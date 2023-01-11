Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places To Eat In Grand Rapids MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Entrepreneur And Living in Grand RapidsNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Michigan Crime Are Residents SafeNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan: The Good, The Bad, and The UglyNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Historic, riverfront Grand Rapids building to be renovated for apartments, offices
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based construction and development firm is seeking up to $500,000 in incentives to transform a three-building complex on Front Avenue NW along the Grand River into 16 apartments and office space. The project at 974 Front Ave. NW will renovate and breathe new...
Senior housing firm buys downtown Muskegon lot where ambitious Foundry Square was planned
MUSKEGON, MI – A group that provides housing to senior citizens has purchased an 8-acre lot in downtown Muskegon that once had been the site of a proposed $65 million mixed-use development. The lot on Morris Avenue next to the Social Security Administration has been purchased by Emunah Muskegon...
Kalamazoo street closes for fire hydrant repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Burdick Street is closed for fire hydrant repairs starting Thursday morning, Jan. 12. The street being closed is in the city’s Northside neighborhood. The Burdick Street is closed between Roberson and Paterson streets from Jan. 12 to 16 for the repairs, the city...
WWMTCw
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Stores. Will Grand Rapids Lose Theirs?
No doubt the brick and mortar segment of the retail industry is struggling. People are shopping online so much that they are not visiting their favorite stores for in-store shopping, and it's been especially difficult for the home good market. Bed Bath & Beyond, one of the leaders in home...
Fox17
New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids Announces Ashli Schoonmaker as New Marketing Director
Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids announces the newest addition to its management team as Ashli Schoonmaker has been named Marketing Director for the open-air shopping destination in Byron Center, MI.
Walker residents supportive of safety changes to intersection, as long as there isn’t a roundabout
KENT COUNTY, MI – One thing needs to be made clear when mentioning the intersection of Kinney Avenue and Remembrance Road: it’s not being converted into a roundabout. However, the improvements for the Walker intersection are going to make it much safer when traveling through the area, a handful of residents said this week.
Tour Muskegon's historic Shaw-Walker Building, set to undergo $220 million renovation
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Developers behind the transformation planned for the historic Shaw-Walker Furniture Factory in Muskegon suggested work to complete the massive project could begin next year. The derelict, more than century-old industrial space which once comprised the largest furniture factory in the world has gone largely unused since...
wgvunews.org
EGLE grant will turn old gas station site into Grand Rapids apartment units
An old Grand Rapids gas station site is being transformed into residential space. The project is part of a brownfield redevelopment grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Once completed, the property will hold four three-story buildings with 41 total apartment units. The plot of land...
southcountynews.org
Vicksburg moves toward bidding for new offices
Vicksburg municipal officials last month took another step toward construction of a new village office later this year. During their Dec. 19 meeting, village council members approved a motion to manage the bid process related to the project. The action authorizes Village Manager Jim Mallery to work with Frederick Construction to execute the process.
Whitecaps announce construction project to ‘completely overhaul’ LMCU Ballpark to grow fan base
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Major improvements are on the horizon for LMCU Ballpark as part of a multi-year project to modernize the venue, reinvesting in the next 30 years of West Michigan Whitecaps baseball. Whitecaps leadership announced plans for a multi-phase construction project Thursday, Jan. 12 to cement it...
Fox17
Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
Letter from the Editor: What may look like chaos in Washington or Ottawa County started with us, at the ballot box
I did not think it coincidental or even surprising that two political stories of the same tenor played out concurrently over the past two weeks. On a national scale, a small group of diehard conservatives held the House speakership ambitions of Kevin McCarthy hostage until he made key concessions and won the gavel on a 15th vote.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
West Michigan 911 outage resolved
Dispatch asked residents to call alternate numbers in an emergency.
WXYZ
Battle Creek woman confesses to stealing medical supplies from VA pharmacy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people have pleaded guilty to claims they conspired to sell medical supplies stolen from a veterans clinic in Battle Creek. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says a 52-year-old Battle Creek woman, an employee at the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center, was tasked with ordering medical supplies for veterans.
Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?
Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
Car hits building off US-131 near Grand Rapids, rolls
A teenager lost control on US-131 south of Grand Rapids Thursday and left the highway, crashing into a building, police say.
Comments / 0