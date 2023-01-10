Read full article on original website
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
marktechpost.com
Meet Speechbox: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool That Transforms Audio Transcripts For Tasks Like Punctuation Restoration With The Whisper Language Model
Speechbox is a new tool that utilizes the power of machine learning to enhance the accuracy and usefulness of audio transcriptions. It is built on the premise that the Whisper language model is robust enough to transcribe a wide range of English speech accurately. Furthermore, Whisper was specifically trained to predict punctuated and orthographic text, which makes it well-suited for use in Speechbox.
Android Headlines
Google Docs can now show non-printing characters
Google Docs is gaining the ability to show non-printing characters. You can now choose to see line breaks, section breaks, paragraph breaks, page breaks, column breaks, tabs, spaces, and other non-printing characters while viewing or editing a document. These are represented by symbols or text, the company explained in a post on the Google Workspace Updates blog earlier this week.
nftgators.com
Lens Protocol Brings Gated Content Feature to Crypto
Lens users can now specify access conditions when they create a new publication. These conditions include owning any NFT from a specific collection or some balance of an ERC20 token. Users can also combine different access conditions to encrypt their content. Social media protocol, Lens, has rolled out a new...
A Step-by-Step Guide to Authenticating Users in Your DApp with 'Sign in with Ethereum'
In an ideal scenario, A Dapp should not have any centralized backend server, everything should be on-chain. With a fully on-chain approach, we need to (at least right now) compromise on user experience. Not everything needs to be on a chain, it just doesn’t make sense. Wouldn’t will it be...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Microsoft introduces voice copying AI tool
Microsoft, the technology giant of America, has achieved a new milestone in Artificial Intelligence by introducing a voice mimicking AI tool dubbed ‘Vall-E’. The tool has enough potential to copy a voice within 3 seconds and can easily create an audio content by using the same voice. Thus,...
msn.com
Riot Meddler addresses lack of update for League’s personalization content for 2023
Since the start of 2023, fans have been very vocal about their overarching concerns for League of Legends, from the season’s disappointing cinematic to a lack of communication from the developers. But over the last day, the game’s executive producer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and head of League Studio Andrei...
kalkinemedia.com
Naseej For Technology Awarded SAR 57 Mln Project From Ministry Of Education
* PROJECT VALUE SAR 57 MILLION (VAT INCLUDED) * PROJECT FOR LINKING SAUDI DIGITAL LIBRARY WITH SUBSCRIPTIONS TO DIGITAL INFORMATION RESOURCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
thefastmode.com
Making the Metaverse a Reality at the Edge Featured
My recent experience at the Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit was engaging, especially regarding metaverse demonstrations. OCP was instantiated by Meta back in 2011, with the mission “to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center’s networking equipment, general purpose GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs.” We’ve made great strides as an industry through open-source projects since the beginnings of OCP, and open compute and open edge are becoming increasingly synonymous. The metaverse is a true application of augmented reality where we are finally converging our digital and material worlds. But, for this technology to deliver on the hype, service providers will have to move computing power closer to the end user for optimal, zero to low-latency performance. There will also be a need for hardware acceleration to help edge infrastructure deliver these applications. Open-source projects and the acceleration of services from the edge will play a key role in fulfilling these requirements.
dailyinvestnews.com
Personalized Online Banking for Everyone: Parker Graham Joins Startup Savant
Although online banking is convenient, most banking mobile apps and websites are pretty standardized. You can deposit money, see your account balances, etc., but don’t expect a personalized experience. Parker Graham joins Startup Savant to talk about his startup Finotta, a banking technology company that’s bringing personalization into banking for the first time.
CoinTelegraph
Touch and smell comes to the metaverse, Nifty Newsletter, Jan 4–10
In this week’s newsletter, read about how the metaverse may integrate touch and smell. Check out how the nonfungible token (NFT) project Moonbirds plans to become a global brand and how NFT marketplace Magic Eden will refund users affected by a recent exploit. In other news, find out how NFT image hosting issues can be resolved, according to executives within the NFT space. And don’t forget this week’s Nifty News featuring a warning to gamers about a fake Pokemon NFT game spreading malware.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable the Search Box in Windows 11 Task Manager
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Searching for processes and applications running on Windows using Task Manager can be tricky. To make it easier, Windows offers the option to enable the search box in Task Manager.
game-news24.com
Google Stadia: controllers remain accessible through Bluetooth
Google has announced that its controllers will be able to use them until the game streaming service shuts down. While the games can only be paired with Stadia-compatible hardware so far, they would be virtually useless if Google declined the service. With the type-c port, you can connect, but it isn’t always practical. It seems now that it’s an act.
dailycoin.com
Animoca Brands Pours Over $750,000 into Psychic VR Lab
Animoca Brands Japan, a strategic subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has shared that it made a strategic investment of ¥100 million, or approximately $773,996, into Psychic VR Lab’s ¥1 billion fundraising round in December last year. Considering Psychic VR Lab’s role as a leader in Japan’s extended reality...
dailycoin.com
Planet Mojo Partners With Community Gaming For Inaugural “Mojo Bowl” Tournament, Competing For a $5k USDC Prize Pool
Planet Mojo, the highly anticipated Web3 gaming metaverse developed by Mystic Moose, today announces its first public tournament for Mojo Melee, the studio’s GAM3 Award-nominated debut PvP title. The “Mojo Bowl”, developed in conjunction with Community Gaming, will be held two days over Super Bowl Weekend – February 11-12 and will be streamed on Twitch. All contestants will be competing for a portion of the $5,000 USDC prize pool and the chance to play against some of the biggest Web3 gaming influencers for the ultimate glory of being crowned the first Mojo Bowl Champion!
Public Web Data for Business: Common Challenges And How to Solve Them
Public web data is a powerful tool for data-driven companies looking to generate unique business insights or create new products. Acquired from publicly available online sources, web data has various use cases, such as investment intelligence, data-driven recruitment, and lead generation. The number of businesses using web data is growing,...
blufashion.com
Enhance Communication with Simultaneous Translation Services
The history of simultaneous translation services is a long and fascinating one. Simultaneous translation, also known as “simul” for short, is the process of translating spoken language in real time, allowing two or more languages to be heard simultaneously. Technology has been around for decades and has helped facilitate communication between people who speak different languages all over the world.
Mercatus Unveils Next Generation Mobile Grocery Shopping App Providing Greater Customer Convenience
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Mercatus, a leading provider of grocery eCommerce solutions, today announced the evolution of Mercatus Mobile -- an entirely new mobile commerce experience for grocery retailers and their customers. Built from the ground up with the latest mobile innovations in mind and using a completely new architecture, Mercatus Mobile delivers a seamless shopping experience to help grocers increase mobile conversions, improve order frequency and retain online customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005099/en/ Source: Mercatus, 2023.
dailycoin.com
Cardano’s New Toolkit Lets Devs Build Custom Sidechains
IOG, the company behind Cardano, released tools for building custom sidechains. Cardano could become more scalable as sidechains take on specific roles. New sidechains could attract more users and developers in Cardano’s ecosystem. Cardano, the decentralized blockchain platform, launched a new developer toolkit for building custom sidechains. Input Output...
A guide to the internet’s favorite generative AIs
In this photo illustration, a silhouetted woman holds a smartphone with the OpenAI logo displayed on the screen. Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesVALL-E is just the latest example. Here's what to know about DALL-E 2, GPT-3, and more.
