klax-tv.com
Small businessman will run as an independent for Louisiana Governor
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney,. is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal. statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t trust...
KTBS
Hunter Lundy announces campaign for governor
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small business owner and attorney, is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t...
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column: Governor’s race is wide open
The 2023 Louisiana governor’s race is beginning to seize the headlines now that Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said he is staying in the Senate. Some analysts say state Attorney General Jeff Landry, the first major candidate to announce, is now the frontrunner. Landry did get the Louisiana Republican...
Former Louisiana Senator Is Headed to Jail
Former Louisiana State Senator Karen Carter Peterson gets a 22-month prison sentence after she admitted to using money from her campaign coffers and the State Democratic Party's money to fund her gambling addiction. Peterson has admitted she spent more than 140-thousand dollars to gamble.. She has confessed to having a...
theadvocate.com
Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat
Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
KTBS
Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals
A descendant of slaves from St. John the Baptist Parish wants Louisiana legislators to take a more active role in auditing lucrative tax incentive deals between local governments and corporations. Her push comes after officials in St. John signed away millions in tax revenue to have a massive grain elevator built next to a historic Black community.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU grad named to Board of Regents
David Aubrey of Homer, Louisiana (far right in the picture) has landed a new role as a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Aubrey was nominated and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and took oath of office at the Board’s first meeting of 2023 Jan. 9, 2023. The Grambling State University graduate, class of ’95, studied Public Administration, and has also served as president of the University’s Student Government Association.
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
wbrz.com
Broome says she plans to seek a third term
BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says she plans to run for a third term. Broome made that statement Tuesday on Jim Engster’s “Talk Louisiana” on WRKF-FM. "As of … January 10th, 2023, my response would be yes," she said when asked if she’ll seek...
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
fox8live.com
Port of Louisiana on track to buy the former Avondale shipyards site
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sprawling Port of South Louisiana wants to own the former Avondale shipyards site which was transformed into a multi-modal commerce facility by a private company. It was only a few months ago that a huge reopening ceremony was hosted by T. Parker Host which currently...
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
fox8live.com
Civil Rights Trail marker honoring Ruby Bridges unveiled at Williams Frantz Elementary
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Civil Rights Trail unveils its newest civil rights marker at William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser held a ceremony with several leaders in the school’s cafeteria on Thurs., Jan. 12, to honor the life and work of Civil Rights Activist Ruby Bridges.
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million. “As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,”...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 34-year-old Louisiana man was sentenced to 132 months (11 years) in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud, financial aid fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions involving property derived from specified unlawful activity.
Group warns liquefied gas expansion could hurt Louisiana coast
A planned expansion in natural gas export facilities could wreck large swaths of the Louisiana coast, a local citizen group warned on Tuesday. Two liquified natural gas (LNG) export plants at opposite ends of a southern Louisiana lake have continuously released greenhouse gasses and toxic chemicals into the air — without notifying state regulators, according…
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
fox8live.com
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
Johnson, 60, went from a political outsider to the state’s top election official in just a few months. Now, she says she is focused on trying to pass a post-election audit bill during her first few years in office. News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.
