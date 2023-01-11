Read full article on original website
Big second half propels Juniata girls hoops past Halifax 41-17
Halifax kept things close in the first half but Juniata used a strong second half to pull away en route to a 41-17 victory Thursday. The Indians led 15-7 at the intermission but outscored the Wildcats 26-10 in the second half to seal the decisive win. Regan Lowrey led all...
Juniata boys hoops falls to Mifflinburg 52-40
Juniata jumped out to a halftime lead, but the Indians ultimately fell short in a 52-40 loss to Mifflinburg Thursday. The Indians led 16-15 at the intermission but were outscored 37-24 in the second half. Jasper Shepps and Grant Reinhold netted 12 points apiece to lead the Indians. Jackson Griffith...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 13, 2023
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m. Mifflin County at Red Land, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Central Dauphin’s David Chase up to four college offers
Central Dauphin senior standout David Chase said he is now up to four college offers. Chase said Thursday that he added Kutztown to his list. He also has opportunities to play at Gannon, Wheeling and Lincoln. The 6-foot, 200 pounder was one of the most versatile players in the Mid-Penn...
Red Land’s girls basketball team is resolutely working to punch its ticket into the District 3 postseason party
Third-year Red Land girls basketball head coach Morgan Baughman informed her team in November that the 2022-23 season would find them earning a ticket to the PIAA District 3, 5A tournament. “From the beginning, I told this team they could make it to districts,” Baughman said. “And they kind of...
Gettysburg boys and girls swimmers sweep Red Land
Gettysburg picked up decisive victories over Red Land in boys and girls swimming action Thursday. The boys secured a 102-68 win, while the girls earned a 129-39 victory. Zach Turner and Zach Tipton each picked up two individual wins to pace the Warriors. Turner earned top honors in the 50 Freestyle (22.07) and the 100 Backstroke (1:04.86), while Tipton captured first place in the 200 IM (2:14.03) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:07.10).
Greenwood boys basketball defeats Line Mountain
Tyler Shorman scored 21 points to help lift Greenwood (11-0) over Line Mountain, 53-26, in a boys basketball game Thursday night.
West Perry wrestling blanks Greencastle-Antrim in MPC Colonial Division dual meet
The West Perry wrestling team defeated Greencastle-Antrim, 78-0, Thursday in an MPC Colonial Division dual meet. 120: Jackson Rush (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 126: Cooper Nace (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 132: Blain Puchalsky (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 138: Tyler Morrison (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 145: Tucker Seidel (WPH) over Garrett Stevens (GAH) (Fall 0:56) 152: Nolen Zeigler (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 160: Carter Nace (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 172: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 189: Quade Boden (WPH) over Ayden Amsley (GAH) (Fall 2:18) 215: Cayden Sleva (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 285: Anthony D`Angelo (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 106: Ethan Rea (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 113: Ashtyn Leigh (WPH) over (GAH) (For.)
Carlisle’s Ezeekai Thomas gets his first college offer
Ezeekai Thomas has been one of the best players in central Pennsylvania the past couple years, but when it came time for him to start looking for a college to play at, the going was slow. At least early on. “It was definitely tough,” the Carlisle senior safety said. “I...
Ryan Perks, Braeden Shrewsberry pace State College to Commonwealth Division win over CD East
The State College boys basketball team moved to 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the Commonwealth Division following a 67-50 victory over CD East Tuesday night. Ryan Perks scored 19 points for the Little Lions. Braeden Shrewsberry added 17 and Issac Dye chipped in with 10. Thanks for visiting PennLive. Quality...
‘She’s such a gamer’: Kayla Fletcher living up to family name in freshman campaign for Central Dauphin hoops
It’s no secret to anyone familiar with the Central Dauphin program: Kayla Fletcher comes from a basketball family. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Northern sophomore Morgan Keefer hopes to swim all the way to Happy Valley
Northern sophomore swimmer Morgan Keefer has already fielded inquiries from two colleges, but the one institution of higher learning she really wants to have a conversation with is Penn State. “I actually want to swim for Penn State and I’m hoping to get there for swimming in Division One,” Keefer...
McCoy, Everett, Laster lead East Pennsboro past Camp Hill
ENOLA - East Pennsboro bounced back from its loss to Boiling Springs last week with a dominating, 70-62, win Tuesday over Camp Hill. Three Panthers - Leo McCoy, Dayrell Everett and Cayden Laster - finished in double-figures. McCoy led with 22 points while Everett tallied 18 and Laster added 12.
Palmyra wrestlers upend Red Land in MPC Keystone dual meet
The Palmyra wrestling team defeated Red Land, 40-27, Thursday night in a Mid-Penn Conference dual meet. 106: Sam Culp (RLH) over Tyler Detwiler (PAH) (Dec 6-4) 113: Joshua Smith (PAH) over Piercen Hoffman (RLH) (Fall 3:33) 120: Nathaniel Foltz (PAH) over Garrett Anderson (RLH) (Fall 1:36) 126: Xavier Hoffer (PAH) over Kyle Wonders (RLH) (MD 12-0) 132: Josh Foltz (PAH) over Edward Amaro (RLH) (Dec 8-3) 138: Aaron Andrew (PAH) over Justice Morgret (RLH) (Dec 4-1) 145: Logan Brown (PAH) over Brandon Calle (RLH) (Fall 3:18) 152: Mason Bucks (PAH) over Marcus Plever (RLH) (Fall 5:11) 160: Connor Stank (RLH) over Colin Smith (PAH) (Fall 1:44) 172: Caden Gibson (RLH) over (PAH) (For.) 189: Kadin Jones (PAH) over Josh Patrick (RLH) (Fall 0:59) 215: Bryce Phillips (RLH) over Wyatt Herr (PAH) (Fall 0:34) 285: Ethan Eisner (RLH) over Jayson Albright (PAH) (Fall 1:41).
Penn State is coming off a very good 2023 class, at least through the Early Signing Period, and are making waves in the transfer portal. Here’s the latest Farrell Files PSU edition as I take a look at the running back depth and more. There are two running backs...
Mechanicsburg wrestling clips Hershey 37-26 in Keystone tilt
Mechanicsburg edged Hershey 37-26 in a tightly-contested Mid-Penn Keystone clash Thursday evening. 215: Antonion Zeno (MECH) over David Essis (HER)
10 stats that tell the story of Penn State’s Rose Bowl-winning 2022 season
Penn State’s Rose Bowl win was an emotional end to the 2022 campaign. Sean Clifford and the seniors went out on top. The freshmen celebrated their debut seasons. James Franklin, ending a drought against top-10 teams, was ecstatic. Percentages and decimal points can’t capture those emotions. They don’t account...
Camp Hill, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Penn State reserve linebacker enters the transfer portal
It was a good year for Linebacker U. So good that it was going to be a challenge for backup linebacker Jamari Buddin to earn any significant playing time in 2023. Buddin is headed into the transfer portal after two seasons in State College. He made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday evening. Buddin, a Michigan prep star, appeared in just nine games last season and totaled only eight tackles.
