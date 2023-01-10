Golden Globes: Jeremy Allen White Wins Best Actor for The Bear

In a likely precursor to next September’s Emmys, Jeremy Allen White snagged Best Actor in a Comedy Series at Tuesday’s Golden Globes for his breakout work in Hulu’s The Bear .

The Shameless vet (a TVLine Performer of the Year finalist ) prevailed over fellow nominees Donald Glover ( Atlanta ), Bill Hader ( Barry ), Steve Martin ( Only Murders in the Building ) and Martin Short ( Only Murders in the Building ).

“I love The Bear ,” White said in accepting his trophy. “I love Carmy… [To] my cast and crew, if I’m good, it is because you are good.”

The Bear is also nominated for Best Comedy Series.