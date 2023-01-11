ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, FL

tamaractalk.com

Police Arrest Tamarac Man in Video Voyeurism Case

Man Places Video Camera Under Woman’s Dress at Family Dollar. A Tamarac man caught on camera placing a cell phone underneath a woman’s dress has been arrested. The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Lewis Phillips of 6001 Shaker Wood Circle after he placed a video camera under the dress of a customer in line at The Family Dollar store.
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees

U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two men accused of fatally shooting man in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in custody after detectives said they shot and killed one man and injured two others. The Broward Sheriff's Office said at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, deputies responded to a shooting near 5500 Southwest 41st Street in Pembroke Park. Officers with the Pembroke Park Police Department responded to the scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced one man dead and two others were taken to Memorial Regional for treatment.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
cw34.com

Police pursuit from Boynton Beach ends in Boca Raton, 3 in custody

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in custody after a car chase led officers from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton. The Boynton Beach Police Department said the trio were inside a black BMW that was involved in a series of armed robberies of federal postal employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Duo robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint near Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's' Office (PBSO) said on Sunday, Jan. 8 at around 4:22 a.m. two people entered the 7-Eleven on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS News

Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools

MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Silver alert issued for missing Pompano Beach woman

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman. Deborah Davis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, near the 700 block of Gardens Drive in Pompano Beach. She was last seen driving...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: 1-year-old child dead after exposure to fentanyl in Deerfield Beach, parents arrested

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested two parents accused of being responsible for the death of their 1-year-old child. On Monday, 30-year-old Wendy Previl and 33-year-old Shaneka Dean were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter after their child died after being exposed fentanyl that the father was allegedly dealing.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide

A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
PARKLAND, FL
Mario Donevski

After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away

A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Child Found Deceased In Palm Beach County

Non-Verbal Child Located By PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A missing child described as “Autistic” and “no-verbal” was found dead in a body of water. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement just before 7 a.m. Wednesday: “Deputies responded to […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

