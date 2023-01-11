ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

105.5 The Wolf

New York State Trooper Caught in Illegal Sports Gambling Probe, Feds say

A former State Trooper allegedly tipped off people involved in an illegal sports gambling ring while he was a police officer. Once an essential part of policing the western district of New York, former New York State Trooper Thomas J. Loewke has found himself on the wrong side of the law according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York and is now facing years behind bars.
ROCHESTER, NY
gamblingnews.com

ROCHESTER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
WBRE

NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
LOCKPORT, NY
WNYT

Judge adjourns sentencing in deadly Greenfield crash

A woman in Saratoga County who was driving more than 90 miles per hour in the moments before causing a crash where a woman died, will have to wait two more weeks to learn her punishment. Only NewsChannel 13 was in court Wednesday morning, as Ashley Donovan was expected to...
GREENFIELD, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Attorney General James Takes Action to Stop Gun Distributors from Illegally Shipping Ghost Gun Parts into New York

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against ten national gun distributors, demanding that they immediately stop selling and shipping illegal unfinished and/or unserialized frames and receivers, or “ghost gun” parts, to New York consumers. Attorney General James is asking a federal court to order these businesses to immediately stop selling, shipping, distributing, or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any person or entity with a New York address. Today’s action builds on the lawsuit that Attorney General James filed against these companies in June 2022 and is part of the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) ongoing efforts to stop the flow of illegal and dangerous ghost guns into New York.
NEW YORK STATE
103.9 The Breeze

Feds: New York State Trooper Bet On The Wrong Team

Legal sports wagering in New York saw about $15 billion in bets placed during the course of its first year in 2022. Still tens of millions of dollars continue to be wagered illegally in the Empire State. Federal prosecutors near Rochester were hunting down members of an illegal sports book ring when they got an unwanted surprise. A New York State Trooper was involved and working for the wrong team.
ROCHESTER, NY
ithaca.com

Tompkins County Deputies Make Narcotics Arrest

Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road in the town of Enfield on January 8 after observing a vehicle operating without a valid inspection. In the process of questioning the driver during the stop, deputies were assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriffs Office and their narcotics canine. The questioning escalated to a search of the vehicle. During the search deputies found “approximately 4.9 ounces of crystal like substance.”
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer

Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Where Do You Rank on the New York Speeder Scale?

According to new research, New Yorkers have a heavy foot. While many Hudson Valley commuters may think we have too many slowpokes on the road, the reality might be the complete opposite. Startling New Study. A Daytona Beach car dealership (go figure) recently published data that claims that not only...
NEW YORK STATE

