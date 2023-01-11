Read full article on original website
City of Reno to Discuss Firecreek Crossing Resort at Town Hall
The City of Reno will discuss the Firecreek Crossing Casino project at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night. The City says they will tweet the link once they are live, but you can RSVP for the event on their Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m. Elevation Entertainment...
Meet Reno's New Police Chief
Kathryn Nance is the City of Reno's first female Chief of Police. The city council has confirmed Reno's first female police chief in the city's history. Kathryn Nance is a 26-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department in California. City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Nance to replace retiring Reno Police Chief Jason Soto. The city council unanimously ratified and confirmed her appointment on Wednesday. She’s expected to be sworn in next month. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said it's “a monumental day for the Biggest Little City.” Soto spent more than 25 years with the Reno force before announcing his retirement effective later this month. Nance most recently served as Stockton’s deputy police chief of operations,
City of Reno Reminds of Resident Responsibility to Remove Snow, Ice from Sidewalks
As we prepare for more snow and cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week, the City of Reno is reminding home and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property. The say not only is it the law,...
Reno City Council Confirms Kathryn Nance as Police Chief
The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Kathryn Nance as Reno's newest police chief at its public meeting on Wednesday. Nance is expected to be sworn in as Chief in February of 2023. “Today is a monumental day for the Biggest Little City,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “With over 26...
Off-road motorist rescued from vehicle stuck in mud in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) rescued a man after his truck got stuck in mud while off-roading in Silver Springs. According to WCSO, an off-road motorist whose vehicle got stuck just south of Silver Springs. After the vehicle was located, RAVEN and WCSO Hasty Team picked up the driver and flew him to safety.
LCSO assures residents they will have law enforcement despite Highway closure
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring residents of the Smith Valley/Wellington area that a law enforcement presence will be maintained in their area despite the closure of Highway 208 due to a rockslide. In a Facebook post, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says...
Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to interstate bridges in Fernley and Wadsworth are expected to cause lane reductions and traffic shifts on I-80. Beginning Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing minor traffic delays and vehicle width restrictions, as well as street and lane closures on interchanges below the interstate.
Open for Business: The Hangout is Reno’s newest restaurant and sports bar
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Swift Sportsdome is Reno’s Premiere Indoor Sports Facility that offers two state of the art indoor turf fields and various children and adult sports leagues across 15 different sports. Now it’s home to a new sports bar called The Hangout that’s great for athletes already on the premises or for the local foodie looking for a delicious place to sit down and eat.
Best noodle joints at Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe is known for its 300 days of sunshine per year, but in the wintertime an epic Sierra storm or two can come in and blanket the basin making it chilly pretty fast. That’s when a nice bowl of hot, hearty Asian noodles come into play. After a...
The Jan. 12, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Members of the Vacation Home Rental committee hit what I’m calling the halfway mark in their review of the county code after meeting for around five hours on Wednesday. They talked briefly about density of rentals but decided to save that discussion for next time. They hope to be done by March.
Engineers deciding removal time of rockslide, landfall on SR-208
State Route 208 in Wilson Canyon is closed due to a major landslide and rockfall across the roadway. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising drivers to expect State Route 208 to be closed for an indeterminate amount of time through the Wilson Canyon in Lyon County. Likely caused...
EmployNV Career Hub Hosts Federal Career Workshop
The EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, in partnership with the Federal Correctional Institute in Herlong, Calif. is offering one-on-one workshop to anyone interested in applying for a federal job. The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks...
New Lyon County sheriff eliminates lieutenant position
Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope’s first requests after being sworn in during the Jan. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting received immediate approval before he left to welcome new deputies to his department. Pope asked the commissioners to approve the elimination of one vacant lieutenant position, to allow for the...
Older trees may not weather the storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chances are no one saw the tree go down at Idlewild Park in Reno. But the end result is there for all to see. A picnic table made of metal has buckled as a several hundred-pound tree branch fell on top of it. The tree may have been here when the 49-acre park opened decades ago.
Extra patrols looking for distracted driving coming to Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is committing extra patrols to look for people driving distracted through the end of the month. Starting Friday and lasting through Jan. 31, Sparks PD and other law enforcement agencies will be taking part in the Joining Forces program to cut down on a practice that killed 3,142 people in 2020, Sparks PD.
Sheep Show Kicks Off Inside Reno-Sparks Convention Center
The Wild Sheep Foundation is anticipating a record crowd at this week's Sheep Show inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The 46th annual show kicked off Thursday, also inside the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino. The convention and sporting expo helps raise money for the conservation and management of wild sheep.
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
Reno officer critical, 1 suspect dead, 1 wounded
RENO — A Reno police officer shot during an exchange of gunfire that killed one suspect and wounded another remained in critical condition Monday as an investigation continued at a crime scene a sheriff’s spokesman described as “complicated.”. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation...
Stormy weather at Tahoe leads to school closures, travel, ski resort impacts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The strong storm system moving into Lake Tahoe on Tuesday is leading to travel impacts, school closures and possible lift delays at some ski resorts. Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Truckee unified school districts have canceled classes for the day, Incline Village schools will have...
Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
