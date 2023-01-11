3: (3) Lorain (7-4) 4: (4) North Ridgeville (8-3) 7: (7) Elyria Catholic (8-2) 10: (9) Rocky River (7-3) Dropped out: Columbia (6-3) Watch list: Keystone (6-5) Crop comments: There has been a lot of parity in the past week, particularly in the SWC, so there isn’t much change in this week’s Crop. Avon Lake has reached 10-0 with a close win at Elyria last week and a convincing victory over Olmsted Falls on Jan. 10. The Shoremen are now getting into a gauntlet with their schedule over the next week, starting with a road game at North Ridgeville on Jan. 13. … Avon suffered its second loss of the season with a one-point setback to Midview on Jan. 10. With the loss, five teams are one game within each other for second place in the SWC. The Eagles are in good shape despite the loss after surviving last week’s game against Berea-Midpark in overtime. For its conference title hopes, next week’s game at home against Avon Lake is crucial for Avon. … There might not be a team in Northeast Ohio with two better losses over the past week than Lorain. Since the last Crop, the Titans fell at home to Garfield Heights. It was close at the half, but the Bulldogs pulled away for a 57-39 convincing win. They also fell to Cleveland Heights. Lorain looks to get back on track with an LEL matchup at Shaker Heights. … North Ridgeville dropped its second SWC game in an 80-77 defeat to Berea-Midpark. The Rangers survived Midview last week, and are currently tied with Avon for second place. Facing Avon Lake on Jan. 13 is important for NR’s title hopes. … Elyria and Midview both lost in close fashion to Avon Lake and North Ridgeville, respectively. The Pioneers rebounded with wins over Oberlin and Amherst. The Middies fell short on Jan. 7 against Sandusky, but defeated Avon, 44-43, on Jan. 10. Midview would’ve been ranked No. 4 this week if it came away with a win over North Ridgeville. The SWC is chaos, and the Pioneers and Middies face off at Elyria on Jan. 13. … One of the hottest teams in the area is Elyria Catholic. The Panthers are on a five-game winning streak with double-digit victories over Rocky River and Fairview in conference play. … Brookside has begun to its finding after losing two in a row to end 2022. The Cardinals have won three straight LC8 games, and remain undefeated in conference play. After the win over Black River, they’ve beaten every team in the conference. … Rising up into the rankings is Westlake at No. 9. The Demons are 7-4 and have won five of their past six, with the only loss coming to Elyria Catholic by one. … Staying in the Crop at No. 10 is Rocky River. Last week wasn’t good for the Pirates, losing to Fairview and Elyria Catholic. RR rebounded on Jan. 10 with a 61-44 win over Bay. They now play North Olmsted on Jan. 13 and Elyria on Jan. 14. … Columbia drops out of the top 10 after losing LC8 games to Keystone and Oberlin. The Raiders were looking good, but have suddenly dropped down the conference standings. … There’s a new second-place team in the LC8, and it’s Keystone. The Wildcats haven’t lost in nearly a month, and have improved to 5-2 in conference play. They’ll need some help to get back in the conference game, but the recent win over Firelands does help.

LORAIN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO