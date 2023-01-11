ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, FL

First Coast News

Brunswick childcare center closed due to health, safety violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick childcare center has been closed for health and safety violations, according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. On Wednesday, DECAL issued an intended order of emergency closure for Molding from the Start Childcare Center. The childcare center reportedly had multiple violations which placed the health, safety or welfare of the children in danger, according to DECAL.
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Joe Carlucci lands police, fire fighter endorsements for Jax City Council

The San Marco resident said he’s honored by the endorsements. Joe Carlucci, in the running for Jacksonville City Council in District 5, dropped a mail piece recently featuring Gov. Ron DeSantis. Carlucci received permission from the DeSantis team to use the image, in which Carlucci and DeSantis appear under the words, “Always Lead Right.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

