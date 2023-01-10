Early-stage web3 accelerator Beacon held its first Demo Day of the year with 13 projects pitching live to over 300 top venture capitalists. Beacon, positioning itself as the most founder-friendly accelerator started by Sandeep Nailwal (an accomplished web3 builder in his own right), hosted its inaugural Demo Day today. Graduates of Beacon’s first cohort presented their ideas on various sub-sectors of the crypto-economy, such as gaming, infrastructure, decentralized lending, and developer tooling. This group, known as Cohort 0, was described as “the MVP of Beacon” by the program’s core contributor Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of the Polygon blockchain. Looking ahead, Nailwal plans to expand the program by running two Cohorts of 20-25 companies twice per year.

2 DAYS AGO