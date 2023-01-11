ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2news.com

City of Reno to Discuss Firecreek Crossing Resort at Town Hall

The City of Reno will discuss the Firecreek Crossing Casino project at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night. The City says they will tweet the link once they are live, but you can RSVP for the event on their Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m. Elevation Entertainment...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Meet Reno's New Police Chief

Kathryn Nance is the City of Reno's first female Chief of Police. The city council has confirmed Reno's first female police chief in the city's history. Kathryn Nance is a 26-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department in California. City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Nance to replace retiring Reno Police Chief Jason Soto. The city council unanimously ratified and confirmed her appointment on Wednesday. She’s expected to be sworn in next month. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said it's “a monumental day for the Biggest Little City.” Soto spent more than 25 years with the Reno force before announcing his retirement effective later this month. Nance most recently served as Stockton’s deputy police chief of operations,
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno City Council Confirms Kathryn Nance as Police Chief

The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Kathryn Nance as Reno's newest police chief at its public meeting on Wednesday. Nance is expected to be sworn in as Chief in February of 2023. “Today is a monumental day for the Biggest Little City,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “With over 26...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Off-road motorist rescued from vehicle stuck in mud in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) rescued a man after his truck got stuck in mud while off-roading in Silver Springs. According to WCSO, an off-road motorist whose vehicle got stuck just south of Silver Springs. After the vehicle was located, RAVEN and WCSO Hasty Team picked up the driver and flew him to safety.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to interstate bridges in Fernley and Wadsworth are expected to cause lane reductions and traffic shifts on I-80. Beginning Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing minor traffic delays and vehicle width restrictions, as well as street and lane closures on interchanges below the interstate.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Open for Business: The Hangout is Reno’s newest restaurant and sports bar

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Swift Sportsdome is Reno’s Premiere Indoor Sports Facility that offers two state of the art indoor turf fields and various children and adult sports leagues across 15 different sports. Now it’s home to a new sports bar called The Hangout that’s great for athletes already on the premises or for the local foodie looking for a delicious place to sit down and eat.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Best noodle joints at Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is known for its 300 days of sunshine per year, but in the wintertime an epic Sierra storm or two can come in and blanket the basin making it chilly pretty fast. That’s when a nice bowl of hot, hearty Asian noodles come into play. After a...
TRUCKEE, CA
Record-Courier

The Jan. 12, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Members of the Vacation Home Rental committee hit what I’m calling the halfway mark in their review of the county code after meeting for around five hours on Wednesday. They talked briefly about density of rentals but decided to save that discussion for next time. They hope to be done by March.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Engineers deciding removal time of rockslide, landfall on SR-208

State Route 208 in Wilson Canyon is closed due to a major landslide and rockfall across the roadway. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising drivers to expect State Route 208 to be closed for an indeterminate amount of time through the Wilson Canyon in Lyon County. Likely caused...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

EmployNV Career Hub Hosts Federal Career Workshop

The EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, in partnership with the Federal Correctional Institute in Herlong, Calif. is offering one-on-one workshop to anyone interested in applying for a federal job. The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

New Lyon County sheriff eliminates lieutenant position

Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope’s first requests after being sworn in during the Jan. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting received immediate approval before he left to welcome new deputies to his department. Pope asked the commissioners to approve the elimination of one vacant lieutenant position, to allow for the...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Older trees may not weather the storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chances are no one saw the tree go down at Idlewild Park in Reno. But the end result is there for all to see. A picnic table made of metal has buckled as a several hundred-pound tree branch fell on top of it. The tree may have been here when the 49-acre park opened decades ago.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Extra patrols looking for distracted driving coming to Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is committing extra patrols to look for people driving distracted through the end of the month. Starting Friday and lasting through Jan. 31, Sparks PD and other law enforcement agencies will be taking part in the Joining Forces program to cut down on a practice that killed 3,142 people in 2020, Sparks PD.
2news.com

Sheep Show Kicks Off Inside Reno-Sparks Convention Center

The Wild Sheep Foundation is anticipating a record crowd at this week's Sheep Show inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The 46th annual show kicked off Thursday, also inside the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino. The convention and sporting expo helps raise money for the conservation and management of wild sheep.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State of emergency continues amid localized flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Reno officer critical, 1 suspect dead, 1 wounded

RENO — A Reno police officer shot during an exchange of gunfire that killed one suspect and wounded another remained in critical condition Monday as an investigation continued at a crime scene a sheriff’s spokesman described as “complicated.”. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation...
RENO, NV
The Nevada Independent

Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round

At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
RENO, NV

