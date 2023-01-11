Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower is coming clean about the music playing winners off during their speeches. After Michelle Yeoh won best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” music started to play her off halfway through her speech. Yeoh, 60, turned toward where Flower was at the piano and said: “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, OK? It’s that serious.” Since Flower was the in-house pianist for the night, many people on Twitter assumed she was the one who cut the winners’ speeches short. But she’s now setting the record straight,...

19 HOURS AGO