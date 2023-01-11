ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Akron school board approves contract agreement, teachers’ union votes Tuesday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron School board approved the tentative contract agreement 7-0 with the Akron Education Association, Monday night. Members of the Akron Education Association will vote on Tuesday. A tentative contract with the teachers’ union was reached late Sunday evening, avoiding a teachers’ strike. Pat...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma City School District board member arrested on felony charge

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A board member of the Parma City School District on Wednesday was arrested and charged with a felony, according to Cuyahoga County Court documents. Officials issued a warrant for 37-year-old Amanda Karpus, the board’s vice president, on Jan. 11 for charges related to forgery, court dockets say.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Meet the 2022 nominees for Cleveland Public Library’s Unsung Hero award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News and the Cleveland Public Library are recognizing new and emerging leaders in our city during the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration. These Unsung Heroes are ordinary youth doing the extraordinary in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. Felton...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Huron kindergarten student passes unexpectedly

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - Evelyn Bauer, a Kindergarten student at Shawnee Elementary School, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, according to a release sent to Huron Schools families Monday. In the message from Huron Superintendent Dr. James Tatman, faculty and staff of Huron City Schools expressed their sympathies and condolences to her...
HURON, OH
cleveland19.com

The Cleveland Guardians are giving Progressive Field a facelift

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced renovation projects to be completed over the next three years. The plan is to help improve and extend the life of Progressive Field which is the 11th-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said that the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Guardians give update on future renovation plans for Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cleveland Guardians will give updates on their final plans for ‘Progressive Field Reimagined’ - the renovation projects that the field will undergo over the next three years. During this announcement, which is set to take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, will...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man in custody for July 2022 bank robbery in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cincinnati man is now charged with robbing several banks in Ohio and Indiana; including, one in Montville Township. Timothy James Arnold, 44, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022 after allegedly robbing a bank in Lewisburg, OH. Once in custody, investigators sad Arnold was linked...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland anti-gun violence campaign plastered on billboards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting this month, anti-gun violence billboards will be going up in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood. The message will read: “Put the guns down”. The initiative was sparked by the murder of a 9-year-old girl in Cleveland in June 2018. Saniyah Nicholson was shot in...
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

University of Akron, Kent State University to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration events

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron and Kent State University are hosting speaking events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the coming weeks. On Friday, Jan. 13 at noon, the University of Akron will host pastor Kito D. March of Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Cleveland at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union, 303 Carroll St. March will talk about the importance of “remaining focused at critical times.” The event is sponsored by the university’s Office of Inclusion and Equity and the Office of Multicultural Development.
AKRON, OH

