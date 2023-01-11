ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Sports Desk: Lobos back in the win column

By Bradley Benson
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following two straight losses, the Lobo men’s basketball team turned things around against Oral Roberts on Monday. Multiple players had solid performances for UNM, including forward Josiah Allick who had his second double-double in four games.

“It’s the way my mom raised me and every time I put myself in anything, you know, she’s like you know you don’t have to be perfect, but whatever you do, you’re going to give it a hundred percent,” said Allick. “That, and you’re not allowed to quit. Those two things just kind of go hand and hand where I don’t know how much I’m gonna have to offer, but you’re going to get whatever that is.”

In other news, BKFC confirmed on Tuesday that Diego Sanchez will fight Austin Trout during Knuckle Mania 3. The fight card will take place on February 17 at Tingley Coliseum.

Meanwhile, local boxers are gearing up for the Rumble at the Revel. The card has co-main events headlined by Josh “Pitbull” Torres and Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego.

“As I’ve said in my previous fights this is going to be the toughest fight of my career,” Griego said. “This is going to be the toughest fight of my career. Well once again this is going to be the toughest fight of my career and I expect that. I’m more than ready for the fight. I’m more than ready for it to be tough.”

Also, New Mexico United has announced an open tryout. Local players that would like a shot to join the team can register on United’s Website.

