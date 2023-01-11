Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Husky Football Receives High 5s in Forde, Wilner Preseason Polls
Kalen DeBoer's second UW team continues to climb in early rankings.
Braxton Meah helps Washington power past Stanford, 86-69
SEATTLE (AP) — Braxton Meah threw down eight dunks en route to 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Washington power past Stanford, 86-69 to snap a five-game losing skid Thursday night. The Huskies used a high-energy attack in the first half, closing the period by hitting eight...
5-Star Nephew Of Former College Football Star Is Transferring
Washington quarterback Sam Huard is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. Huard is the nephew of former Washington quarterback star Brock Huard, and the son of Washington football director of community relations Damon Huard. The young signal caller was a ...
Sam Huard, Washington's all-time high school passing leader, enters college football transfer portal
Sam Huard is on the move. Washington's all-time high school passing record-holder and one of the top prospects in the class of 2021 has entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at the University of Washington, The Seattle Times first reported Tuesday. He was set to continue his own ...
Geno Smith ready for playoffs, next chapter of comeback year
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Geno Smith smiled and joked about some of his teammates on Wednesday, showing none of the signs that might be apparent for someone about to add another first to the resume in the 10th season of his career. Smith certainly doesn't seem overly stressed with...
Huskies Finish as Top 10 Team in Final Associated Press Ranking
Just five others had a better season record than Kalen DeBoer's Huskies.
Red hot Kraken send Bruins to 1st regulation home loss, 3-0
BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots for his third shutout of the season to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation loss at home all season.
Mariners to induct Félix Hernández into team Hall of Fame
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will induct Félix Hernández into the team’s Hall of Fame during the 2023 season, the team announced Wednesday. Hernández, widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in franchise history, will be the 11th inductee for the club. The ceremony will be held Aug. 12 during a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Rapinoe re-signs with OL Reign for upcoming NWSL season
SEATTLE (AP) — Megan Rapinoe has re-signed with OL Reign for the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not made public. The move comes exactly 10 years after Rapinoe was allocated as a national team player to the Reign. "I'm back, Seattle!...
2 western Washington teen athletes die days apart
PUYALLUP, Wash. — If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit Vibrant Emotional Health’s Safe Space for digital resources. A wooden cross marks the spot where 17-year-old Reese Widman died. His parents say...
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
seattlemet.com
The Best Restaurants in Washington State
Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
OrcaCon, an inclusive tabletop game convention, underway in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — OrcaCon has returned to the Bellevue Hilton this weekend. The event is a place for tabletop game lovers and game developers alike to gather around and play. The convention has a focus on diversity, inclusion and accessibility. Director Donna Prior said the convention highlights marginalized voices...
UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing
SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
q13fox.com
Damar Hamlin's road to recovery: What made him collapse?
FOX Medical Team's Dr. Mike Cirigliano joins Good Day Seattle with a special breakout in Damar Hamlin's road to recovery. Today, Dr. Cirigliano breaks down what made Hamlin collapse in the first place, clearing up confusion about how a 24-year-old in top physical shape could experience this kind of medical emergency.
AOL Corp
Steilacoom High School student, baseball player dies in car crash on Saturday
Reese Widman, a 17-year-old student at Steilacoom High School, died in a car crash near Steilacoom in the early morning hours on Saturday, Jan. 7. Widman was a standout baseball player at Steilacoom. He was on his way to pursuing his dream of playing college baseball, having committed to Pierce College.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
iheart.com
Seattle Pizza Spot Closing This Month After 65 Years In Business
A Seattle restaurant known for its huge New York-style pizzas announced that it's permanently closing its doors soon after 65 years in business. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House revealed that it'll serve its last customers on Tuesday, January 31, according to a Saturday (January 7) Facebook post. The restaurant was a popular hub in the University District neighborhood and full of regional mementos and decor.
Customers enjoy last slice at Northlake Tavern and Pizza House before closing
SEATTLE — In Seattle’s Northlake neighborhood a warm tavern is a welcome escape from pouring rain. The booths of the Northlake Tavern and Pizza house are crowded like they’ve been for nearly 65 years. “There’s a lot of people that have been coming here a really, really...
Record whale sightings reported near Seattle in 2022, new data reveals
SEATTLE — The Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) released a new report showing that 2022 was a record-breaking year for whale sightings. The experts said seals, sea lions, and porpoises have all recovered in astonishing ways and it's because of this and other protections that the Salish Sea can now support many more whales than it used to.
