The Hill

Pentagon officially drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Pentagon on Tuesday formally rescinded its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, dropping the shot’s requirement across the U.S. military over a year after it was first put in place, according to a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.  The memo was expected after the annual defense policy bill, signed into law by President Biden on Dec.…
MilitaryTimes

Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner

The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
GEORGIA STATE
Navy Times

Navy seizes thousands of assault rifles shipped from Iran

Naval forces intercepted a boat in the Gulf of Oman smuggling thousands of assault rifles last week, according to a release from Naval Forces Central Command. Sailors with the Cyclone-class patrol ship Chinook stopped a fishing vessel in international waters on Jan. 6 and discovered six Yemeni nationals illegally carrying 2,116 AK-47s from Iran to Yemen, the release said. The patrol ship Monsoon and guided-missile destroyer The Sullivans assisted in the mission, it added.
msn.com

Navy Secretary Warns U.S. May Run Out of Weapons for Its Defense

Within the next six months, the United States Navy may need to decide whether to arm itself or Ukraine due to a reported weapons shortage. The comment was made Wednesday by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro to a group of reporters on the sidelines of the 2023 Surface Navy Association National Symposium in Arlington, Virginia, Defense One editor Marcus Weisberger reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

New in 2023: A 39th Marine Corps commandant

Gen. David Berger will end his term as the top Marine in July 2023 after four years of leading the Corps through a far-reaching modernization effort that aims to prepare the force for possible conflict with China. The 39th commandant will take Berger’s place after being appointed by the president...
MilitaryTimes

Army’s Future Soldier Prep Course may expand to Benning

As the service struggles to meet its recruiting quotas at a rate not recently seen in the all-volunteer force era, the Army is poised to expand the pre-boot camp course it established to help young Americans improve their fitness and test scores in order to sign permanent contracts. The Army...
GEORGIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Marine colonel relieved of command amid investigation into ACV mishap

The Marine colonel in charge of the school that trains Marines to operate amphibious vehicles was fired Tuesday “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the Marine Corps announced Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commander of the Corps’ Training Command, relieved Col....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Lawsuits over military vaccine mandate to continue despite DOD rescinding it

(The Center Square) – Liberty Counsel is continuing with its lawsuits in federal court over the Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine mandate even after the mandate was rescinded this week. Liberty Counsel founder and chairman Mat Staver told The Center Square he wasn’t confident that the DOD wouldn’t continue to retaliate against service members who’d filed religious accommodation requests (RARs) and has expressed concerns about all military branches failing to comply with the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. ...
MilitaryTimes

Air Force to start tracking height-to-waist ratios in April

The Air Force said Monday it will officially use height-to-waist ratios to measure troops’ fitness starting this spring, solidifying its move away from the dreaded abdominal “tape test.”. The change accompanies a broader overhaul of the Air Force’s physical fitness test in January 2022, following years of debate...
Up and Coming Weekly

DOD begins implementing Naming Commission recommendations

So long, Fort Bragg. Hello, Fort Liberty. The Naming Commission process is now over and the names of bases, posts, ships, streets and more named after Confederate soldiers will change. On Jan. 5, William A. LaPlante, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, directed all DOD organizations to begin...
GEORGIA STATE
hstoday.us

DHS Grant Forecast Released for Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) released a forecasted funding opportunity for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program. Applicants should use this forecast and application guidance to begin to register/maintain their accounts with the required systems, find project partners, and draft their applications now.
Navy Times

Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter honored as ‘force of nature’

President Joe Biden honored the late Ash Carter, the former defense secretary who opened the way for women to fight in combat and for transgender personnel to serve, as a “force of nature” at a memorial service on Thursday at Washington National Cathedral. “His genius was evident,” Biden...
WASHINGTON, DC
Army Times

An Army family doctor now leads the Defense Health Agency

The system that delivers health care for more than 9 million service members, retirees and their family members has a new director: Army Maj. Gen. Telita Crosland. She becomes the Defense Health Agency’s fourth director in its nearly 10 years of existence, and the first African American in that position.

