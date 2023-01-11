Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairbanks North Star Borough offers informational webinar series on local economics
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior residents will soon have the chance to learn more about the place where they live. The Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) is constantly gathering data about its economy, and is running a series of webinars starting in January to show people how to unlock that information.
EPA announces plans to reject Alaska’s state improvement plan
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATE: On January 9 a U.S. District Court Judge ruled that the State of Alaska is allowed to intervene in a lawsuit, Citizens for Clean Air v. Michael S. Regan, which is trying force the EPA to either approve or disapprove the state’s implementation plan.
Bernard Chastain appointed as director for Alaska Wildlife Trooper Division
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Bernard Chastain has been appointed as the new director of the Alaska Wildlife Trooper Division by Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. Colonel Chastain has worked for the Alaska Department of Public Safety since 1998 as a wildlife trooper. Chastain most recently worked as a...
Three Bears Alaska to build North Pole grocery/retail complex
Wasilla-based grocery chain Three Bears Alaska will begin work this spring on a new retail complex in North Pole. City officials hope it will spur additional development on the south side of town. North Pole officials began reaching out to grocery chains more than two years ago about building a...
Alaska Army suicides drop as leaders push programs to improve soldiers’ lives
Suicides among Alaska Army soldiers dropped sharply last year, as leaders push mental health programs and move to improve both pay and facilities for military serving on the Last Frontier. Numbers provided by the 11th Airborne Division, covering both Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, list...
The man with a patient heart waits for a second chance
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A heartwarming story, leaving one North Pole, Alaska, man brokenhearted at the airport. The story of Patrick Holland has been circulating in the media both at home and on a national level over the last few weeks. Holland, who was expected to receive a heart transplant...
Physicians urge patients to get preemptive health screenings
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - With 2023 officially here, many people are kicking off their New Year’s resolutions. It’s the perfect time to make sure you’re prioritizing your health with preemptive screenings, regardless of how close you are to achieving your goals. “As a primary care physician, I...
Fairbanks man with two felony arrest warrants charged after stealing vehicle
At about 4:07 a.m, Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle which failed to yield. Troopers pursued the vehicle for about 17.5 miles before apprehending the sole occupant and driver, Derek Forsythe. Forsythe was on Pretrial Supervision for an original charge of Vehicle Theft 1st Degree, and had an outstanding $50,000...
