ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Powerful series documents Hawaiʻi’s filmmakers

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNV3d_0kALxCBf00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you are unfamiliar with Hawai’i Women in Filmmaking, then you are missing out on one of the most empowering experiences for the full spectrum of women and young girls. Led by Vera Zambonelli, HWF provides myriad opportunities for participants to learn new skills, build confidence, create new worlds and learn how to be leaders.

Hawai’i Women in Filmmaking has announced that they have selected the cast and crew for Reel Wāhine of Hawai’i, Season 4.

Reel Wāhine is a film series that explores the untold stories of Hawai‘i’s women filmmakers. The film series is meant to celebrate the powerful and important work of the pioneering women who pave the way to help build the local industry. It also seeks to highlight the rising stars who continue to create groundbreaking work.

“We are thrilled to feature such powerful, creative and activist storytellers this season. We will feature Leanne Ka‘iulani Ferrer as the first executive producer in our series. Through funding and support of local and Pacific Islander filmmakers, Leanne Ferrer and the organization she led, Pacific Islanders in Communications, have had a massive influence in building the Hawai‘i indie film industry,” said series co-producer, Shirley Thompson.

“Likewise, seasoned filmmakers Stephanie Castillo [Sandaan: 100 years of Filipinos in America], Ann Marie Kirk [Homealani] and Jana Park Moore [My Partner, E Malama Pono Willy Boy] show a depth and breadth of experience in both documentary and narrative films,” added Thompson.

The series is co-produced by HWF’s founder and Executive Director, Vera Zambonelli. She works tirelessly to give a voice to often times marginalized filmmakers.

“We are also pleased to highlight the work of two of our brightest rising stars in our local film industry, camerawoman/editor Shaneika Aguilar and camerawoman/editor Sancia Miala Shiba Nash, who are reimagining and evolving the way we tell stories with their unique visual styles,” said Zambonelli.

According to Thompson and Zambonelli, the main emphasis of the Reel Wāhine project is to document the full story that Hawai’i filmmakers’ experiences and to provide a safe space that features the work of the hardworking women who are often overlooked in the film industry.

The season is filled with six films that will feature all women cast and crew, and each film will have its own director. For this season, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Marlene Booth, Amber McClure, Fé Vásquez, as well as Thompson and Zambonelli will bring these stories to life.

This project provides valuable mentorship opportunities for women and young girls. It empowers those involved to learn everything from managing, creating and editing the production to distributing it.

“It just fills my heart to see the community that we have built and continue to build and how once people are part of this project, in front of the camera or behind the camera, that keeps the community of women filmmakers growing here in Hawaiʻi. We now know each other. We have worked together, and feel like we can call each other and hire each other and collaborate to make even better films,” said Thompson.

“With Reel Wāhine of Hawaiʻi, we ensure that the story of all these wāhine, their accomplishments and challenges, and how they overcome those challenges in their filmmaking journey don’t go untold. We ensure these stories and their contributions are not erased, ignored or undervalued but are documented, made visible and cherished now and forever,” added Zambonelli.

These are the episodes planned for season 4:

  • Reel Wāhine of Hawai‘i: Stephanie Castillo directed by Marlene Booth – intern: Jessi Wong.
  • Reel Wāhine of Hawai‘i: Ann Marie Kirk directed by Amber McClure – intern: Lee-Won Fulbright.
  • Reel Wāhine of Hawai‘i: Jana Park Moore directed by Fé Vasquez – intern: Nataly Kosevich.
  • Reel Wāhine of Hawai‘i: Leanne Ka‘iulani Ferrer directed by Vera Zambonelli – interns: Ava Nakagawa and Ka‘iulani Ferrer.
  • Reel Wāhine of Hawai‘i: Shaneika Aguilar directed by Shirley Thompson – intern: Malia Adams.
  • Reel Wāhine of Hawai‘i: Sancia Miala Shiba Nash directed by Meleanna Meyer – intern: Martha Nicholas.

Giving a voice to women is crucial for developing a more inclusive film industry. Fortunately, HWF is on the ball. Each director has released a statement on their work.

“I’m very excited about being able to contribute to an already very impressive pot of stories about Hawai‘i women in filmmaking. This project brings together multiple aspects of my life, so I feel like it must mean I’m on the right path. I’m very honored to be here,” said Amber McClure, director of episode 2.

“I envision this series to be a conduit that enhances wāhine voices especially in filmmaking which is a medium that I adore. I also want to strengthen my own voice. I work more in the marketing advertising arena of filmmaking, and it is still massively male dominated. So what an amazing opportunity to work with women and have a whole different experience of femininity consciousness and awareness,” said Fé Vásquez, director of episode 3.

“We need to be seen. We need to be fully rendered. I think that’s a really good way for me to put it, to have women embodied in their work, to be able to see who they really are instead of these little veneers of women that people think we are. We’re so much more. So, I have to say, I’m really humbled to be included,” said Meleanna Aluli Meyer, director of episode 6.

“I haven’t been an active community filmmaker in the same way since the pandemic. So this is a chance for me to contribute and re-enter. That’s one of the big whys for me. I’m also working on my own film, an autobiographical portrait about my father. That kind of work can become sort of introspective, a sort of folding in on myself. So the chance to unfold and to unfold in company with other creative women is what draws me to this project,” said Marlene Booth, director of episode 1.

Seasons 1-3 are available online. Season 4 will be released soon and can be seen at this link.

So, break out the popcorn and get ready for some truly inspiring work done by some of the best filmmakers Hawai’i has to offer.

Comments / 1

Related
honolulumagazine.com

5 Must-Read Local Books to Dive Into

Have you started making your 2023 TBR list? The staff at da Shop bookstore in Kaimukī  has assembled the books on their reading radar (although it was very hard to narrow down). Here are five local recommendations that will make you laugh, cry, escape to new paradigms and dream for a better world. After all, anything’s possible at the beginning of a new year.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Gorgeous Mu‘umu‘u Worn at Mu‘u at the Museum 2023

January has been abuzz with talk of Mu‘umu‘u Month. If you’re not familiar with the concept, let me give you a little her-story: A few years back, in 2014, a tiny mu‘umu‘u movement began with one Kaua‘i woman—artist-designer Shannon Hiramoto, who decided to celebrate the beloved, uniquely Hawai‘i dress style by rocking a different mu‘u every day that January. She posted her looks on Instagram with the hashtag #muumuumonth, inspiring countless others to follow suit.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved superhero who inspired a generation of fans in Hawaii is set to make his final appearance in the islands this weekend. Kikaida Forever! will be the final tribute for the Japanese character Kikaida as JN Productions/Generation Kikaida. Joanna Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, said...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Miss Hawaii USA 2023 to Broadcast on KHON2

Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants can cheer on their favorite contestants this Sunday, January 15th on KHON2. The competitors in the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants, are gearing up for the big night. The pageant’s executive director, Alicia Michioka, joined Living808 with all the details.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Ukulele Picnic returns in February

Although the ukulele was not invented in Hawai'i or by Hawaiians, it has been embraced by Hawaiians and is prevalent in Hawaiian music. The ukulele was originally called a machête. It was invented in Madeira, a Portuguese volcanic archipelago, and introduced to Hawai'i by Madeiran slaves and indentured servants who were brought to Hawai'i to work on sugar plantations.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children, officials announced Wednesday. The “one-of-a-kind” park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco will include attractions, interactive shows and opportunities for meet-and-greets with characters, the company said in a news release.
FRISCO, TX
KHON2

Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii

On WakeUp2Day we sent Dallis Ontiveros to get a preview of Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii. This year there’s a total of 144 players from around the world with a prize worth nearly 8 million dollars. Four of the players happen to be from Hawaii. For more details click here. Dallis spoke […]
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Elvis’ Final Vacation Was To Hawaii | It Started Here

As you probably know, Elvis’ private jet was sold at auction yesterday. What you may not know is that this is the plane Elvis flew on his very last vacation before he died. And that was to Hawaii. The King of Rock and Roll would have been 88 years...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Kuleana

—Right, privilege, concern, responsibility. “I believe that kuleana is an important word that many should know because a world without kuleana would be a world that thrives off of many being able to commit atrocities without feeling the consequences of their harmful actions. To me, it is one of the most meaningful words that contribute to the wellbeing of our society.”
HONOLULU, HI
matadornetwork.com

Everything To Know About Hiking Hawaii’s Awa Awapuhi Trail

Hawaii’s Awa awapuhi Trail is an incredible experience for anyone lucky enough to have a day to spend hiking in Hawaii. The trail is in Koke’e State Park on the island of Kauai and is a moderately-challenging hike with stunning views of the surrounding landscape. If you’re planning...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Parts of California soaked as severe weather hit the West Coast

Two Red Hill moms demand congressional hearing on health impacts from fuel-tainted water. They say it's been an uphill battle to get people on a national level to listen to their concerns. Hollywood's top stars return to Golden Globes, airing on KHNL Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Criticism of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHON2

Friends of Library Music, Book sale coming soon

Do you remember the Troll book fair that would make its way to your elementary school each year? The anticipation, the pencil erasers, the booklet that gave you a glimpse into the choices looming in your future, all set up the fair to be one of the most fun things to do when we were keiki.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933

HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy