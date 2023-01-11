Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s’ Angela Bassett cracks the Oscar top 5 as a ‘Women Talking’ hopeful falls out
A new year means a new face in the projected Best Supporting Actress Oscar lineup. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett has entered the top five in fifth place. The former nominee bumped out Claire Foy, who has slid from third place to sixth in the past three weeks after getting blanked by the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. It’s a far cry from earlier in the season when Foy and co-star Jessie Buckley were 1-2 in the standings. Now, only Buckley, who made Critics Choice, remains in the top five, in second place behind Kerry Condon (“The Banshees...
ETOnline.com
Rihanna Laughs as Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Says 'Take All the Time You Want' With New Music
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael saw Rihanna in the audience and decided to shoot his shot!. Following a commercial break during Tuesday's awards show, Carmichael risked angering every member of RiRi's fan "navy" when he sent a shout-out to the new mom and upcoming Super Bowl performer. "I'm gonna say...
ETOnline.com
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
‘I can beat you up’: Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh refuse to be played off Golden Globes stage
Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh refused to be played off stage after winning awards at the Golden Globes.Irish actor Farrell won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in the Martin McDonagh film, his second trophy having won for In Bruges in 2009.After arriving on stage, Farrell used the first minute of his speech to congratulate Ana de Armas, who presented him with the award, for her performance of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.He then proceeded to thank his co-stars, including Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon – however, while he was doing so, the music...
'Yellowstone' Stars Hit Golden Globes Red Carpet in Style
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and celebrities are showing up in style to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is also streaming on Peacock.) This year marks the televised return of the Golden Globes after several networks, studios and actors boycotted the 2022 ceremony in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the HFPA has been accused of bribery, conflicts of interest and instituting a "culture of corruption."
ETOnline.com
Jenna Ortega Admits She Has Regrets Over Her Viral 'Wednesday' Dance (Exclusive)
Jenna Ortega officially made her Golden Globes debut! The Wednesday star wowed on the red carpet Tuesday in a flowing nude Gucci gown with cutouts as she arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony. The 20-year-old actress topped off her goddess-inspired look with a dark red bob flipped out at the ends, and matching diamond necklaces and rings.
Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery
The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
ETOnline.com
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69
Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower: ‘I would never’ interrupt Michelle Yeoh
Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower is coming clean about the music playing winners off during their speeches. After Michelle Yeoh won best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” music started to play her off halfway through her speech. Yeoh, 60, turned toward where Flower was at the piano and said: “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, OK? It’s that serious.” Since Flower was the in-house pianist for the night, many people on Twitter assumed she was the one who cut the winners’ speeches short. But she’s now setting the record straight,...
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt Wins Most Popular at 2023 Golden Globes: See the Shout-Outs and Pics
He might not have won a Golden Globe, but on Tuesday night, Brad Pitt was front row center at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The 59-year-old Babylon star was by far the most popular star of the night, receiving multiple on-stage shout-outs from his former co-stars and admirers. Globe winner Austin...
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
ETOnline.com
Claire Danes Debuts Her Baby Bump, Discusses 'Not So Expected' Pregnancy at 2023 Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Claire Danes has officially debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The Fleishman Is in Trouble star arrived at the star-studded ceremony outside The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday dressed to impress in a white lace gown, accented with a baby pink bow. Danes looked gorgeous with her signature blonde bob haircut as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
