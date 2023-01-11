ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

klax-tv.com

LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTBS

Hunter Lundy announces campaign for governor

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small business owner and attorney, is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Governor’s race is wide open

The 2023 Louisiana governor’s race is beginning to seize the headlines now that Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said he is staying in the Senate. Some analysts say state Attorney General Jeff Landry, the first major candidate to announce, is now the frontrunner. Landry did get the Louisiana Republican...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Former Louisiana Senator Is Headed to Jail

Former Louisiana State Senator Karen Carter Peterson gets a 22-month prison sentence after she admitted to using money from her campaign coffers and the State Democratic Party's money to fund her gambling addiction. Peterson has admitted she spent more than 140-thousand dollars to gamble.. She has confessed to having a...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat

Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KTBS

Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals

A descendant of slaves from St. John the Baptist Parish wants Louisiana legislators to take a more active role in auditing lucrative tax incentive deals between local governments and corporations. Her push comes after officials in St. John signed away millions in tax revenue to have a massive grain elevator built next to a historic Black community.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU grad named to Board of Regents

David Aubrey of Homer, Louisiana (far right in the picture) has landed a new role as a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Aubrey was nominated and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and took oath of office at the Board’s first meeting of 2023 Jan. 9, 2023. The Grambling State University graduate, class of ’95, studied Public Administration, and has also served as president of the University’s Student Government Association.
GRAMBLING, LA
KEDM

$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Broome says she plans to seek a third term

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says she plans to run for a third term. Broome made that statement Tuesday on Jim Engster’s “Talk Louisiana” on WRKF-FM. "As of … January 10th, 2023, my response would be yes," she said when asked if she’ll seek...
LOUISIANA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Port of Louisiana on track to buy the former Avondale shipyards site

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sprawling Port of South Louisiana wants to own the former Avondale shipyards site which was transformed into a multi-modal commerce facility by a private company. It was only a few months ago that a huge reopening ceremony was hosted by T. Parker Host which currently...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million. “As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 34-year-old Louisiana man was sentenced to 132 months (11 years) in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud, financial aid fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions involving property derived from specified unlawful activity.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Hill

Group warns liquefied gas expansion could hurt Louisiana coast

A planned expansion in natural gas export facilities could wreck large swaths of the Louisiana coast, a local citizen group warned on Tuesday.  Two liquified natural gas (LNG) export plants at opposite ends of a southern Louisiana lake have continuously released greenhouse gasses and toxic chemicals into the air — without notifying state regulators, according…
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
LOUISIANA STATE

