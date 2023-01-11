ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

PennLive.com

Juniata boys hoops falls to Mifflinburg 52-40

Juniata jumped out to a halftime lead, but the Indians ultimately fell short in a 52-40 loss to Mifflinburg Thursday. The Indians led 16-15 at the intermission but were outscored 37-24 in the second half. Jasper Shepps and Grant Reinhold netted 12 points apiece to lead the Indians. Jackson Griffith...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Gettysburg boys and girls swimmers sweep Red Land

Gettysburg picked up decisive victories over Red Land in boys and girls swimming action Thursday. The boys secured a 102-68 win, while the girls earned a 129-39 victory. Zach Turner and Zach Tipton each picked up two individual wins to pace the Warriors. Turner earned top honors in the 50 Freestyle (22.07) and the 100 Backstroke (1:04.86), while Tipton captured first place in the 200 IM (2:14.03) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:07.10).
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry wrestling blanks Greencastle-Antrim in MPC Colonial Division dual meet

The West Perry wrestling team defeated Greencastle-Antrim, 78-0, Thursday in an MPC Colonial Division dual meet. 120: Jackson Rush (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 126: Cooper Nace (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 132: Blain Puchalsky (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 138: Tyler Morrison (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 145: Tucker Seidel (WPH) over Garrett Stevens (GAH) (Fall 0:56) 152: Nolen Zeigler (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 160: Carter Nace (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 172: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 189: Quade Boden (WPH) over Ayden Amsley (GAH) (Fall 2:18) 215: Cayden Sleva (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 285: Anthony D`Angelo (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 106: Ethan Rea (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 113: Ashtyn Leigh (WPH) over (GAH) (For.)
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Palmyra wrestlers upend Red Land in MPC Keystone dual meet

The Palmyra wrestling team defeated Red Land, 40-27, Thursday night in a Mid-Penn Conference dual meet. 106: Sam Culp (RLH) over Tyler Detwiler (PAH) (Dec 6-4) 113: Joshua Smith (PAH) over Piercen Hoffman (RLH) (Fall 3:33) 120: Nathaniel Foltz (PAH) over Garrett Anderson (RLH) (Fall 1:36) 126: Xavier Hoffer (PAH) over Kyle Wonders (RLH) (MD 12-0) 132: Josh Foltz (PAH) over Edward Amaro (RLH) (Dec 8-3) 138: Aaron Andrew (PAH) over Justice Morgret (RLH) (Dec 4-1) 145: Logan Brown (PAH) over Brandon Calle (RLH) (Fall 3:18) 152: Mason Bucks (PAH) over Marcus Plever (RLH) (Fall 5:11) 160: Connor Stank (RLH) over Colin Smith (PAH) (Fall 1:44) 172: Caden Gibson (RLH) over (PAH) (For.) 189: Kadin Jones (PAH) over Josh Patrick (RLH) (Fall 0:59) 215: Bryce Phillips (RLH) over Wyatt Herr (PAH) (Fall 0:34) 285: Ethan Eisner (RLH) over Jayson Albright (PAH) (Fall 1:41).
PALMYRA, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Camp Hill, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Mifflin County High School basketball team will have a game with Cedar Cliff High School on January 12, 2023, 12:45:00.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State reserve linebacker enters the transfer portal

It was a good year for Linebacker U. So good that it was going to be a challenge for backup linebacker Jamari Buddin to earn any significant playing time in 2023. Buddin is headed into the transfer portal after two seasons in State College. He made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday evening. Buddin, a Michigan prep star, appeared in just nine games last season and totaled only eight tackles.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

