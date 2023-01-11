ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ among big TV winners at 2023 Golden Globes [UPDATING]

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtmEW_0kALvQeh00

Tuesday night on NBC, a record-high number of TV trophies (13) were handed out during the three-hour 2023 Golden Globes ceremony. ( See the complete winners list .) That is because of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s decision late last year to get rid of the two catch-all TV supporting races and reimagine them as four brand new categories (comedy/drama supporting actor, comedy/drama supporting actress, limited/TV movie supporting actor and limited/TV movie supporting actress). So who who were the big winners on the TV side?

If you had “ Abbott Elementary ,” “The White Lotus” and “House of the Dragon” in your Golden Globes predictions , you likely did fairly well this year.

SEE Golden Globes winners list in all 27 film and TV categories

The first television winner of the evening was a big shockeroo: Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) for Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor . He was actually in fifth place in Gold Derby’s collective odds behind John Turturro (“Severance”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”), John Lithgow (“The Old Man”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”).

Next up was the category of Best TV Comedy Actor , which was awarded to overwhelming front-runner Jeremy Allen White (“ The Bear ”). He beat out Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Donald Glover (“Atlanta”).

The corresponding Best TV Comedy Actress race turned out to be a big win, as predicted, for Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”). Her fellow nominees were Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”).

SEE How did Jerrod Carmichael do as 2023 Golden Globes host? [POLL]

Switching over to drama, the first award was for Best TV Drama Actress . And big congrats to … Zendaya (“Euphoria”)! This marked the superstar’s first Golden Globe after winning two Emmys. Her co-nominees were Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”), Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”) and Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”).

The race for Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress was up next, and Julia Garner (“Ozark”) claimed her first Globe after previously taking home three Emmy Awards. She beat out fellow contenders Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) and Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”).

Next up was Best TV Limited/Movie Supporting Actor , with Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) scoring his first career Golden Globe. The other four co-nominees were F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus: Sicily”), Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”) and Seth Rogen (“Pam and Tommy”)

And the corresponding prize for Best TV Limited/Movie Supporting Actress was awarded to Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus: Sicily”) just months after scoring her first Emmy. She beat out Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus: Sicily”), Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”).

SEE Golden Globes say ‘Yes, Chef!’ to Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’)

Now it was time for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress with — you guessed it — Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) emulating her recent Emmy victory. Her other competitors were Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”), Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”), Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”) and Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”).

Last up for the mini-movie acting races was Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor , and the odds-on favorite, Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), pulled off a major triumph. He beat out the likes of Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”) and Colin Firth (“The Staircase”).

One of the biggest prizes of the night was Best TV Movie/Limited Series , with “The White Lotus: Sicily” prevailing for its second cycle after the first installment was strangely snubbed last year. The other nominated programs this year were “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “The Dropout,” “Black Bird” and “Pam and Tommy.”

SEE Golden Globes: ‘Naatu Naatu’ (‘RRR’) composer M.M. Keeravani slays pop powerhouses to win Best Song

The last solo acting award of the night was Best TV Drama Actor . And the winner was … Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)! This marks his third career win after “Dances with Wolves” (1990) and “Hatfields & McCoys” (2012). The four also-rans in this category were Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Adam Scott (“Severance”), Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”) and Diego Luna (“Andor”).

Drumroll please … the Best Comedy Series award was next and “Abbott Elementary” scored a major triumph. ABC’s elementary school sitcom embraces diversity through and through, so it makes perfect sense for the HFPA to want to honor it here tonight. The other comedy contenders were “The Bear,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Wednesday” and “Hacks.”

If your DVR cut off because the ceremony ran long, you’ll be surprised to learn that the final TV award of the night went to Best Drama Series champion “House of the Dragon.” This was especially shocking since parent series “Game of Thrones” never won the top prize at the Golden Globes. Special shout-out to the four other nominees: “Severance,” “The Crown,” “Better Call Saul” and “Ozark.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Golden Globes winners list in all 27 film and TV categories

The Golden Globes were presented on Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, after a year off the air. So who were the big winners at these awards honoring both film and television achievements? Scroll down for the complete list in all 27 categories, updating throughout the night as winners are announced. These awards are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization of around 100 international entertainment journalists. But the group has come under fire over the years for their voting practices. The last straw came in 2021 when a report revealed that the HFPA didn’t have a single Black...
GoldDerby

How did Jerrod Carmichael do as 2023 Golden Globes host? [POLL]

The last time the Golden Globes graced our television screens was February 28, 2021, when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted a bi-coastal ceremony because people were still afraid to travel amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. The 2022 kudos weren’t televised due to controversies regarding diversity and ethical voting habits within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Flash-forward to January 10, 2023, and Jerrod Carmichael served as the ringleader of NBC’s comeback gala in which 14 film trophies and 13 TV statuettes were doled out from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. While this was the comedian’s first time emceeing the...
GoldDerby

Golden Globes record: TV Comedy Actress could be oldest (or youngest) winner ever

Considering all 10 TV acting Golden Globe categories, the widest age range of the year involves the Best Comedy Actress nominees. 51 years separate reigning champ Jean Smart (71) of HBO Max’s “Hacks” from first-timer Jenna Ortega (20) of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” while the gaps in the other categories range from 27 to 47 years. Smart is looking to break her own record as the all-time oldest recipient of this lead award, but she faces a formidable challenge from Ortega, who could set a new precedent as the youngest winner in this category and second youngest performer to snag a TV...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology

Comedian Jerrod Charmichael is setting Twitter ablaze as he hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The star kicked off the show to a rather quiet crowd, with some calling him "so cringe-worthy" and a "total misfit" for running the Tuesday, January 10, show."Jerrod Charmichael is tanking badly right now," one social media declared, while another called his intro "so awkward."However, the internet was in total shock when halfway through the program, he took a dig at Scientology before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category."Backstage, I found these three Golden...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
TheDailyBeast

Eddie Murphy Delivers Perfect Will Smith Joke at Golden Globes

It was perhaps the least funny acceptance speech from one of the funniest people who’s ever lived.For several minutes at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy sincerely thanked his family, collaborators, and others during a staid acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement on the screen. Even during a very funny introduction, he only cracked a smile when Tracy Morgan joked about Murphy’s 10 children by saying, “Your pullout game is weak.”“I’ve been doing this for a long time so I could literally stand up here and keep saying thank you until they play the piano,”...
People

Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas

"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
soapoperanetwork.com

First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)

Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
Rolling Stone

Golden Globe Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List

And the Golden Globe goes to… On Sunday, the biggest names in Hollywood gathered for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, marking the award ceremony’s return to television after the show was kept off the air last year, with NBC refusing to broadcast the Globes following an investigation into the awards’ voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael was tapped to serve as host. With the show seemingly back in full swing, shows and movies, including Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Crown, White Lotus, and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, are hoping to...
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy