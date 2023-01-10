ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Police

Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
Futurism

New AR Glasses Translate Conversations in Real Time

TCL — a company best known for its affordable TVs — has been trying to establish a foothold in the VR and AR space. Its latest and likely boldest entry comes in the form of the RayNeo X2, a pair of augmented reality smart glasses that can, among other features, translate conversations in real time.
CoinDesk

Virtual Worlds, Real-Life Use Cases: How Web2 and Web3 Tackled the Metaverse at CES 2023

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Whatis the metaverse? Well, it depends on whom you ask, as the loose term referring to a future immersive virtual world continues to morph across industries. Will it be a social platform? Will virtual reality (VR) headsets be the gateway to entry? Will it blur the line between reality and technology?
9to5Mac

Third-party app brings Dynamic Island to any iPhone, but is it just a party trick?

A developer has just brought the Dynamic Island – currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – to any iPhone running iOS 16 through iOS 16.1.2. While the Pro iPhones have a physically different shape to the screen for this island, the software portion is still able to be run in the location of the notch on previous iPhones and show directions, battery charging, and currently playing media in the updated style.
BGR.com

Upcoming Apple Devices app for Windows references Reality OS and xrOS

As reported by BGR, Apple will soon launch new Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps for Windows 11 PCs. This upcoming Apple Devices app will be used to back up data, sync local media, and restore firmware without using iTunes, but apart from that, Twitter user @aaronp613 (via MacRumors) was able to discover references to both Reality OS and xrOS on its codes.
Phone Arena

Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors

Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Interesting Engineering

Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023

The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
The Verge

Apple’s Music and TV apps for Windows are now available in preview

Apple’s Music and TV apps for Windows have made an appearance, with preview versions of the apps being spotted on the Microsoft Store by The Verifier (via MacRumors). Last October, Microsoft announced they were coming to the platform, letting users finally ditch the old iTunes app and Apple TV web player for native software that is closer to the experience embedded in macOS.
The Windows Club

Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10

This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
The Associated Press

Mobeus and Oblon Collaborate on a Non-Headset Genre of Virtual Reality

SPARTA, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Mobeus, the innovative technology startup behind Airglass ™, and Oblon, one of the world’s largest intellectual property law firms, have collaborated on a portfolio of patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and other international intellectual property regulatory bodies for a new genre of virtual reality (VR) that does not require any additional hardware such as (augmented reality) AR glasses or VR headsets. The collaboration began over two years ago and aims to create a more inclusive and accessible VR experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005637/en/ The portfolio includes inventions that add a ‘futuristic gesture-like experience’ to the outside of any computer and a ‘depth-like metaverse experience’ to the inside of any computer screen, without needing a headset,” said James Love, a partner at Oblon (Photo: Business Wire)
Gizmodo

Meta Abandons Original Quest VR Headset

With only one iteration ahead, Meta has declared that its first Meta Quest VR headset won’t be receiving any more love or TLC. In an email sent to Meta Quest 1 users and later posted to Twitter, the company spelled out how it will be dropping support for its original, cheaper virtual reality device. Most importantly, the device will no longer receive future content updates. By 2024, the device will no longer get any bug fixes or security patches.
consumergoods.com

As Apple’s Headset Gets Closer to Consumers, So May the Metaverse

A report that Apple’s first mixed-reality headset is with developers for testing may move the metaverse one step closer to becoming a tangible concept for consumers — and the companies that sell to them. And if you want to feel bullish on the potential of the metaverse, a...
TechCrunch

The mixed messaging of mixed reality

A day in, I met with HTC and slipped the headset on. The din of humanity melted away. I was underwater. It was quiet, serene — meditative, even. It was dark inside there. Rays and other fish swam by, silhouetted against a navy blue backdrop. Next came the largest animal to ever exist on this planet, purring and singing serenely. A blue whale’s eye is surprisingly small in proportion to the rest of its massive form. It’s roughly the size of a grapefruit or softball. It blinked a few times, attempting to determine what it was seeing.

