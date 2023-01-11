Veteran Bigfork High School girls basketball coach Greg Powell reached a career milestone on Monday, Jan. 9, in the Huskies’ 60-20 home win over Nashwauk-Keewatin, when he recorded his 500th career coaching victory. Of course, the coach put it right on the girls, saying, “I couldn’t have done it without all of you.” An extremely young and exciting girls basketball team is currently 11-1 on the season.

BIGFORK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO