Read full article on original website
Related
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
Futurism
New AR Glasses Translate Conversations in Real Time
TCL — a company best known for its affordable TVs — has been trying to establish a foothold in the VR and AR space. Its latest and likely boldest entry comes in the form of the RayNeo X2, a pair of augmented reality smart glasses that can, among other features, translate conversations in real time.
CoinDesk
Virtual Worlds, Real-Life Use Cases: How Web2 and Web3 Tackled the Metaverse at CES 2023
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Whatis the metaverse? Well, it depends on whom you ask, as the loose term referring to a future immersive virtual world continues to morph across industries. Will it be a social platform? Will virtual reality (VR) headsets be the gateway to entry? Will it blur the line between reality and technology?
9to5Mac
Third-party app brings Dynamic Island to any iPhone, but is it just a party trick?
A developer has just brought the Dynamic Island – currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max – to any iPhone running iOS 16 through iOS 16.1.2. While the Pro iPhones have a physically different shape to the screen for this island, the software portion is still able to be run in the location of the notch on previous iPhones and show directions, battery charging, and currently playing media in the updated style.
Upcoming Apple Devices app for Windows references Reality OS and xrOS
As reported by BGR, Apple will soon launch new Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps for Windows 11 PCs. This upcoming Apple Devices app will be used to back up data, sync local media, and restore firmware without using iTunes, but apart from that, Twitter user @aaronp613 (via MacRumors) was able to discover references to both Reality OS and xrOS on its codes.
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023
The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
Three creepy ways AI robots are becoming more human – from becoming your colleagues to dating you
THIS year looks set to be huge for robots. Elon Musk continues to work on his own humanoid machine and three robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. There are already lots...
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
The Verge
Apple’s Music and TV apps for Windows are now available in preview
Apple’s Music and TV apps for Windows have made an appearance, with preview versions of the apps being spotted on the Microsoft Store by The Verifier (via MacRumors). Last October, Microsoft announced they were coming to the platform, letting users finally ditch the old iTunes app and Apple TV web player for native software that is closer to the experience embedded in macOS.
How Home Depot Has Expanded Into The Metaverse
We know the metaverse is set to be huge, but many of us are still unaware of what it is exactly. See how major retailers are beginning to make their mark.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
Mobeus and Oblon Collaborate on a Non-Headset Genre of Virtual Reality
SPARTA, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Mobeus, the innovative technology startup behind Airglass ™, and Oblon, one of the world’s largest intellectual property law firms, have collaborated on a portfolio of patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and other international intellectual property regulatory bodies for a new genre of virtual reality (VR) that does not require any additional hardware such as (augmented reality) AR glasses or VR headsets. The collaboration began over two years ago and aims to create a more inclusive and accessible VR experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005637/en/ The portfolio includes inventions that add a ‘futuristic gesture-like experience’ to the outside of any computer and a ‘depth-like metaverse experience’ to the inside of any computer screen, without needing a headset,” said James Love, a partner at Oblon (Photo: Business Wire)
Gizmodo
Meta Abandons Original Quest VR Headset
With only one iteration ahead, Meta has declared that its first Meta Quest VR headset won’t be receiving any more love or TLC. In an email sent to Meta Quest 1 users and later posted to Twitter, the company spelled out how it will be dropping support for its original, cheaper virtual reality device. Most importantly, the device will no longer receive future content updates. By 2024, the device will no longer get any bug fixes or security patches.
consumergoods.com
As Apple’s Headset Gets Closer to Consumers, So May the Metaverse
A report that Apple’s first mixed-reality headset is with developers for testing may move the metaverse one step closer to becoming a tangible concept for consumers — and the companies that sell to them. And if you want to feel bullish on the potential of the metaverse, a...
Millions urged to check their iPhone for huge danger that could empty your bank
SMARTPHONE viruses are rife these days with new threats emerging all the time. iPhone is pretty secure because of Apple's strict standards but some scams still manage to trick people. It could come from a dodgy text message or email, for example. It's more likely to occur if you dabble...
9to5Mac
Here’s a first look at the Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps coming to Windows 11
Microsoft and Apple announced last year that new Apple Music and Apple TV apps will soon be available for Windows users, who currently rely on iTunes or a web browser to access these services. While no release date has been provided, 9to5Mac got a closer look at an internal version of these apps.
TechCrunch
The mixed messaging of mixed reality
A day in, I met with HTC and slipped the headset on. The din of humanity melted away. I was underwater. It was quiet, serene — meditative, even. It was dark inside there. Rays and other fish swam by, silhouetted against a navy blue backdrop. Next came the largest animal to ever exist on this planet, purring and singing serenely. A blue whale’s eye is surprisingly small in proportion to the rest of its massive form. It’s roughly the size of a grapefruit or softball. It blinked a few times, attempting to determine what it was seeing.
Comments / 0