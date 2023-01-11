Read full article on original website
Akron announces recipients of $1.5 million in violence prevention grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The City of Akron announced how it will spend $1.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act on grants aimed at preventing violence. Though Akron broadly earmarked all of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021, the city is still deciding on...
cleveland19.com
Akron school board approves contract agreement, teachers’ union votes Tuesday
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron School board approved the tentative contract agreement 7-0 with the Akron Education Association, Monday night. Members of the Akron Education Association will vote on Tuesday. A tentative contract with the teachers’ union was reached late Sunday evening, avoiding a teachers’ strike. Pat...
cleveland19.com
Parma City School District board member arrested on felony charge
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A board member of the Parma City School District on Wednesday was arrested and charged with a felony, according to Cuyahoga County Court documents. Officials issued a warrant for 37-year-old Amanda Karpus, the board’s vice president, on Jan. 11 for charges related to forgery, court dockets say.
cleveland19.com
Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland high school student aims to brighten futures of younger generations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dar’riel Taylor is rising above the daily challenges in her community. Despite those struggles, she’s determined to create a better future for a younger generation. “I have seen a few people get shot in front of my face,” said 18-year-old Dar’riel Taylor. “The experience...
3-day rally scheduled to honor MLK Jr. Day and Jayland Walker
A 3-day rally in Akron will be held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Jayland Walker starting on Jan. 13, according to a news release from Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend.
cleveland19.com
Meet the 2022 nominees for Cleveland Public Library’s Unsung Hero award
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News and the Cleveland Public Library are recognizing new and emerging leaders in our city during the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration. These Unsung Heroes are ordinary youth doing the extraordinary in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. Felton...
North Olmsted woman wins Make-A-Wish home in North Royalton
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- It was quite a memorable New Year’s Eve for Karen Michalczyk, who learned through the digital grapevine that she had won a brand-new $669,000 North Royalton house as part of the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle. “My sister’s friend saw that ‘Karen...
See renovation plans for Progressive Field
The Cleveland Guardians announced renovation projects Thursday for Progressive Field.
whbc.com
Eric Snow ‘Y’, Marathon Offer STEM Tours of HBCUs to Stark Minority Students
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another opportunity for Stark County minority students interested in STEM careers to check out a number of historically black colleges and universities over Spring Break. The Eric Snow YMCA Minority Achievers Program fueled by Marathon Petroleum will send 12 young men and...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
cleveland19.com
Huron kindergarten student passes unexpectedly
HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - Evelyn Bauer, a Kindergarten student at Shawnee Elementary School, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, according to a release sent to Huron Schools families Monday. In the message from Huron Superintendent Dr. James Tatman, faculty and staff of Huron City Schools expressed their sympathies and condolences to her...
Worst metro areas for bed bugs now includes Cleveland-Akron area
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland-Akron metro area has cracked the top five on a national list that really bites. Earlier this week, the pest control company Orkin released its annual list of bed bug cities and Cleveland-Akron metro area ranked fourth worst, up four spots from a year ago.
cleveland19.com
The Cleveland Guardians are giving Progressive Field a facelift
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced renovation projects to be completed over the next three years. The plan is to help improve and extend the life of Progressive Field which is the 11th-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said that the...
cleveland19.com
Guardians give update on future renovation plans for Progressive Field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cleveland Guardians will give updates on their final plans for ‘Progressive Field Reimagined’ - the renovation projects that the field will undergo over the next three years. During this announcement, which is set to take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, will...
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
cleveland19.com
Man in custody for July 2022 bank robbery in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cincinnati man is now charged with robbing several banks in Ohio and Indiana; including, one in Montville Township. Timothy James Arnold, 44, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022 after allegedly robbing a bank in Lewisburg, OH. Once in custody, investigators sad Arnold was linked...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland anti-gun violence campaign plastered on billboards
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting this month, anti-gun violence billboards will be going up in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood. The message will read: “Put the guns down”. The initiative was sparked by the murder of a 9-year-old girl in Cleveland in June 2018. Saniyah Nicholson was shot in...
Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
University of Akron, Kent State University to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration events
AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron and Kent State University are hosting speaking events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the coming weeks. On Friday, Jan. 13 at noon, the University of Akron will host pastor Kito D. March of Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Cleveland at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union, 303 Carroll St. March will talk about the importance of “remaining focused at critical times.” The event is sponsored by the university’s Office of Inclusion and Equity and the Office of Multicultural Development.
