WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — TLU Gets Edged Out 75-71 by Schreiner

SEGUIN, Texas — The Texas Lutheran women’s basketball team fell 75-71 Saturday evening to the Schreiner University Mountaineers at Memorial Gymnasium. After trailing through most of the game, the visitors tied the game with 3:30 remaining before outscoring the Bulldogs 11-7 down the stretch to win the game.
Matador Boys Fall to 6th Ranked Boerne Champion

(Seguin) — The Boerne Champion Chargers lead from start to finish in a 57-38 victory over the Seguin Matadors at Goldie Harris Gym on Friday night. Champion, the No. 6 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A poll, jumped out to a 15-0 lead to start the game and never trailed as they improved to 5-0 in District 26-5A and 23-1 overall on the season.
MLK festivities continue this weekend in Seguin

(Seguin) — Day two of Seguin’s four-day celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. features performances on Friday by some talented students from the Seguin ISD. Seguin MLK Day Committee Member Linda Schuler says a choir and talent showcase will be held Friday night at Seguin High School.
Martha Mae Erxleben

Martha Mae Erxleben was born on September 17, 1936 and passed away on January 2, 2023 at the age of 86. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Goetz Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and a private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial Services will also be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church.
Ida Lee Miller Pierce

Ida Lee Miller Pierce, 93 of Seguin, Texas, was called to heaven on January 10, 2023 with her family by her side. She entered this world on October 27, 1929 in Athens, TX, born to James and Monie Miller. Her parents raised her, along with her brother and three sisters, to love God and serve him in everything they did. Everyone that met Ida saw this in her life and loved her deeply. She touched many lives.
