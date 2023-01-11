LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 21 Auburn Tigers

Ole Miss will look to end its five-game losing streak on Tuesday night when Auburn comes to town.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels will look to capture their first conference victory of the season when the Auburn Tigers come to the SJB Pavilion on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. CT for a game of hoops.

The 8-7 Rebels are in the midst of a five-game losing streak while the 12-3 Tigers are coming off an upset victory over the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Ole Miss returns to Oxford for its first home game of 2023, and the Rebels will need their home-field advantage if they want to walk away with a win on Tuesday night.

The Tigers are favored to win by 1.5 points behind sophomore forward Johni Broome who is averaging 12.9 ppg, while junior guard Matthew Murrell is still the leading scorer for the Rebels, averaging 14.7 ppg this season.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Auburn.

Pregame

First Half

H1 (14:28): Ole Miss starts the game with a five-point lead at the first media timeout of the half.

Ole Miss 15, Auburn 10

H1 (12:24): The Tigers are forced to call their first timeout of the game as they are now down by seven.

Ole Miss 19, Auburn 12

H1 (10:42): The Rebels call their first timeout of the game after Auburn goes on a 6-0 scoring run.

Ole Miss 19, Auburn 18

H1 (7:48): Ole Miss is leading by one point with less than eight minutes remaining in the half.

Ole Miss 24, Auburn 23

H1 (4:40): Ole Miss calls its second timeout of the game after Auburn takes a two-point lead with less than five minutes remaining in the first half.

Auburn 29, Ole Miss 27

H1 (2:53): The Rebels and Tigers are tied at 29 apiece with the first half coming to a close.

Ole Miss 29, Auburn 29

Halftime -- Ole Miss 35, Auburn 34

Second Half

H2 (14:54): Auburn has taken the lead to start the second half and Ole Miss now trails by seven points.

Auburn 46, Ole Miss 39

H2 (11:28): The Tigers extend their lead by 10 points and Ole Miss has not scored a bucket in over three minutes.

Auburn 53, Ole Miss 43

H2 (10:32): Ole Miss is down by 12 now and coach Kermit Davis is forced to call a timeout.

Auburn 57, Ole Miss 45

H2 (3:59): The Rebels are running out of time and need to start hitting some shots if they want to have a chance at coming back.

Auburn 74, Ole Miss 63

H2 (0:28): Auburn calls a timeout with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game.

Auburn 80, Ole Miss 71

Final -- Auburn 82, Ole Miss 73

