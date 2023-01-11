Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Related
LA City Council members call for permanent tenant protections
A day after a bid to keep Los Angeles’ COVID-19 state of emergency in place until permanent tenant protections are implemented failed by one vote, some council members are pressing their colleagues to move quickly to enact protections for renters who could face eviction after the end of the month.
‘We need to be innovative’: L.A. council member wants police unarmed at city hall
On Wednesday, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion that would explore the idea of removing weapons from the Los Angeles Police Department officers who work in the council chamber.
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing L.A.'s homeless emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass today by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people.
NBC Los Angeles
Hawthorne Elects First Black Woman to Its City Council
It took a century, but the city of Hawthorne finally elected a Black woman to its city council. Not only that, but not one, not two, but three women of color all just elected to city office in a 100 year first for Hawthorne. “Having three black women elected speaks...
Ethics Commission recommends censure for mayor, councilman over unauthorized PSAs
The public service announcements funded by the firefighters union looked and sounded "like a campaign advertisement," according to an outside law firm hired by the city. The post Ethics Commission recommends censure for mayor, councilman over unauthorized PSAs appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Kevin de León stands in back of LA City Council Chambers; Prompting protest from his own peers
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council had just concluded taking public comment at Tuesday's meeting when Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez stood up to speak. "I want to respond to the public comment, but also speak directly to Council member [Kevin] de León," Hernandez said. Hernandez, the first council...
2urbangirls.com
LA Council reaffirms end to COVID State of Emergency as bid to extend it fails
LOS ANGELES – The City Council voted again to end Los Angeles’ state of local emergency due to COVID-19 at the end of the month, after a motion to extend the emergency and keep in place temporary tenant protections failed Tuesday. The council voted in December to set...
Lennox Independent
City Council discusses marquee sign ideas for Boynton/HWY 17
All members were present at the Lennox City Council met Monday, January 9 in the board room to discuss agenda items that impact the city. City Administrator, Nate Vander Plaats proposed the idea of a marquee sign at the corner of Boynton and Highway 17. “This idea first came up...
foxla.com
Kevin de León addresses City Council for the first time in months
LOS ANGELES - Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León addressed his colleagues in the chamber Wednesday for the first time since a recording of his participation in a racist conversation was leaked in October. De León, who has been censured by the council, argued against an item seeking reports...
foxla.com
Palmdale looking for solutions to solve homeless crisis
Mayor Karen Bass' office denied that the city is planning to relocate homeless people to a "village" in the Palmdale area. Palmdale City Council member Eric Ohlsen joined FOX 11 to talk about the matter.
LA City Council extends homelessness state of emergency
The City Council voted Tuesday to continue a state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday in Los Angeles, reaffirming Mayor Karen Bass’ first official act last month that gives her the ability to confront the crisis more aggressively. Since the council approved the emergency last month, Bass has signed directives...
New Hollywood Councilmember Wants to Get Rid of Controversial ‘No Vending Zones’ Signs at Walk of Fame
New Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez wants to dismantle a controversial “no-vending zone” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When Los Angeles legalized street vending in 2018, the City Council established eight no-vending zones at tourist destinations like the Walk of Fame, Crypto.com Arena and Dodger Stadium, arguing vendors obstruct sidewalks and force pedestrians into traffic. In a lawsuit against the city filed on Dec. 7, the street vendors argue that the zones violate state law and were likely established to protect business interests from competition.
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
L.A. supervisor chair hopeful, but ‘everyone should be skeptical’ of politicians on homelessness
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion proclaiming a local emergency on homelessness. It came almost a month after Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency over the homeless crisis in the city.
Long Beach declares a state of emergency on homelessness
After seeing a 62-percent increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, the city of Long Beach joins Los Angeles in its state of emergency declaration on homelessness.Newly elected LBC Mayor Rex Richardson said he's moving Long Beach in a new direction."Let's start with our pressing priority – homelessness," he said. Long Beach voters said homelessness was their top issue heading into the 2022 elections, with public safety a top concern.The council voted Tuesday, Jan.10 for the state of emergency in order to cut some of the red tape involved in approving contracts and projects to address the homeless...
NBC Washington
DC Teacher Dies Hours After Encounter With Police in Los Angeles
A D.C. teacher died hours after he was shocked with a stun gun in a struggle with police officers in Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, taught 10th-grade English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast, according to a statement from the school. He was visiting family in Los Angeles over winter break.
Antelope Valley Press
City set to consider ordinance on citations
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, today, will consider the second of two required approvals for a proposed ordinance to amend Titles 1, 5, 8, 9 and 12 of the Lancaster Municipal Code in regard to administrative citations for misdemeanor and civil offenses, and the implementation of a process for fee reduction and appeal for administrative citations.
Lacey estate lawyers seek BLM activist’s teaching curriculum info
Attorneys for the estate of the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey are fighting an attempt by a Black Lives Matter demonstrator to block their efforts to obtain information on her Cal State Los Angeles teaching curriculum. In court papers filed Monday in Los Angeles...
oc-breeze.com
Scott Baugh announces campaign for Congress in 2024
Orange County businessman Scott Baugh will run for Congress in California’s 47th District in 2024. Baugh, fresh off one of the toughest and closest races in the country, has a campaign and fundraising organization in place and an enthusiastic volunteer base ready to work hard to win the seat.
foxla.com
Union Station Los Angeles flooding
The torrential rain has led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway leading to train platforms on the main level of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Metro says people who need to go from one end of the station to the other can go downstairs and use the subway platform, which has entrances on each side of Union Station.
Comments / 3