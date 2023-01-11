Read full article on original website
Police: West Virginia woman leaves baby outside bar, flees from and kicks officers
A woman was arrested after police say she left a baby in a car outside a bar in Huntington and then fled from police.
West Virginia man shot, killed by Charleston officer he allegedly hit with pipe
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – The Charleston Police Department says an officer taken to the hospital after this incident is now out of the hospital. UPDATE: (5:10 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – A man has died after being shot by a Charleston Police Officer whom authorities say he attacked with a pipe. According […]
Child found alone in car outside of bar; Mom accused of leading police on chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing several charges on Tuesday after an incident that began around 1:30 a.m. with a tip about a child found alone inside of a car outside of a bar along 4th Avenue in Huntington. According to a criminal complaint, when officers approached...
2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
Investigation into possible timber thefts leads to arrest
SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities made an arrest Monday while investigating a situation involving the potential theft of timber. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s office indicate that, on Monday, January 9, 2023, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department were conducting an investigation throughout the Seth/Rock Castle area of the county regarding possible timber thefts.
Deputies: Man on home confinement caught driving stolen SUV
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a man broke his home confinement after only two days and was then caught driving a stolen vehicle. It happened Wednesday when investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office started looking into a stolen SUV on Pring Drive in Cross Lanes. The...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man shot Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved incident has died, according to the Charleston Police Department. William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news release states. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of...
1 person taken to hospital after Putnam County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12): Putnam County dispatchers say that one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. Shamrock Ln. is back open. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash in the […]
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, injured in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023): More details are being released about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the 62-year-old victim was crossing the street near the GoMart on W Main Street when he walked in between two passing vehicles. They say he […]
Man enters plea in beating of mother
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington accused of badly beating his mother entered a plea in court. Shannon Patrick Overstreet was charged after a March 2021 incident at his mother’s home. She suffered a “significant brain bleed” from the attack, investigators with the Huntington police department said.
Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the St. Albans area of Kanawha County was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West...
Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Samuel Manriquez, 37, of Cross Lanes, was sentenced today to four years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17,...
1 killed in Scioto County, Ohio car crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Scioto County Wednesday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. on State Route 348. Police say 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose, of Blue Creek, was killed when her Nissan Rogue went off the roadway and […]
Elderly woman dies, 21-year-old critically injured in US 35 accident
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident along U.S. 35 Monday evening, according to the Putnam County Sheriff. Sheriff Eggleton says the victim has been identified as Lois Slater, 80, of Point Pleasant. A 21-year-old passenger in the car was...
3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering
MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are facing charges after the theft of more than $95,000 worth of materials from Special Metals in Huntington, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. To gain access to the facility along Riverside Drive, the trio told the security officer they were there...
Probation violation arrest results in confiscation of drugs and money
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is behind bars after an arrest for a probation violation leads to the discovery of drugs and thousands of dollars. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Lauren Horn was arrested by Mingo County Deputies and Probation Officers for a probation violation.
Sheriff’s Office in Ohio releases photos of truck driven by ‘armed and dangerous’ man
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says it is still looking for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint. Michael R. Atkinson, 41, of Coolville, Ohio, is accused of entering a home while brandishing a sawed-off shotgun. He stole money and a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office says. […]
Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
