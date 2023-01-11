Rochester, N.Y. — A teenager accused of teaming up with her boyfriend to murder her mother in Greece in late 2020 pleaded guilty Monday. Hannah Thomas, 19, and Richard Avila, 18, both pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of Ottilia Piros, 36, who was found dead Dec. 29, 2020 at her home on West Parkway. Police said Piros was shot twice in the head in her kitchen.

