Huntington, WV

WSAZ

2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Investigation into possible timber thefts leads to arrest

SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities made an arrest Monday while investigating a situation involving the potential theft of timber. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s office indicate that, on Monday, January 9, 2023, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department were conducting an investigation throughout the Seth/Rock Castle area of the county regarding possible timber thefts.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies: Man on home confinement caught driving stolen SUV

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a man broke his home confinement after only two days and was then caught driving a stolen vehicle. It happened Wednesday when investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office started looking into a stolen SUV on Pring Drive in Cross Lanes. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man shot Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved incident has died, according to the Charleston Police Department. William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news release states. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man enters plea in beating of mother

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington accused of badly beating his mother entered a plea in court. Shannon Patrick Overstreet was charged after a March 2021 incident at his mother’s home. She suffered a “significant brain bleed” from the attack, investigators with the Huntington police department said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the St. Albans area of Kanawha County was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 killed in Scioto County, Ohio car crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Scioto County Wednesday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. on State Route 348. Police say 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose, of Blue Creek, was killed when her Nissan Rogue went off the roadway and […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering

MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
MASON, WV
WSAZ

$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are facing charges after the theft of more than $95,000 worth of materials from Special Metals in Huntington, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. To gain access to the facility along Riverside Drive, the trio told the security officer they were there...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
CHARLESTON, WV

