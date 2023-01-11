Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Man Wanted for Video Voyeurism in North Lauderdale Store Arrested: BSO
A man wanted in connection with a video voyeurism incident that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale store has been arrested, authorities said. Lewis Phillips, 27, was arrested Tuesday on a video voyeurism charges, Broward County jail records showed. Earlier Tuesday, Broward Sheriff's Office officials had released a...
cbs12.com
'We feel unsafe:' Neighbors remain concerned over triple deadly shooting in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — As Palm Springs police continue to review evidence and piece together what led up to the shooting that killed three young people Wednesday night, the mystery and gun violence is frustrating neighbors. Alberto Jordat expressed his concerns during a Palm Springs Village Hall Council...
No high-speed chase violation in deadly crash, chief says
Riviera Beach's interim police chief and its internal affairs division are at odds over a sergeant's handling of a pursuit that ended with the death of a young couple last year.
NBC Miami
BSO Seeks Voyeurism Suspect Caught on Camera Putting Phone Under Woman's Dress
Authorities are searching for a voyeurism suspect who was caught on camera putting his phone under a woman's dress inside a North Lauderdale store, officials said. Lewis Phillips, 27, is wanted in the Dec. 17 incident that happened at a Dollar General store at 8076 W. McNab Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
cbs12.com
3 dead in shooting in neighborhood full of kids in Palm Springs, guns recovered
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are dead following a shooting in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said officers were originally dispatched at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a car accident near the area of Almar Rd. and Narcissus Ave. However, upon arrival, first responders...
cbs12.com
Two men accused of fatally shooting man in South Florida
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in custody after detectives said they shot and killed one man and injured two others. The Broward Sheriff's Office said at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, deputies responded to a shooting near 5500 Southwest 41st Street in Pembroke Park. Officers with the Pembroke Park Police Department responded to the scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced one man dead and two others were taken to Memorial Regional for treatment.
cbs12.com
Duo robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint near Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's' Office (PBSO) said on Sunday, Jan. 8 at around 4:22 a.m. two people entered the 7-Eleven on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
Teen suspect in fatal shooting of 17-year-old charged as adult
A 17-year-old Greenacres boy accused of fatally shooting another teenager has been charged as an adult.
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
cbs12.com
Scam alert in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
cbs12.com
South Florida woman accused of doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Homestead was arrested on Wednesday for unlicensed contract work. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said investigators were notified about a woman posing as a contractor in Florida. The victim from the Upper Keys told deputies he made multiple payments to 41-year-old...
She ran down her friend's boyfriend with her car. He died days later. Now she's headed to prison.
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 30-year-old Hypoluxo woman has received a 13-year prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to deliberately running her friend's boyfriend over with her car and killing him outside a home near Greenacres. Jaeyln Laureano-Rivera pleaded to one count each of manslaughter with a weapon and...
2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in a shooting that occurred in a Palm Springs neighborhood, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
WPBF News 25
'Still a long road to go': Boynton Beach hit-and-run victim out of ICU as search for driver continues
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above:Prayer vigil for Bernard Wright. Delray Medical Center doctors and family members said Bernard Wright, who was hit during a vigil in Boynton Beach, is now out of the intensive care unit. Wright is still receiving treatment at the facility, according to the staff.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman reported missing from Central Broward
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas was last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
cbs12.com
Doctor from Delray Beach sentenced to 20 years for fraud scheme
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A doctor from Delray Beach has received his sentence after investigators say he conducted a massive multi-year scheme. According to court documents, 48-year-old Michael J. Ligotti, of Delray Beach, was accused of billing fake tests and treatments to patients seeking treatment for drug or alcohol treatment. Those tests cost thousands of dollars, in exchange for Ligotti’s authorization, treatment centers required their patients to regularly visit his clinic.
cbs12.com
Ruptured gas line in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A natural gas line ruptured on Thursday in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 12, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Special Operations responded to the intersection of Royal Palm Beach Blvd and Okeechobee. They worked to contain a ruptured 2 inch natural gas...
WSVN-TV
Victim who was shot 3 times at The Licking in Miami Gardens released from hospital
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New details about a mass shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant are coming to light. One of the victims was an innocent bystander. Twenty-five-year-old Carl Leon, according to his attorney Josiah Graham, was at the Licking restaurant to watch a music video that was being filmed.
