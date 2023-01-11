Read full article on original website
Related
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter
The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style. Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to...
Hottest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz and Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey and More
Sizzle reel! The hottest couples in Hollywood descended upon the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were among the first celebrities to arrive at the awards show in Los Angeles. The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, wore a sexy, short Kevin Germanier dress with a purple boa cascading […]
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Rihanna Didn’t Win a Golden Globe, but She Was Still the Hottest Star at the Awards
It’s Rihanna’s world, and honestly, I’m just happy to be here. The 34-year-old slayed the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10, in true Rihanna fashion—that is, with luxuriously over-the-top style. Arriving on the arm of rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a son, the Barbadian singer wore a voluminous black gown with an architectural updo and a diamond choker necklace.
msn.com
Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life
Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
Salma Hayek & Jessica Chastain Accidentally Twinning On the Golden Globes Red Carpet Might Be Our Favorite Fashion Moment Yet
Between stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists, it takes quite a village to get a star ready for a big red carpet like the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. In this year’s 80th edition, it turns out two villages had quite similar visions for actresses Salma Hayek and Jessica Chastain who were almost twinning on the carpet. Hayek, who is attending the big night to celebrate her latest movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish‘s Best Picture – Animated nomination, wore a crystal-encrusted, golden gown and it’s easily one of our favorite looks from the star to date. Hayek let her dress...
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Zendaya Thanks the Golden Globes After Best Actress Win: "So Sorry I Wasn't Able to Be There"
Zendaya is officially a Golden Globe winner! Even though she couldn't attend the Jan. 10 ceremony to pick up her best actress in drama trophy herself, she's still honored to have won. On Tuesday night, the "Euphoria" star shared a black and white photo of her character, Rue, on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith During His Golden Globes Speech
Almost a year after The Slap, the discourse surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock continues... even by Eddie Murphy.
‘Woke’ Golden Globes ratings tank to near-record low on NBC
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards tanked in viewership with a near-record low.
How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are officially back on television. After a hiatus in 2022 due to protests about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s perceived lack of diversity, the award show has undergone a massive restructuring before returning to television screens next week. The organization announced plans to shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity under the stewardship of Eldridge Industries, a firm run by HFPA interim CEO Todd L. Boehly. The organization also added more journalists of color to its ranks in an attempt to increase diversity among winners and nominees. All that change has ensured that, at least for the moment,...
papermag.com
Rihanna Arrived Fashionably Late at the Golden Globes
The Golden Globe Awards are the perfect place to bring together some of the most compelling and powerful work in television and film from the past year. It also helps that we're also treated to some gorgeous looks, even if they don't grace the red carpet. Only months shy of...
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Golden Globes 2023: Complete winners list
The Golden Globe Awards returned in 2023 after it was canceled last year due to the HFPA having no Black members. Here's a complete winners list, including Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Coolidge.
Golden Globes: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Caps Big Night With Best Picture Win After Leading in Nominations
The Banshees of Inisherin nabbed the prize for best motion picture, musical or comedy, at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I can’t believe it,” director Martin McDonagh said from the podium. “It was an honor to be nominated against so many brilliant films this year, so many new friends.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: The Best-Dressed Stars and All the Fashion DetailsGolden Globes: 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Win Top Prizes'The White Lotus' Wins Golden Globe for Best Limited Series: "It's Very Gratifying to Have This Moment" Producer Graham Norton added from the stage, “We had a very happy time making...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cradles Baby Bump & Kisses BF On Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos
Mommy and Daddy’s night out! As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her first little one, she made enjoyed a date night at the 2023 Golden Globes with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The pair walked the red carpet with Kaley wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute lavender silk chiffon empire waist gown with a hand pleated bodice, bow accents on the straps, and hand embroidered crystal embellishments and simplistic jewelry. (Yes, we see the ring on THAT finger too!) Meanwhile, he beau was all smile sin a dapper cream colored tuxedo, is hand firmly interlocked with his lady love! A perfect date night for a pair that soon will trade in red carpets for late night feedings!
Comments / 0