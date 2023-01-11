Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
Popculture
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Gets Streaming Release Date
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still reeling in millions at the box office, but it will soon be available to stream on Disney+. The Walt Disney Company announced that Wakanda Forever will be available on its streaming platform starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. Disney+ is also home to most of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe epics, including the first Black Panther movie.
Angela Bassett and Ruth Carter on Working Together on ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Malcolm X’ and Being Proof of Change in the Industry
When Angela Bassett and costume designer Ruth Carter collaborate, the conversation between actor and artisan does not revolve around dress color or texture. Carter says it’s a discussion about the intention of a scene, and how best to portray that character. The two have worked on five projects, including “Malcolm X,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and the “Black Panther” films. Over the years, they have had moments where their voices have been squashed. But that has changed. Says Carter, “Because of our strides as creatives, as women, as actresses, we have proven that things have changed.” Adds Bassett,...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
IGN
Black Panther 3 ‘To Take a Little While’ as Per Letitia Wright; Marvel Exec Talks About Harry Styles in the Future of MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright recently revealed that a third film of the popular MCU franchise might happen soon. Following the positive response to the sequel last year, it seems like a no-brainer for Marvel Studios to continue the story of Wakanda and its various characters. However, we have yet to hear any confirmation about the project's existence.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ sets a major box office record no superhero movie can match
Even though James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has exploded out of the gate to steal the headlines and box office thunder away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has quietly kept on trucking. There’s no chance it’ll even come close to matching the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
ComicBook
Marvel Exec Reveals How Chadwick Boseman's Death Affected Disney's Plans for Black Panther 2
Shortly after news of Chadwick Boseman's death first broke, Marvel Studios executives quickly got together to discuss their next steps. As Black Panther producer Nate Moore recalls, he was exercising when he got the call of Boseman's passing, and was soon joined by other Marvel Studios executives on the call.
SFGate
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Actor Tenoch Huerta: ‘You Can Make Good Money With Representation’
Introducing a new character to rabid Marvel Cinematic Universe audiences can be risky if it’s not stunt casting — think Kurt Russell as Chris Pratt’s dad in “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” — but “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s” Namor owned the screen as soon as he flew out of the ocean on winged feet, decked out in Mesoamerican finery. Even better, Namor is played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, a relative newcomer to Hollywood although viewers may know him from “Narcos: Mexico.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Studio talks ‘terrifying’ ‘Black Panther 2’ on-set calamity as Ryan Reynolds promises ‘Deadpool 3’ will be so wrong it’s right
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a bit of a high at the moment, following Angela Bassett breaking a major Marvel milestone at the Golden Globes, but things looked much bleaker for the sequel in the wake of a harrowing on-set accident that the studio is now opening up about. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has shared some exciting (we think?) words about Deadpool 3 as Fantastic Four and Young Avengers theorizing reaches a fever pitch. Let’s dive in.
‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success
James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
WMTW
Here are the winners at this year's Golden Globes
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes made a return to television Tuesday in a one-year audition to win back awards-season relevancy. Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which was not televised, taking a stance that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association needed to make reforms when it came to ethics and diversity.
SHOOT Online
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Elvis," "Tár" Among Costumers Designers Guild Award Nominees
The Costume Designers Guild unveiled the official nominees list and honorees for the 25th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards). Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hocus Pocus 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder are up for the award i the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category.
DGA and PGA Noms Preview: Will Steven Spielberg and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Fly Toward Oscars?
The Oscar races for best picture, director and the four acting categories will be put into focus. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the SAG Awards will kick things off with their unveiling of its nominees in film and television (Variety has shared its final predictions). Afterward, the Directors Guild of America will reveal the five directorial achievements for this year’s upcoming 75th ceremony, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, the day before the BAFTA Awards. You can’t talk about the director race without Steven Spielberg being a part of it, even with the BAFTA snub from the longlist. This year, Spielberg, who...
dexerto.com
Kevin Feige asked Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan to join the MCU
Ke Huy Quan showed his action prowess in Everything Everywhere All At Once – but he’s also set to star in the MCU, after being personally asked by Kevin Feige. Everything Everywhere All At Once, despite being an indie film, has managed to become a cultural juggernaut. Rave reviews have praised the movie for its creative and technically beautiful filmmaking, along with its themes surrounding immigration and Asian diaspora.
ABC News
Marvel drops new 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer: Watch here
Marvel Studios released a new trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Monday night. The latest look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest offering -- which kicks off Phase 5 when it debuts in theaters Feb. 17 -- dropped during the College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN. According to...
Comments / 0