List of early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

FILM

Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett , “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Original Song: “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani.

TV

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

For more coverage of Hollywood’s awards season, visit https://apnews.com/hub/awards-season

The Independent

The Independent

