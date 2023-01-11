Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
tamaractalk.com
Police Arrest Tamarac Man in Video Voyeurism Case
Man Places Video Camera Under Woman’s Dress at Family Dollar. A Tamarac man caught on camera placing a cell phone underneath a woman’s dress has been arrested. The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Lewis Phillips of 6001 Shaker Wood Circle after he placed a video camera under the dress of a customer in line at The Family Dollar store.
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
wflx.com
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
cw34.com
'We feel unsafe:' Neighbors remain concerned over triple deadly shooting in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — As Palm Springs police continue to review evidence and piece together what led up to the shooting that killed three young people Wednesday night, the mystery and gun violence is frustrating neighbors. Alberto Jordat expressed his concerns during a Palm Springs Village Hall Council...
cw34.com
3 dead in shooting in neighborhood full of kids in Palm Springs, guns recovered
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are dead following a shooting in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said officers were originally dispatched at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a car accident near the area of Almar Rd. and Narcissus Ave. However, upon arrival, first responders...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
cw34.com
Two men accused of fatally shooting man in South Florida
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in custody after detectives said they shot and killed one man and injured two others. The Broward Sheriff's Office said at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, deputies responded to a shooting near 5500 Southwest 41st Street in Pembroke Park. Officers with the Pembroke Park Police Department responded to the scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced one man dead and two others were taken to Memorial Regional for treatment.
cw34.com
Police pursuit from Boynton Beach ends in Boca Raton, 3 in custody
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in custody after a car chase led officers from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton. The Boynton Beach Police Department said the trio were inside a black BMW that was involved in a series of armed robberies of federal postal employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties.
cw34.com
Duo robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint near Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's' Office (PBSO) said on Sunday, Jan. 8 at around 4:22 a.m. two people entered the 7-Eleven on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
CBS News
Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools
MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Silver alert issued for missing Pompano Beach woman
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman. Deborah Davis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, near the 700 block of Gardens Drive in Pompano Beach. She was last seen driving...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 1-year-old child dead after exposure to fentanyl in Deerfield Beach, parents arrested
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested two parents accused of being responsible for the death of their 1-year-old child. On Monday, 30-year-old Wendy Previl and 33-year-old Shaneka Dean were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter after their child died after being exposed fentanyl that the father was allegedly dealing.
WSVN-TV
2 people hospitalized following rollover crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash, which caused one vehicle to roll over, sent two people to the hospital. Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash on Palm Avenue just south of Taft Street, Thursday morning. Two people were inside the overturned...
Former bridge tender pleads guilty in death of woman who fell from Florida drawbridge
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida bridge tender arrested in connection with the 2022 death of a 79-year-old woman who fell when the drawbridge opened pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday, prosecutors said. Artissua Lafaye Paulk, 44, of Greenacres, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and was...
Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide
A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away
A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
Florida parents arrested after 1-year-old dies from drug overdose, deputies say
Parents of a 1-year-old in Broward County were arrested Monday after their son died from a drug overdose last year, the sheriff's office said.
Missing Child Found Deceased In Palm Beach County
Non-Verbal Child Located By PBSO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A missing child described as “Autistic” and “no-verbal” was found dead in a body of water. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement just before 7 a.m. Wednesday: “Deputies responded to […]
