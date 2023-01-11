Read full article on original website
Eddie Murphy Jokes About Will Smith Oscars Slap During Golden Globes Speech
Beverly Hills, CA - Eddie Murphy jokingly referenced Will Smith’s infamous slap on Chris Rock while being honored at the 2023 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday night (January 10). The legendary comedian/actor was this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes “outstanding contributions...
‘I’m here because I’m Black’: Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael burns HFPA in opening monologue
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael used his opening monologue to address the elephant in the room – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity controversy.The awards show was on hiatus last year after a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed that its awarding body did not have a single Black member, as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.Kicking off the show ON Tuesday (10 January), comedian Carmichael began by saying: “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.”The host continued: “I won’t say the HFPA is racist but, they didn’t have a single Black member until...
Jennifer Coolidge praised for delivering ‘comedy masterclass’ during hilarious Golden Globes monologue
Jennifer Coolidge took the stage at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday and did not fail to make many, many people laugh in the process.The White Lotus star, who went on to win Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture, presented the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series. Ahead of Coolidge announcing the winner -- Tyler James Williams for his role in Abbott Elementary -- she gave a three-minute-long monologue that included jokes about everything from Crocs to teleprompters to Kaley Cuoco’s name.The 61-year-old...
Jerrod Carmichael Reveals His $500k Paycheck & Calls Out Golden Globes Over Diversity Scandal In Opening
Jerrod Carmichael made sure he was getting a plush paycheck before signing on to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, held Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton. The Emmy-winning stand-up, 35, revealed he was getting paid $500k to host the gig during his opening monologue, where he directly dissed the awards for their past diversity scandal.
Jerrod Carmichael made the perfect ‘White Lotus’ joke while introducing Jennifer Coolidge
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael kicked off the 80th ceremony on Tuesday night with a somewhat scathing opening monologue lambasting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its past lack of diversity, and essentially having hired himself and producer Jesse Collins as tokens meant to appease critics. After returning to the...
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television
LOS ANGELES — iThe 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it in 2022, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise, Kanye West & Will Smith In Golden Globes Jokes
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael had many viewers laughing during the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 — especially when he took digs at Tom Cruise, Scientology, Will Smith and Kanye West. It was halfway through the three-hour telecast — after he took aim at the HFPA in his opening monologue — when he first took a shot at the Top Gun 2 actor’s decision in 2021 to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Why Nominee Brendan Fraser Is Skipping the 2023 Golden Globes
After an untelevised ceremony in 2021, The Golden Globes returns to NBC on January 10. This follows a widespread boycott of the event after a Los Angeles Times report accused The Hollywood Foreign Press Association of a lack of diversity and financial conflict within the organization. Although the HFPA billed itself as a diverse group, the report confirmed longstanding rumors that the board had no black members, among other accusations, and the network pulled back from broadcasting the event as a result.
Shakira Takes Aim at Gerard Piqué During BZRP Music Session
The Argentinean producer Bizarrap has a way of disarming artists during his wildly popular BZRP Music Sessions on YouTube. The viral series has featured names like Residente, Paulo Londra, and Villano Antillano — all people who took the mic and let everything out over Bizarrap’s futuristic beats. Still,...
Coachella 2023, California's biggest music fest, just dropped its lineup
This year, Coachella will take place on two weeks: April 14-16 and April 21-23.
Golden Globes: Jerrod Carmichael hosts show short on jokes, long on speeches
It was a night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when diversity held sway among the winners, the presenters and the host, and that proved to be the theme of the ceremony and telecast pretty much from beginning to end – no surprise given the fact that the very future of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was resting on it. Did it make for an interesting show? Yes and no. The ceremony was uneven but serviceable and spirited, with much more earnestness than true laughs. But there were no embarrassing gaffes, either, which has to be a considerable relief for...
Where to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes
On Jan 10, movie and TV stars from all over will gather in plenty of style at the 2023 Golden Globes. Following last year’s controversy which resulted in it being pulled from TV, the highly-anticipated awards show is back on the small screen — and industry members and pop culture buffs alike will be watching closely. This year’s big night will be hosted by comedian and Emmy-winner Jerrod Carmichael and will have a series of star-studded presenters including Clare Danes, Jennifer Coolidge, Salma Hayek, and Quentin Tarantino. The nominees for the 80th annual award show include the drama The Banshees of...
Golden Globes Ratings Down More Than 26% From Last NBC Show in 2021
The ratings are in for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, revealing how the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s awards show did in its return to NBC. Airing live coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the Jerrod Carmichael-hosted 80th annual Golden Globes drew a 1.1 rating and 6.3 million viewers, down 26% and 9%, respectively, from the last Globes telecast. Per NBC, the Globes were the “most social special event across all of television season-to-date (linear and streaming), both in terms of social engagements and social video views,” and Golden Globe Awards content across E! News...
Steven Spielberg and John Williams Reflect on 50-Year Collaboration — and Williams Walks Back Retirement Plans
Grown adults were grinning like awestruck children as the legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams discussed their unparalleled 50-year collaboration during an American Cinematheque celebration of the duo at the Writers Guild of America Theater in Beverly Hills on Thursday night — and that was before Williams, 90, thrilled the crowd, and surprised Spielberg, by rescinding his prior declaration that he would retire from film scoring after his latest project with Spielberg, The Fabelmans, and then one more Indiana Jones film. “Steven is a lot of things,” Williams said in response to a question from veteran music journalist Jon Burlingame...
An under-marketed Hulu gem sparks the question why doesn’t Andy Samberg have more hits?
Andy Samberg originally made a name for himself on the comedy sketch show SNL. He appeared as a breath of fresh air at the time, being one of the younger cast members at the time bringing with him his satirical and comedic musical styling with his band The Lonely Island. Of course, SNL is the place for slapstick, over-the-top humor, though some are just recognizing that the actor could have a lot more to offer.
James Cameron Praises ‘Avatar 2’ Nearing $2 Billion: ‘Enough With Streaming Already! I’m Tired of Sitting on My A–’
As “Avatar: The Way of Water” gets closer to the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, James Cameron says it’s a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance. Cameron spoke with Variety during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes and reacted to the “Avatar” sequel’s box office dominance.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.
