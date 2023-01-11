Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
INVESTIGATES: Duval schools pushing bus company to do its job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is getting answers from the Duval County School District about how it’s holding its biggest bus company accountable for safely transporting your children to class. The month’s long investigation uncovered potential civil rights violations, safety concerns, and more. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Brunswick childcare center closed due to health, safety violations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick childcare center has been closed for health and safety violations, according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. On Wednesday, DECAL issued an intended order of emergency closure for Molding from the Start Childcare Center. The childcare center reportedly had multiple violations which placed the health, safety or welfare of the children in danger, according to DECAL.
First ECMO patient at HCA Memorial returns to hospital to meet medical staff after lifesaving program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It saved countless lives during the darkest hours of the pandemic. ECMO, which stands for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, is a medical device that treats severe heart and lung failure by taking over those functions for the patient, so they can recover. On Thursday, the first ECMO...
‘Your tax dollars at work,’ new school made possible by half cent sales tax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Construction is underway for a new elementary school in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. It’s made possible through the half cent sales tax, approved by voters in 2020. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Rutledge Pearson Elementary is expected to open in August 2023. It...
City of Fernandina Beach grappling with next moves in conflict with Brett’s Waterway Café
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is struggling to figure out what to do with a restaurant that was deemed structurally unsafe by the city engineer back in 2021. The restaurant has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late. The back and...
Deputies: Hilliard woman killed by deputy during apparent mental health related incident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Hilliard Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the incident happened on Barbara Lane around 2 a.m. No deputies were injured in the incident. NCSO say they were initially called out in reference to...
Deadline for applying for Hurricane Ian assistance is January 12
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — January 12th is the deadline to apply for help through FEMA if you were impacted by Hurricane Ian. 26 counties in Florida are eligible to apply for assistance and that includes people in St. Johns and Putnam counties. Apply here. You’ll need to have...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
$8.3 million achievement center in Moncrief would provide medical care, mentorship
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kappa Alpha Psi Jacksonville Foundation Inc. has teamed up with Wolfson Children’s Hospital with hopes of creating a state-of-the-art healthcare facility to serve the Northwest Jacksonville community. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In addition to meeting medical needs, the site would also help...
floridapolitics.com
Joe Carlucci lands police, fire fighter endorsements for Jax City Council
The San Marco resident said he’s honored by the endorsements. Joe Carlucci, in the running for Jacksonville City Council in District 5, dropped a mail piece recently featuring Gov. Ron DeSantis. Carlucci received permission from the DeSantis team to use the image, in which Carlucci and DeSantis appear under the words, “Always Lead Right.”
Wreck at popular Murray Hill intersection causes homeowners nearby to worry about their safety
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people living in Murry Hill, near the intersection of Post and Hamilton Streets, say they're used to cars speeding through the area. However, a recent wreck involving a drunk driver in the middle of the afternoon has them calling for even more change in the area.
JSO: Teen shot near Lonnie C. Miller park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is expected to be OK after shooting in Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 7600 Price Road in reference to gunfire....
Neighborhood that fought to save environmentally sensitive land is once again in the fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors say they moved to Black Hammock Island for a reason. "When we moved out here the reason why is because it was rural. We didn’t want a city life, we wanted a rural life with wildlife, deer and things like that," said Herb Jones, Black Hammock Island resident.
First Coast News
'I think it saved my life:' Fernandina Beach woman says it took only a few seconds
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — "I think it saved my life," Mary Lou Tompkins says. She's talking about the mammogram she got that picked up a cancer she couldn't feel. And for any woman reluctant to get a mammogram? Tompkins says, "It pinches. It's uncomfortable. But it does not hurt, and it lasts for only a few seconds."
YAHOO!
A 'humanitarian crisis': The Bail Project comes to Jacksonville to get people out of jail
A nonprofit has opened in Jacksonville to help low-income people pay their bail and get out of the county's pre-trial detention facility, as well as provide pretrial support to help people return for their court dates and avoid a warrant. The Bail Project, a national nonprofit that has opened three...
Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer being arrested. Action News Jax first reported Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Cecil Grant arrested someone without having probable cause and documented it wrong. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Investigators believe car Prince Holland was riding in was chased before suspect 'indiscriminately' began shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest and booking report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has revealed news details in the murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland. Marcel Johnson was arrested in connection to the December shooting, however, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters does not believe he acted alone. The teen was killed...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
'The Bail Project' moves into Jacksonville to help those who can't afford to bail out of jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bail Project, a national nonprofit, is opening an office here in the Jacksonville to help people pay bail and get out of jail. Leaders with the project believe just because you can’t pay, doesn’t mean you should have to stay behind bars. High...
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
