ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State announces kickoff time for 2023 Blue-White game

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5Ibf_0kALuqRg00

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) – You can officially mark your calendars, Penn State’s 2023 Blue-White game is in the books for Saturday, April 15.

The game will be presented by Highmark and set to kick off at 2 p.m. in Beaver Stadium. More details about Blue-White Game will be announced at a later date.

No. 7/7 Penn State earned a 35-21 victory over Utah in Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 2. The Nittany Lions put up 448 yards of total offense and recorded two takeaways in the program’s second Rose Bowl win. The Nittany Lions reached the 11-win plateau for the 19th time in program history.

Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State

That win against Utah was the second-ever Rose Bowl win for Penn State .

Senior quarterback Sean Clifford was named as the Rose Bowl Offensive Player of the Game, while senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown earned Rose Bowl Defensive Player of the Game accolades.

Clifford led the way for the Nittany Lion offense, going 16-for-22 with 279 yards and two touchdowns. Clifford became Penn State’s all-time leader in total offense, eclipsing Trace McSorley’s mark of 11,596 yards and the winningest starting quarterback in program history with his 32nd victory to break a tie with McSorley. Clifford’s 88-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fourth quarter is the longest passing play in Rose Bowl history.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The Nittany Lions had 23 All-Big Ten selections for the 2022 season, including 10 on offense, 10 on defense, and three on special teams.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal

Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Hocking, Schlegel picked by Red Stars in NWSL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) — Former Penn State women’s soccer players Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel were drafted by the Chicago Red Stars in the 2023 NWSL Draft. The duo combined for 20 goals and 14 assists in 2022, leading Penn State to a Big Ten Tournament Championship and NCAA Third round appearance. They are the 15th […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

James Franklin, Pat Narduzzi Take Rivalry to Coaches Poll

Penn State coach James Franklin and Pitt boss Pat Narduzzi haven’t competed against each other since 2019 and might never do so again. That hasn’t stopped them from what many perceive as pettiness toward each other. The final USA Today Coaches Poll ballots have been released, and, as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Lady Lions fall on the road at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Ne. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball fell 80-51 to Nebraska on Wednesday night. Makenna Marisa lead the Lady Lions with 14 points. She and Anna Camden both made their 100th appearance in a Penn State uniform. The Cornhuskers lead by as many as 34 points. Penn State only shot 29% from the floor […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football Linebacker Cody Romano Enters Transfer Portal

Penn State football linebacker Cody Romano announced his decision to enter into the NCAA transfer portal on social media Tuesday. The redshirt senior will have a final year of eligibility remaining whenever he joins his next program. “I want to thank God and express my gratitude towards coach Franklin and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PSU Women’s Gymnastics to hold Kids Night for home opener

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Women’s Gymnastics team will be holding a special night for kids during its opening meet at Rec Hall. Kids Night on Friday, Jan. 13 will offer free admission for kids 12 and under. The event will also have free pizza and face painting for kids. The meet […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Langerholc opens new office in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Langerholc is bringing his presence to State College with the opening of a new office. Langerholc said that the office space at 341 Science Park Road, Suite 201 in Ferguson Township will allow him to help serve residents of the 35th Senatorial District in the area better. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Sponsored Content: Look younger in the New Year with Plexaderm

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Plexaderm — Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar chats with Lifestyle Contributor, Annette Figueroa, about Plexaderm, and how she uses it to smooth out her fine lines and wrinkles. Plexaderm “reduces under-eye bags and wrinkles from view in 10 minutes.” Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bob Casey visits State College, touts new medical clinic

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey stopped in Centre County today to visit the construction site of a new medical center on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) clinic is in the process of constructing their new and expanded clinic. The expansion was made possible by the $1,125,000 of […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy