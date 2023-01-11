ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

Kalamazoo street closes for fire hydrant repairs

KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Burdick Street is closed for fire hydrant repairs starting Thursday morning, Jan. 12. The street being closed is in the city’s Northside neighborhood. The Burdick Street is closed between Roberson and Paterson streets from Jan. 12 to 16 for the repairs, the city...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property

KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
southcountynews.org

Vicksburg moves toward bidding for new offices

Vicksburg municipal officials last month took another step toward construction of a new village office later this year. During their Dec. 19 meeting, village council members approved a motion to manage the bid process related to the project. The action authorizes Village Manager Jim Mallery to work with Frederick Construction to execute the process.
VICKSBURG, MI
Fox17

Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WXYZ

Battle Creek woman confesses to stealing medical supplies from VA pharmacy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people have pleaded guilty to claims they conspired to sell medical supplies stolen from a veterans clinic in Battle Creek. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says a 52-year-old Battle Creek woman, an employee at the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center, was tasked with ordering medical supplies for veterans.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?

Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
