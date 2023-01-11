Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
Popculture
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Gets Streaming Release Date
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still reeling in millions at the box office, but it will soon be available to stream on Disney+. The Walt Disney Company announced that Wakanda Forever will be available on its streaming platform starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. Disney+ is also home to most of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe epics, including the first Black Panther movie.
Angela Bassett and Ruth Carter on Working Together on ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Malcolm X’ and Being Proof of Change in the Industry
When Angela Bassett and costume designer Ruth Carter collaborate, the conversation between actor and artisan does not revolve around dress color or texture. Carter says it’s a discussion about the intention of a scene, and how best to portray that character. The two have worked on five projects, including “Malcolm X,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and the “Black Panther” films. Over the years, they have had moments where their voices have been squashed. But that has changed. Says Carter, “Because of our strides as creatives, as women, as actresses, we have proven that things have changed.” Adds Bassett,...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
toofab.com
Hugh Jackman Begs Oscars to Not Nominate Ryan Reynolds: Would Make 'My Life Insufferable'
"Please, please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please." The ongoing social media "feud" between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds hit a new low -- or is that high? -- on Wednesday as the Wolverine actor begged the Oscars not to nominate his Deadpool colleague.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ sets a major box office record no superhero movie can match
Even though James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has exploded out of the gate to steal the headlines and box office thunder away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has quietly kept on trucking. There’s no chance it’ll even come close to matching the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
msn.com
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Young Avengers are already hitting back at their haters as foul-mouthed ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ deleted scene is revealed
Pretty much ever since Avengers: Endgame brought the saga of the original Avengers to a close, the Young Avengers have been primed to take over the reigns as Earth’s protectors, and yet the MCU has strangely failed to deliver on the adolescent super-team as of yet — so it seems like those bringing these heroes to life have taken matters into their own hands. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever almost broke a foul-mouthed Marvel record and X-Men fans take on The Rock..
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
webnewsobserver.com
When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrive on Netflix?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, released last year, was directed by Ryan Coogler. Since all Marvel movies have been later a part of an OTT platform, the burning question is whether Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be a part of any OTT platform, presumably Netflix, and if yes, when?. For a...
ComicBook
Marvel Exec Reveals How Chadwick Boseman's Death Affected Disney's Plans for Black Panther 2
Shortly after news of Chadwick Boseman's death first broke, Marvel Studios executives quickly got together to discuss their next steps. As Black Panther producer Nate Moore recalls, he was exercising when he got the call of Boseman's passing, and was soon joined by other Marvel Studios executives on the call.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson’s other big comic book movie finds a new home on Netflix
Brie Larson is now synonymous with the role of Captain Marvel and the seemingly never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the 2019 film wasn’t her first outing in comic book silliness. Her first was none other than cult favorite Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, released nearly a decade earlier. The...
‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success
James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
BET
Letitia Wright Gives Update On Black Panther 3, Thinks It's 'Already In The Works'
Letitia Wright is updating fans of the Black Panther franchise that the third chapter of the movie series is possibly already being talked about. Speaking with Variety at the Golden Globes pre-show on Tuesday (Jan. 10), Wright shared that she believes Black Panther 3 has already been greenlit. “I think...
DGA and PGA Noms Preview: Will Steven Spielberg and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Fly Toward Oscars?
The Oscar races for best picture, director and the four acting categories will be put into focus. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the SAG Awards will kick things off with their unveiling of its nominees in film and television (Variety has shared its final predictions). Afterward, the Directors Guild of America will reveal the five directorial achievements for this year’s upcoming 75th ceremony, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, the day before the BAFTA Awards. You can’t talk about the director race without Steven Spielberg being a part of it, even with the BAFTA snub from the longlist. This year, Spielberg, who...
ComicBook
Black Panther 3 Star Says Film Already in the Works, But There's a Catch
Surprising few, it looks like Black Panther 3 is already in the works. During the red carpet festivities at Tuesday's Golden Globes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lead Letitia Wright said in an interview a threequel is in the works, though it may take a while to finally come to fruition.
ABC News
Marvel drops new 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer: Watch here
Marvel Studios released a new trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Monday night. The latest look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest offering -- which kicks off Phase 5 when it debuts in theaters Feb. 17 -- dropped during the College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN. According to...
Jason Blum Predicts ‘RRR’ Will Win Best Picture: ‘Mark It Down, Please’
Jason Blum is predicting this year’s Best Picture winner. The Blumhouse founder and “M3GAN” mega-producer tweeted that S.S. Rajamouli’s historical epic “RRR” will take home the 2023 Oscar for Best Picture. “I’m going with ‘RRR’ winning best pic,” Blum tweeted. “You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar.” Blum added, “It’s RRR time. Don’t miss it. And no I’m not involved in any way. Nor do I know anyone associated with the movie. Just see it.” “RRR” centers on real-life revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr., known as NTR Jr) and Alluri...
