs soldiers thousands, service warns
A scam targeting the Army's training soldiers has cost dozens of troops a total of over $100,000, military officials warned.
Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner
The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
Navy seizes thousands of assault rifles shipped from Iran
Naval forces intercepted a boat in the Gulf of Oman smuggling thousands of assault rifles last week, according to a release from Naval Forces Central Command. Sailors with the Cyclone-class patrol ship Chinook stopped a fishing vessel in international waters on Jan. 6 and discovered six Yemeni nationals illegally carrying 2,116 AK-47s from Iran to Yemen, the release said. The patrol ship Monsoon and guided-missile destroyer The Sullivans assisted in the mission, it added.
Navy Secretary Warns U.S. May Run Out of Weapons for Its Defense
Within the next six months, the United States Navy may need to decide whether to arm itself or Ukraine due to a reported weapons shortage. The comment was made Wednesday by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro to a group of reporters on the sidelines of the 2023 Surface Navy Association National Symposium in Arlington, Virginia, Defense One editor Marcus Weisberger reported.
DC National Guard commander 'strongly' considered sending troops to Capitol without approval, Jan. 6 report says
The commander of the Washington, DC, National Guard, Major Gen. William Walker, "strongly" considered deploying troops to the US Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, without approval from his superiors even if it meant he would have to resign the next day, according to the final report from the House January 6 select committee.
New in 2023: A 39th Marine Corps commandant
Gen. David Berger will end his term as the top Marine in July 2023 after four years of leading the Corps through a far-reaching modernization effort that aims to prepare the force for possible conflict with China. The 39th commandant will take Berger’s place after being appointed by the president...
Army’s Future Soldier Prep Course may expand to Benning
As the service struggles to meet its recruiting quotas at a rate not recently seen in the all-volunteer force era, the Army is poised to expand the pre-boot camp course it established to help young Americans improve their fitness and test scores in order to sign permanent contracts. The Army...
15 U.S. Army Special Operations Command soldiers questioned during Fort Bragg drug probe
More than a dozen Fort Bragg soldiers were apprehended last week during a drug investigation.
Amid recruiting crisis, Army makes new companies for recruits who don't meet academic, fitness standards
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Army is expanding a program that allows recruits who do not meet the branch’s weight and aptitude requirements to remain applicable for enlistment or other various job opportunities they otherwise would typically be barred from. Expansion of the program was first reported by Military.com,...
HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopters Sent To Africa On First Deployment
U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson BurnsThe HH-60Ws were photographed operating from parts of east Africa both on land and at sea as part of their first operational deployment.
Marine colonel relieved of command amid investigation into ACV mishap
The Marine colonel in charge of the school that trains Marines to operate amphibious vehicles was fired Tuesday “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the Marine Corps announced Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commander of the Corps’ Training Command, relieved Col....
Lawsuits over military vaccine mandate to continue despite DOD rescinding it
(The Center Square) – Liberty Counsel is continuing with its lawsuits in federal court over the Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine mandate even after the mandate was rescinded this week. Liberty Counsel founder and chairman Mat Staver told The Center Square he wasn’t confident that the DOD wouldn’t continue to retaliate against service members who’d filed religious accommodation requests (RARs) and has expressed concerns about all military branches failing to comply with the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. ...
Air Force to start tracking height-to-waist ratios in April
The Air Force said Monday it will officially use height-to-waist ratios to measure troops’ fitness starting this spring, solidifying its move away from the dreaded abdominal “tape test.”. The change accompanies a broader overhaul of the Air Force’s physical fitness test in January 2022, following years of debate...
DOD begins implementing Naming Commission recommendations
So long, Fort Bragg. Hello, Fort Liberty. The Naming Commission process is now over and the names of bases, posts, ships, streets and more named after Confederate soldiers will change. On Jan. 5, William A. LaPlante, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, directed all DOD organizations to begin...
'Unfortunate mistake': DoD to help fix misspelled, missing names on Korean War memorial
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News is asking for answers after reports of mistakes on the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance at the National Mall in D.C. Roughly 1,500 names are either missing or misspelled on the "Wall of Remembrance," according to a New York Times report, which also states that the Department of Defense (DoD) supplied the list of names.
DHS Grant Forecast Released for Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) released a forecasted funding opportunity for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program. Applicants should use this forecast and application guidance to begin to register/maintain their accounts with the required systems, find project partners, and draft their applications now.
Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter honored as ‘force of nature’
President Joe Biden honored the late Ash Carter, the former defense secretary who opened the way for women to fight in combat and for transgender personnel to serve, as a “force of nature” at a memorial service on Thursday at Washington National Cathedral. “His genius was evident,” Biden...
CIS Ombudsman Listening Session: Immigration Concerns and Options for Laid-Off Foreign Workers
The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman (CIS Ombudsman) invites stakeholders to participate in a listening session on immigration concerns and options for laid-off foreign workers. The session will take place via phone on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET.
An Army family doctor now leads the Defense Health Agency
The system that delivers health care for more than 9 million service members, retirees and their family members has a new director: Army Maj. Gen. Telita Crosland. She becomes the Defense Health Agency’s fourth director in its nearly 10 years of existence, and the first African American in that position.
