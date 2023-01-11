Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Is It Time Or Attitude That Makes An Official Montanan?
Let the debate to begin. How long do you have to live in Montana to be considered a "local"? I posed this question to a few of my co-workers and they all answered differently. I am not sure if it is just based on the length of time. Montana has been a popular destination for people moving from out of state. Let's get some rules for the new people who are making our fantastic state their home.
Winning $1,000,000,000, Most Missoulians Would Be Practical
Another lottery, another billion dollars up for grabs. Someone's got to win it, right? It is hard not to think about what I would do if I won. I was born in Montana and have spent most of my life here, and I have never owned a four-wheel drive truck. The first thing I would buy would be that truck. We were curious to know what people would buy locally if they won, so we posed the question recently "If you won the Mega Millions, what would you buy in Missoula, or Western Montana?"
The Best Montana-Made Hot Sauce Surprisingly Announces Business is For Sale
I will never forget my first encounter with Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce. It was an unexpected trip to "flavor town." It was 2014 and I had recently put up some used baby gear on Facebook Marketplace. Simple things like a highchair, some "tummy time toys", a swing, etc. I had a person reach out to me interested in snagging some of the gear for his newborn. We arranged to meet at my apartment. When the guy showed up, he had a cardboard box under his arm. We started negotiating the prices of the items I had, and he asked me "Do you like hot sauce?" I immediately looked at him like "DUH! What do you got?" That is when he opened the box and presented me with my first bottle of Haba Haba Dime Sauce. I sampled the sauce and I swear I could see colors brighter. It blew my mind. I immediately went back to negotiating how many bottles of the hot sauce he would be willing to trade... That was the night I met the owner of Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce.
Know How To Fix It, Missoula Home ReSource Needs Help
If you are handy, can fix things and would like to teach others how to fix broken things around the house, then Home ReSource in Missoula can use your help. This is your chance to pass on your skills to the community. Can You Help Them?. If you are able...
Sober Friend: Can You Get a DUI Riding a Horse Drunk in Montana?
Montana continues to be one of the top states for DUI-related accidents in the country. Why? Well, a lot of it boils down to the drinking culture in Montana. We sure do like our beer and the occasional nip off of Grandpa's old "cough medicine." But that is not any excuse to drive impaired.
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho
Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
Meat Hearts and Cards Make the Perfect Valentine for Montana Men
Not to send you into a panic or anything, but Valentine's Day is coming soon. You may want to start thinking about what to get your special someone for the most romantic day of the year. Sure you can wait until the last few days prior to the holiday and pay through-the-roof prices on flowers or chocolate. Or you can take advantage of some unique gift ideas that are sure to impress.
Why Am I Being Charged A Fee To Use My Card At Montana Merchants?
The other night I was out for a quick bite to eat and one of my favorite local Missoula places. I've been there over a hundred times, but when my bill came this particular evening, it had an extra charge. I was being charged a fee for card processing. Literally, a fee to spend my own money. I needed to find out why and to see if this was even legal.
Delizioso: Top Restaurants in Montana to Get Pasta
Montanans are known to love the outdoors, beer and rodeos. What's less known is our appreciation for pasta. I guess it shouldn't be a huge surprise. I mean, pasta is delicious after all. The unfortunate situation is that I don't feel the pasta supply properly meets our pasta demand— so if you're a potential restauranteur, please consider going with an Italian-food menu. Ok, I'll stop begging. Here are the top restaurants to find pasta in Montana:
Is Bozeman Ready For This New Facility? Residents Say YES!
All you have to do is look around and you can clearly see the growth of our once quiet little town. From million-dollar homes and apartments, Bozeman has become a hot spot for 2nd homes and tourists. When it comes to having new businesses and buildings pop up, some residents...
Laurel Outlook
‘It’s the wild west’
Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in some Montana counties. In recent years, the 1929 Federal prohibition of marijuana has gradually eased as various states have legalized both medical and recreational use. Today, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana, and another 10 have reduced penalties for possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 38 states, and proponents of full legalization are pushing hard to get the cannabis issue on ballots in other states as well. While users and pot proponents are collectively cheering legalization, law enforcement officials in at least one Montana city are less than enthusiastic.
Grounding of domestic flights impacts Missoula airport
The Missoula airport was impacted when the Federal Aviation Administration’s Notice to Air Missions system failed on Wednesday.
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love
Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
One Chicken Franchise That Would Be Popular In Bozeman
If this franchise opened in the Bozeman area, it would be a hit with families, students, or anyone who loves chicken. One comfort meal that both kids and adults will eat any day of the week if they are having a tough day is chicken tenders. Many folks will default to chicken tenders at many restaurants and bars because they always taste delicious and put a smile on your face. Chicken tenders are so beloved we even made a list of the best spots in Montana to get this tasty treat.
One Thing Montanans Would Do Immediately If They Won the Lottery
Montanans are more savvy about winning the lottery than I would have guessed. With another ginormous jackpot on our hands, chatter about "what I'd do with the money" is on everyone's mind. We just did another of our famous "Informal Downtown People Polls" to find out what locals would do...
You Know You Want To Adopt One Of These Puppies In Missoula
Our amazing Humane Society of Western Montana once again has some adorable puppies up for adoption, and you might just be the lucky one to give them a forever home. First, I can’t personally say enough great things about our local Humane Society. With nearly a 100% animal adoption rate, a no-kill shelter, and an absolutely amazing staff this is one of my absolute favorite Missoula institutions.
NBCMontana
From public lands to Montana classrooms
MISSOULA, Mont. — Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen issued a celebratory announcement that she’d accepted $46.3 million from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Her message came complete with a photo of a large novelty check made out to “Montana’s K-12 Schools” and emblazoned with the image of a remote state-owned cabin site in Sanders County.
Hot And Fresh Since 1948, This Is Montana’s Oldest Fast Food Spot
Call me a sucker for nostalgia, but I love history. I especially love history when it involves food. Here in Montana, we have quite the culinary history, from pasties to legendary steakhouses to one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in the country, Montana is pretty eclectic. Let's be honest, there's...
