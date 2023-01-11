ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

J.J. Watt Brought to Tears by Star-Studded Tribute Video on Eve of Retirement

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0yyC_0kALzUl500

The Cardinals pass rusher was very emotional in watching the reflections.

J.J. Watt put on an NFL uniform for the last time of his career in the Cardinals' season-ending loss Sunday against the 49ers.

Before closing the curtains of his noteworthy career, the five-time Pro Bowler was honored pregame by his brothers, T.J. and Derek, while wearing a special pair of custom-made cleats for his final game.

Watt logged two sacks, five tackles (three for a loss) and a pass deflection, and took an emotional walk off the field at Levi’s Stadium with 2 minutes left. However, the one tribute that left the 33-year-old fighting back tears came from his brothers, his wife, Kealia, and a host of current and former NFL players he battled over his 12-year career.

HBO’s Hard Knocks in Season featuring the Cardinals teased a trailer for Wednesday’s episode, showing Arizona defensive line coach Matt Burke leading the charge of preparing a video of reflections from Watt’s family members and Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Dak Prescott.

“I just want to say congratulations on retirement,” T.J. said in the video. “You and your resiliency throughout all of these ups and downs, you ending up in the NFL and you being a DPOY and you having all the success that you had showed me that it was possible.”

While Rodgers and Manning kept their reflections brief, Brady’s expression included a joke for the dominant pass rusher. “Man, you were a pain in my ass for a long time. It was an honor to share the field with you,” Brady said.

His parents, John and Connie, along with his NWSL star wife, shared heartfelt tributes to Watt.

“I got to be a big part of it for your first journey back in the day when I was your coach,” John said. “And it has been a pleasure to watch you ever since … I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings for you, Kealia and Koa.”

“It has been such an honor to watch you work your ass off these past years and do whatever you needed to do to be the best,” Kealia said. “You’ve always been so generous and kind and loving to everybody around you, and you never forgot who you are.”

Watt initially announced his retirement in a tweet on Dec. 27, stating his need to devote time to his life outside of football after he and Kealia had their first child in October. That was also the same month that Watt had a health scare that required him to go through treatment for a heart condition.

Watt ended his NFL career with 114.5 sacks, 586 tackles, 27 forced fumbles and 70 passes defended through 151 games. He also became the only player in league history to record two 20-sack seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
NJ.com

Ex-NFL star died by suicide, coroner concludes

On Jul. 17, Charles E. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh, North Carolina, about 6.5 miles away from his home. A report released Monday by the state medical examiner’s office in North Carolina reveals that it was a death by suicide, USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer reports.
RALEIGH, NC
RadarOnline

SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family

Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change.  Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith.  Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
MIAMI, FL
Us Weekly

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Share Sweet Photo of Children Sterling and Bronze: ‘My Babies’

Sibling snuggles! Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are loving their life as a family of four. “My babies 🥺,” Matthews, 27, captioned a Friday, December 23, Instagram Story, tagging Mahomes’ account. In the photo, 4-week-old Bronze turned his head while lounging in his bed to face 22-month-old sister Sterling. The newborn wore a white onesie with […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance

Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency

Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.J. Watt was moved to tears by emotional Cardinals tribute video featuring family and Tom Brady

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt got a deeply touching tribute in one of his last pregame meetings. On a clip from HBO’s in-season Hard Knocks, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph surprised Watt with a moving video that featured a handful of past and present NFL players waxing poetic about what the defensive end has meant to the game and them personally.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy