Levee breach drains more than 28K gallons of water into Hanford-area neighborhood

Hanford Sentinel
Hanford planners approve annexing county island
The Hanford Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposal to annex an island of county land that exists inside the city limits, and forwarded the recommendation to the City Council for consideration. Known as Annexation Area 4, Island, the land is described as generally located east of 10th Avenue,...
Crews clean up debris blocking bridges in Three Rivers after storm
In Tulare County, crews are working to clear dirt and debris from bridges after heavy flooding cut off some communities in the foothills.
Fresno crews make room in ponding basin with rain on the way
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With more heavy rain on the way the Fresno Metropolitan Flood and Control District and the City of Fresno are working around the clock to make room in ponding basins. Over the past 16 days water pumps at Fresno county ponding basins have worked nonstop to prevent flooding. Crews are taking […]
KMPH.com
2 train cars derailed in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
Hanford Sentinel
Valley Voices offers COVID testing, vaccinations to those in need
The staff and volunteers with Valley Voices are working to ensure that vulnerable communities have the resources they need when it comes to staying healthy, especially through cold winter months. The local nonprofit, established in 2019, has several regular pop up events with the purpose of providing COVID testing, information...
Hanford Sentinel
Fraud incident costs Kings County nearly $85K
Kings County will take a financial hit of nearly $85,000, supervisors were told Tuesday, stemming from a fraudulent transaction. Director of Finance Jim Erb told the board that the county issued a $894,000 check to unnamed persons posing as a contractor who was employed by the county nearly a year and a half ago. With the help of the Kings County Sheriff's Office, the county was able to recover more than 90 percent of the funds, but would need to cover $84,988 which Erb suggested come from contingencies within the county's budget.
Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County ahead of forecast storms
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. According to the […]
Hanford Sentinel
Parks and Recreation commission narrowly passes vote to cut trees on West Grangeville
The Hanford Parks and Recreation Commission has narrowly approved a permit to cut down two oaks at 502 West Grangeville Blvd. Dias Law Firm, which owns the property, filed a permit asking to remove the trees, saying that they are dying and represent a danger to nearby people and property.
Hanford Sentinel
Cross Creek flowing high as new storm system approaches
Cross Creek is carrying a lot of water following storms this week which dropped nearly an inch of rain in the Hanford area. Seen here near 5th Avenue and Highway 198 east of Hanford, it flows south. The region will continue to be stuck in a stormy pattern with two...
GV Wire
Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?
While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
KMJ
Multiple Evacuation Orders Issued Around the Valley Due to Flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Parks and Recreation seeks a 'helping hand'
Hanford Parks and Recreation is looking for a helping hand. The department will launch its new volunteer program, Hanford Helping Hands, this Saturday. “We’ve seen that Hanford has a really generous spirit. People really want to give back,” said Parks and Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner. “What better way than to get out of their way and present them with a regular opportunity?”
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Tornado Warning in Woodlake leaves residents on edge
In Tulare County, a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.
How Kings County residents can be ready for winter storms
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County has warned residents about the possible impact incoming wet weather could have. Officials with the Kings County encourage residents to prepare for storms and natural disasters following these guidelines: • Plan for the entire family and pets (carriers, food, litter.)• Collect important documents (i.e., insurance policies, and vital […]
KMJ
2 Dead After Tree Falls On Highway 99 Near Visalia
GOSHEN, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were killed after a large tree fell on the northbound side of Highway 99 Tuesday morning in Goshen. The tree hit a motorcycle and a pickup, killing both drivers. Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash causing minor injuries. CHP and...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia
According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
Forest officials caution visitors amid storm conditions
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Because of the heightened risk of landslides, slippery roads, floods, and other hazards due to the intense winter storms traveling through California, Sequoia National Forest officials are cautioning visitors to plan before visiting the site. “Please travel with caution when visiting the forest and be prepared for damage-related travel delays, detours, […]
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
Cop Films Massive Boulders Tumbling onto Road During Rockslide amid Calif. Storms — See the Video
The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge rockslide," according to California Highway Patrol An officer with California Highway Patrol found himself at the scene of a massive mudslide on Monday — and he got it all on camera. The stunning footage — which CHP Fresno posted on social media — shows large boulders, mud and other debris tumbling down a steep embankment and onto Highway 168 as water gushes across the pavement. The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge...
