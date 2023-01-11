ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

Braxton Meah helps Washington power past Stanford, 86-69

SEATTLE (AP) — Braxton Meah threw down eight dunks en route to 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Washington power past Stanford, 86-69 to snap a five-game losing skid Thursday night. The Huskies used a high-energy attack in the first half, closing the period by hitting eight...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Geno Smith ready for playoffs, next chapter of comeback year

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Geno Smith smiled and joked about some of his teammates on Wednesday, showing none of the signs that might be apparent for someone about to add another first to the resume in the 10th season of his career. Smith certainly doesn't seem overly stressed with...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Red hot Kraken send Bruins to 1st regulation home loss, 3-0

BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots for his third shutout of the season to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation loss at home all season.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Mariners to induct Félix Hernández into team Hall of Fame

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will induct Félix Hernández into the team’s Hall of Fame during the 2023 season, the team announced Wednesday. Hernández, widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in franchise history, will be the 11th inductee for the club. The ceremony will be held Aug. 12 during a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Rapinoe re-signs with OL Reign for upcoming NWSL season

SEATTLE (AP) — Megan Rapinoe has re-signed with OL Reign for the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not made public. The move comes exactly 10 years after Rapinoe was allocated as a national team player to the Reign. "I'm back, Seattle!...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

2 western Washington teen athletes die days apart

PUYALLUP, Wash. — If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit Vibrant Emotional Health’s Safe Space for digital resources. A wooden cross marks the spot where 17-year-old Reese Widman died. His parents say...
PUYALLUP, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best Restaurants in Washington State

Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

OrcaCon, an inclusive tabletop game convention, underway in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — OrcaCon has returned to the Bellevue Hilton this weekend. The event is a place for tabletop game lovers and game developers alike to gather around and play. The convention has a focus on diversity, inclusion and accessibility. Director Donna Prior said the convention highlights marginalized voices...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Damar Hamlin's road to recovery: What made him collapse?

FOX Medical Team's Dr. Mike Cirigliano joins Good Day Seattle with a special breakout in Damar Hamlin's road to recovery. Today, Dr. Cirigliano breaks down what made Hamlin collapse in the first place, clearing up confusion about how a 24-year-old in top physical shape could experience this kind of medical emergency.
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Seattle Pizza Spot Closing This Month After 65 Years In Business

A Seattle restaurant known for its huge New York-style pizzas announced that it's permanently closing its doors soon after 65 years in business. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House revealed that it'll serve its last customers on Tuesday, January 31, according to a Saturday (January 7) Facebook post. The restaurant was a popular hub in the University District neighborhood and full of regional mementos and decor.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Record whale sightings reported near Seattle in 2022, new data reveals

SEATTLE — The Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) released a new report showing that 2022 was a record-breaking year for whale sightings. The experts said seals, sea lions, and porpoises have all recovered in astonishing ways and it's because of this and other protections that the Salish Sea can now support many more whales than it used to.
SEATTLE, WA
