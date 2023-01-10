Ida Lee Miller Pierce, 93 of Seguin, Texas, was called to heaven on January 10, 2023 with her family by her side. She entered this world on October 27, 1929 in Athens, TX, born to James and Monie Miller. Her parents raised her, along with her brother and three sisters, to love God and serve him in everything they did. Everyone that met Ida saw this in her life and loved her deeply. She touched many lives.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO