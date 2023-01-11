ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Hawthorne Elects First Black Woman to Its City Council

It took a century, but the city of Hawthorne finally elected a Black woman to its city council. Not only that, but not one, not two, but three women of color all just elected to city office in a 100 year first for Hawthorne. “Having three black women elected speaks...
HAWTHORNE, CA
Lennox Independent

City Council discusses marquee sign ideas for Boynton/HWY 17

All members were present at the Lennox City Council met Monday, January 9 in the board room to discuss agenda items that impact the city. City Administrator, Nate Vander Plaats proposed the idea of a marquee sign at the corner of Boynton and Highway 17. “This idea first came up...
LENNOX, CA
foxla.com

Kevin de León addresses City Council for the first time in months

LOS ANGELES - Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León addressed his colleagues in the chamber Wednesday for the first time since a recording of his participation in a racist conversation was leaked in October. De León, who has been censured by the council, argued against an item seeking reports...
HeySoCal

LA City Council extends homelessness state of emergency

The City Council voted Tuesday to continue a state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday in Los Angeles, reaffirming Mayor Karen Bass’ first official act last month that gives her the ability to confront the crisis more aggressively. Since the council approved the emergency last month, Bass has signed directives...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

New Hollywood Councilmember Wants to Get Rid of Controversial ‘No Vending Zones’ Signs at Walk of Fame

New Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez wants to dismantle a controversial “no-vending zone” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When Los Angeles legalized street vending in 2018, the City Council established eight no-vending zones at tourist destinations like the Walk of Fame, Crypto.com Arena and Dodger Stadium, arguing vendors obstruct sidewalks and force pedestrians into traffic. In a lawsuit against the city filed on Dec. 7, the street vendors argue that the zones violate state law and were likely established to protect business interests from competition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach declares a state of emergency on homelessness

After seeing a 62-percent increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, the city of Long Beach joins Los Angeles in its state of emergency declaration on homelessness.Newly elected LBC Mayor Rex Richardson said he's moving Long Beach in a new direction."Let's start with our pressing priority – homelessness," he said. Long Beach voters said homelessness was their top issue heading into the 2022 elections, with public safety a top concern.The council voted Tuesday, Jan.10 for the state of emergency in order to cut some of the red tape involved in approving contracts and projects to address the homeless...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Washington

DC Teacher Dies Hours After Encounter With Police in Los Angeles

A D.C. teacher died hours after he was shocked with a stun gun in a struggle with police officers in Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, taught 10th-grade English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast, according to a statement from the school. He was visiting family in Los Angeles over winter break.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City set to consider ordinance on citations

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, today, will consider the second of two required approvals for a proposed ordinance to amend Titles 1, 5, 8, 9 and 12 of the Lancaster Municipal Code in regard to administrative citations for misdemeanor and civil offenses, and the implementation of a process for fee reduction and appeal for administrative citations.
LANCASTER, CA
oc-breeze.com

Scott Baugh announces campaign for Congress in 2024

Orange County businessman Scott Baugh will run for Congress in California’s 47th District in 2024. Baugh, fresh off one of the toughest and closest races in the country, has a campaign and fundraising organization in place and an enthusiastic volunteer base ready to work hard to win the seat.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Union Station Los Angeles flooding

The torrential rain has led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway leading to train platforms on the main level of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Metro says people who need to go from one end of the station to the other can go downstairs and use the subway platform, which has entrances on each side of Union Station.
LOS ANGELES, CA

