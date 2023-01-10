Read full article on original website
The End of the Elon Musk x Dogecoin (DOGE) Saga?
Jane Manchun Wong recently uncovered evidence that Elon Musk might be on the cusp of rolling out a new Twitter “Coins” feature. Despite his moniker of “The Dogefather,” Musk last tweeted about Dogecoin (DOGE) on December 25th, 2022. Twitter Coins and their associated features could put...
How 'The Last of Us' changed gaming, strained relationships and spawned an empire
We trace the history of Naughty Dog's pop culture phenomenon, from the video game's 2013 debut to its adaptation as an HBO series 10 years later.
Polygon Founder-Led Web3 Accelerator Beacon Hosts Inaugural Demo Day
Early-stage web3 accelerator Beacon held its first Demo Day of the year with 13 projects pitching live to over 300 top venture capitalists. Beacon, positioning itself as the most founder-friendly accelerator started by Sandeep Nailwal (an accomplished web3 builder in his own right), hosted its inaugural Demo Day today. Graduates of Beacon’s first cohort presented their ideas on various sub-sectors of the crypto-economy, such as gaming, infrastructure, decentralized lending, and developer tooling. This group, known as Cohort 0, was described as “the MVP of Beacon” by the program’s core contributor Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of the Polygon blockchain. Looking ahead, Nailwal plans to expand the program by running two Cohorts of 20-25 companies twice per year.
Animoca Brands Pours Over $750,000 into Psychic VR Lab
Animoca Brands Japan, a strategic subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has shared that it made a strategic investment of ¥100 million, or approximately $773,996, into Psychic VR Lab’s ¥1 billion fundraising round in December last year. Considering Psychic VR Lab’s role as a leader in Japan’s extended reality...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Beta Testers Share a Sneak Peek of Shibarium Bridge
As the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community prepares for Shibarium, the Layer-2 upgrade for the popular memecurrency is set to bring about long-awaited changes. Last week, a piece of Shibarium’s code was unexpectedly shared on GitHub, as the developer team confirmed the crucial upgrade is in the Beta Phase. Currently, beta testers are examining the Shibarium bridge, which is said to use the gas fee token Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) for every transaction.
