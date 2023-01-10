Golden Globes 2023: Quinta Brunson Wins Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson can add a Golden Globe to her burgeoning trophy case . Abbott Elementary ‘s creator/star creator/producer/writer/star was named Best Actress in a Comedy Series at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Brunson prevailed over fellow nominees Kaley Cuoco ( The Flight Attendant ) Selena Gomez ( Only Murders in the Building ), Jenna Ortega ( Wednesday and Jean Smart ( Hacks ).

Brunson is the first broadcast network star to prevail in the category since Tracee Ellis Ross won in 2016 for ABC’s’ black-ish .

“Disney, 20th Century, Warner Bros, thank you… for believing in this show about a group of teachers from Philadelphia,” Brunson said in accepting her trophy. “It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn’t even imagine it would have. But let’s be real, I did imagine it so I sold it to you; thank you for believing in it.”