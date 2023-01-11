Read full article on original website
New York State Trooper Caught in Illegal Sports Gambling Probe, Feds say
A former State Trooper allegedly tipped off people involved in an illegal sports gambling ring while he was a police officer. Once an essential part of policing the western district of New York, former New York State Trooper Thomas J. Loewke has found himself on the wrong side of the law according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York and is now facing years behind bars.
gamblingnews.com
NY Officer Faces Charges of Tipping an Illegal Gambling Operation
The Department of Justice issued a statement Tuesday revealing that Thomas J. Loewke, 51, a Rochester resident, was arrested over allegations of obstructing an investigation. Ex-cop Allegedly Tips Illegal Gambling Operation about Probe. Loewke used to be a Sergeant with the New York State Police when he was contacted by...
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
NY man pleads guilty to trafficking 67 kg of cocaine in PA
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to trafficking over 67 kilograms of cocaine into Pennsylvania. On January 10, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam tells Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Esteban Latorre-Cacho, from Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine for further distribution. State police say they pulled Latorre-Cacho over […]
New York State Police sergeant from Rochester accused of tipping off gambling suspects
A New York State Police sergeant from Rochester was in court Tuesday, accused of tipping off the target of a gambling investigation. Thomas Loewke, 51, is charged with obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation and obstruction of an official proceeding.
Cherry Valley woman accused of DWI crash with 2 kids
A Cherry Valley woman has been cited to appear in Minden Town Court after police claim she crashed her car, drunk, with her two children inside.
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
WNYT
Judge adjourns sentencing in deadly Greenfield crash
A woman in Saratoga County who was driving more than 90 miles per hour in the moments before causing a crash where a woman died, will have to wait two more weeks to learn her punishment. Only NewsChannel 13 was in court Wednesday morning, as Ashley Donovan was expected to...
Former GOP county election official in Upstate NY pleads guilty to ballot fraud
Albany, N.Y. — A former Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to applying for absentee ballots in the names of other registered voters. Jason Schofield, who is from Troy, resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections. He admitted that in 2021...
Police Stationed Outside Of Various Schools Across New York State
The second half of the school year is almost here and across New York State, student's safety is first and foremost. The new year has brought new challenges and school administrators and law enforcement are working hand-in-hand to tackle them. In Rochester, police officers and security will be stationed outside...
uticaphoenix.net
Attorney General James Takes Action to Stop Gun Distributors from Illegally Shipping Ghost Gun Parts into New York
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against ten national gun distributors, demanding that they immediately stop selling and shipping illegal unfinished and/or unserialized frames and receivers, or “ghost gun” parts, to New York consumers. Attorney General James is asking a federal court to order these businesses to immediately stop selling, shipping, distributing, or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any person or entity with a New York address. Today’s action builds on the lawsuit that Attorney General James filed against these companies in June 2022 and is part of the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) ongoing efforts to stop the flow of illegal and dangerous ghost guns into New York.
Feds: New York State Trooper Bet On The Wrong Team
Legal sports wagering in New York saw about $15 billion in bets placed during the course of its first year in 2022. Still tens of millions of dollars continue to be wagered illegally in the Empire State. Federal prosecutors near Rochester were hunting down members of an illegal sports book ring when they got an unwanted surprise. A New York State Trooper was involved and working for the wrong team.
Cause of death determined for two found dead in Southport parking lot in November 2022
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death for two people found in a car in a Southport parking lot last November, following an autopsy in Binghamton. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said a post-mortem exam at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined Tayler Nemier (18) and Ronald Hyrne (34) of Chemung County […]
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
More than 3,000 people in New York are seriously injured in car accidents every single year. Now, in New York State, they have started putting a feature in a car that would LIMIT how fast you can go, so you don't go over the speed limit. They are putting the feature in thousands of more cars in 2023.
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Deputies Make Narcotics Arrest
Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road in the town of Enfield on January 8 after observing a vehicle operating without a valid inspection. In the process of questioning the driver during the stop, deputies were assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriffs Office and their narcotics canine. The questioning escalated to a search of the vehicle. During the search deputies found “approximately 4.9 ounces of crystal like substance.”
pix11.com
4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer
Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Erie County DA John Flynn speaks on Hochul’s State of the State, NYS gun laws
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was plenty to discuss regarding Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address on Tuesday, and Erie County District Attorney John Flynn joined News 4 at 4 to touch on some of the topics. Flynn discussed his thoughts on Hochul’s bail reform ideas as well as a Supreme Court ruling […]
New York State Officials Find Human Fetus In Hudson Valley
Help is needed after workers in the Hudson Valley made a gruesome discovery in a sewer. An investigation is underway after a discarded 18-week-old human fetus was found in a sewer in the Lower Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow...
Where Do You Rank on the New York Speeder Scale?
According to new research, New Yorkers have a heavy foot. While many Hudson Valley commuters may think we have too many slowpokes on the road, the reality might be the complete opposite. Startling New Study. A Daytona Beach car dealership (go figure) recently published data that claims that not only...
