FOX59

Soriano’s 20 lead St. John’s past Butler 77-61

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano scored 20 points to help St. John’s defeat Butler 77-61 on Tuesday night. Soriano added 10 rebounds for the Red Storm (12-6, 2-5 Big East Conference). AJ Storr scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Jefferson County Union

Girls basketball: Enke, Johnson lead Jefferson past Evansville 49-43

EVANSVILLE — Sophomore forward Ashlyn Enke scored a career-high 18 points and Jefferson pushed past host Evansville 49-43 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Tuesday. Enke scored 16 points, including all three of the team’s three-pointers on the night, before halftime as the Eagles (5-8, 4-5 in conference) gained a 23-15 advantage at the break. Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson added 10 of her 14 points in the second half. ...
EVANSVILLE, WI
Grand Rapids Herald Review

Bigfork’s Powell coaches 500th win

Veteran Bigfork High School girls basketball coach Greg Powell reached a career milestone on Monday, Jan. 9, in the Huskies’ 60-20 home win over Nashwauk-Keewatin, when he recorded his 500th career coaching victory. Of course, the coach put it right on the girls, saying, “I couldn’t have done it without all of you.” An extremely young and exciting girls basketball team is currently 11-1 on the season.
BIGFORK, MN
lionstale.org

Girls varsity basketball takes down Spencerville

Players and fans were on the edge of their seats as the Spencerville point guard took two back to back three pointers in the last four seconds of the game. The Spencerville point guard missed both shots helping secure a 25-22 victory for the girls varsity basketball team. The starting...
SPENCERVILLE, MD
linknky.com

Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Dixie Heights girls down East Central, Ludlow and Holy Cross to meet in All “A” semis

The Dixie Heights Colonels girls basketball team (10-5) knocked off the visiting East Central (Indiana) Trojans, 64-46. Senior Sammy Berman continued to lead the way scoring 19 points on three triples with senior guard Ella Steczynski scoring 16 and freshman guard Aubrey Elkins scoring 14. Junior forward Abby Thelen added nine as seven different Colonels scored.
EDGEWOOD, KY

