Darryl Lick
2d ago
how is this going to be paid? small business cannot afford to pay everyone 12 weeks for non producing work.
9
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
hot967.fm
Minnesota House Passes Bill to End “Hair Discrimination” in State
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House on a wide margin (111 to 19) passed the CROWN Act, which updates the definition of “race” in the state human rights law to include “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such braids, locs, and twists.” Chief author, Minneapolis Democrat Esther Agbaje says it’s time to end “hair discrimination” in Minnesota and her bill “will ensure Black Minnesotans have the right to show up to work as their authentic selves without the fear of being reprimanded due to the style of their hair.” The bill now goes to the Minnesota Senate. The House passed the bill twice before but it was not brought up in the Senate which was under Republican control in 2020 and 2022.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
Walz signs into law tax conformity bill, the first of the 2023 session
The tax conformity bill signed into law by Governor Tim Walz on Thursday aligns state and federal tax codes, but it actually does much more than that.
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
knsiradio.com
Minnesota joins other states in affordable housing promises
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Weeks after the Biden administration announced new efforts to curb homelessness, Minnesota’s top political leaders promised Wednesday to “bring it home” on legislation that would expand affordable housing. “Not only is this the morally right thing to do — our economic...
redlakenationnews.com
Rent assistance vouchers for 220,000 Minnesota households proposed at Capitol
A first-of-its-kind rent voucher proposal that could help 220,000 Minnesota households is percolating at the State Capitol. The program would cost roughly $1.7 billion each year - about 6% of the current state budget - and reduce the number of people who have languished on waitlists for housing subsidies through a government program known as Section 8.
135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota
Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
hot967.fm
Walz to sign bill aligning MN tax laws to federal changes
Governor Tim Walz this afternoon (3pm) signs the first bill of the 2023 session passed by the legislature — bringing Minnesota into line with new federal tax laws (called “tax conformity”). Both parties agree it will result in over 100 million dollars in tax savings for Minnesotans....
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
If you detest what DeSantis is doing to academic freedom in Florida, look no further than Hamline
Liberals are aghast at Gov. Ron DeSantis’s attacks on academic freedom in Florida’s public education system. He is placing sworn enemies of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) — the current term for the idealistic project of making America’s institutions not only progressive but actively antiracist — in positions of power over his state’s public colleges […] The post If you detest what DeSantis is doing to academic freedom in Florida, look no further than Hamline appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WDIO-TV
Legalized marijuana for adult use passed the Minnesota House Commerce Committee, but what’s next?
Fully legalizing marijuana for adult use or House Bill 100, is the push many Minnesotans want to see happen. “I’m actually happy it’s taken this long. Minnesota is about to do it differently than any other state that’s done it prior. Having this open, low-dose market right now has really opened up a lot of minds and communities and doors of people that have been really nervous about cannabis at the end of the day. So I think taking long to get it passed and doing it the correct way is more important than just getting it legalized and seeing what happens, said Manager Partner of Turning Leaf, Beecher Vaillancourt.
mprnews.org
Fairview/Sanford merger plan criticized, praised in meeting called by MN attorney general
A huge merger proposed for two hospital systems ran into public criticism in the first of several meetings led by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in St. Paul. Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health, based in South Dakota announced yet another attempt to combine in November. Attorney General Ellison said...
mprnews.org
Six years in the making, Walz signs $100 million mini-tax bill
Gov. Tim Walz signed a $100 million tax plan into law Thursday that will align state tax policy with federal tax law, providing relief to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans. The update addresses federal payments to businesses and loan relief for student borrowers intended to help people financially weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
hot967.fm
Free school breakfast/lunch bill moving forward in MN House
A bill to provide free school breakfast and lunch to all students regardless of income is moving forward in the Minnesota House after clearing its first committee Wednesday. Backers say kids can’t learn on an empty stomach, and Moorhead Democrat Heather Keeler says the measure will also eliminate bullying:
While fighting clean car rules, Minnesota dealers gear up for an all-electric future
Despite continuing a lawsuit over the state’s clean car standards, the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association recently hired an electric vehicle program director. The organization believes it is the first dealer association in the country to add a staff member assigned explicitly to electric vehicle issues. Its vice president of public affairs, Amber Backhaus, said the […] The post While fighting clean car rules, Minnesota dealers gear up for an all-electric future appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
ktoe.com
MN House Committee Considering Allowing Immigrants To Get Licenses
A Minnesota House committee is considering a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license. This isn’t the first time local lawmakers have advocated for such a bill, but the state’s DFL-controlled Legislature might actually be able to pass it this time. The executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota told MPR News that “We have so many immigrants who are our neighbors, who are our friends” and this law would empower “those families to be able to thrive more in our communities.” Undocumented immigrants can legally drive in 18 other states.
Open Arms of Minnesota expands reach with new St. Paul location
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Open Arms of Minnesota is opening its arms wider. The nonprofit celebrated the opening of its new location in St. Paul on Tuesday. The expansion allows it to serve more people in need of healthy and medically tailored meals. "We are 30-some years old. Started...
patriotnewsmn.com
House approves bill matching state tax code with fed
(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted to the Patriot by Chad Urdahl of Shane Mekeland’s team.) The Minnesota House on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation allowing state taxpayers to take advantage of numerous tax provisions already approved at the federal level. Federal conformity is needed in Minnesota to...
Comments