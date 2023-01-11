ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Two men accused of fatally shooting man in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in custody after detectives said they shot and killed one man and injured two others. The Broward Sheriff's Office said at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, deputies responded to a shooting near 5500 Southwest 41st Street in Pembroke Park. Officers with the Pembroke Park Police Department responded to the scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced one man dead and two others were taken to Memorial Regional for treatment.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
cbs12.com

Duo robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint near Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's' Office (PBSO) said on Sunday, Jan. 8 at around 4:22 a.m. two people entered the 7-Eleven on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach

WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Scam alert in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman reported missing from Central Broward

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas was last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Doctor from Delray Beach sentenced to 20 years for fraud scheme

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A doctor from Delray Beach has received his sentence after investigators say he conducted a massive multi-year scheme. According to court documents, 48-year-old Michael J. Ligotti, of Delray Beach, was accused of billing fake tests and treatments to patients seeking treatment for drug or alcohol treatment. Those tests cost thousands of dollars, in exchange for Ligotti’s authorization, treatment centers required their patients to regularly visit his clinic.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Ruptured gas line in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A natural gas line ruptured on Thursday in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 12, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Special Operations responded to the intersection of Royal Palm Beach Blvd and Okeechobee. They worked to contain a ruptured 2 inch natural gas...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy