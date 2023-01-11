Read full article on original website
salemathletics.org
Middle School Wrestling beats Girard 69 – 15
The Quakers tallied 7 pins in the 69-15 win over Girard. This win gives the Quakers their 10th dual win of the season bringing them to 10-2.
Marlington girls basketball rallies in fourth quarter to beat West Branch
LEXINGTON TWP. — The Marlington High School gymnasium was rocking Wednesday when the Dukes' girls basketball team played host to West Branch in an Eastern Buckeye Conference contest. West Branch (4-9, 2-5 EBC) more than its own against the Dukes for three quarters, but the fourth quarter belonged to...
Morning Journal
Midview wrestling: Hunter Anderson dominates as Middies take dual over Berea-Midpark
Hunter Anderson is making leaps and bounds as a junior in Midview’s lineup. At 150 pounds, he attacks each of his opponents with a ferocity that is rarely matched. That early rattling gave him the edge in the mental game and helped drive his dominant second-period pinfall against Berea-Midpark’s Noah Silva on Jan. 12 in a 45-23 dual meet win over the Titans.
Celluras and Dye leading charge for Twinsburg girls basketball
As the schedule has become stronger, Twinsburg’s girls’ basketball team has to rely on outstanding performances like the ones recently from senior Alexis Cellura and the freshman duo of Taylor Dye and Kayla Cellura. Twinsburg, which has lost eight of its last nine games against a rugged schedule,...
Morning Journal
Midview girls basketball: Center Mary Meng’s towering presence becomes ultimate security blanket
When a team isn’t shooting well, it is nice to have a security blanket to fall back on at the offensive glass. Midview center Mary Meng’s performance against Avon on Jan. 11 showed how dominant a presence on the glass can affect the game. She grabbed 15 rebounds,...
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Midview boys basketball: Middies win back-and-forth SWC slugfest, 44-43
In the fourth quarter alone between Avon and Midview, there were nine lead changes. The final one went to the Middies on a layup by Herman Plas with 30 seconds left to lift them to a 44-43 conference win Jan. 10. Ryan Runser missed a one-and-one free throw with 6.2...
Morning Journal
Amherst vs. Elyria boys basketball: Shorthanded Pioneers overcome adversity to grind out win over Comets
On short notice, Elyria was out two starters and its sixth man before its Southwestern Conference showdown against Amherst on Jan. 10. Despite the adverse circumstances, the Pioneers pulled through the home stretch to defeat the Comets, 64-55. “It was a great job by everybody,” Elyria guard Ryan Walsh said....
Morning Journal
Avon Lake vs. Olmsted Falls girls basketball: Bulldogs use defense to pull away in second half
Olmsted Falls hasn’t been tested often this season. The Bulldogs lost two games down in Florida over the holiday break, but have won every game played against teams from Ohio by double digits. That didn’t change with the 56-40 win over Avon Lake on Jan. 11 to improve to...
Morning Journal
Elyria boys basketball: Pioneers take steps in right direction with win over Amherst
In recent close games, Elyria struggled to finish teams in the fourth quarter. Its last three losses were to North Ridgeville (64-62), Lorain (53-47) and Avon Lake (63-60). All games were within two possessions. “We have to fight for 32 minutes. We can’t keep saying close,” Elyria coach Brett Larrick...
Morning Journal
Boys basketball Top of the Crop for Jan. 11
3: (3) Lorain (7-4) 4: (4) North Ridgeville (8-3) 7: (7) Elyria Catholic (8-2) 10: (9) Rocky River (7-3) Dropped out: Columbia (6-3) Watch list: Keystone (6-5) Crop comments: There has been a lot of parity in the past week, particularly in the SWC, so there isn’t much change in this week’s Crop. Avon Lake has reached 10-0 with a close win at Elyria last week and a convincing victory over Olmsted Falls on Jan. 10. The Shoremen are now getting into a gauntlet with their schedule over the next week, starting with a road game at North Ridgeville on Jan. 13. … Avon suffered its second loss of the season with a one-point setback to Midview on Jan. 10. With the loss, five teams are one game within each other for second place in the SWC. The Eagles are in good shape despite the loss after surviving last week’s game against Berea-Midpark in overtime. For its conference title hopes, next week’s game at home against Avon Lake is crucial for Avon. … There might not be a team in Northeast Ohio with two better losses over the past week than Lorain. Since the last Crop, the Titans fell at home to Garfield Heights. It was close at the half, but the Bulldogs pulled away for a 57-39 convincing win. They also fell to Cleveland Heights. Lorain looks to get back on track with an LEL matchup at Shaker Heights. … North Ridgeville dropped its second SWC game in an 80-77 defeat to Berea-Midpark. The Rangers survived Midview last week, and are currently tied with Avon for second place. Facing Avon Lake on Jan. 13 is important for NR’s title hopes. … Elyria and Midview both lost in close fashion to Avon Lake and North Ridgeville, respectively. The Pioneers rebounded with wins over Oberlin and Amherst. The Middies fell short on Jan. 7 against Sandusky, but defeated Avon, 44-43, on Jan. 10. Midview would’ve been ranked No. 4 this week if it came away with a win over North Ridgeville. The SWC is chaos, and the Pioneers and Middies face off at Elyria on Jan. 13. … One of the hottest teams in the area is Elyria Catholic. The Panthers are on a five-game winning streak with double-digit victories over Rocky River and Fairview in conference play. … Brookside has begun to its finding after losing two in a row to end 2022. The Cardinals have won three straight LC8 games, and remain undefeated in conference play. After the win over Black River, they’ve beaten every team in the conference. … Rising up into the rankings is Westlake at No. 9. The Demons are 7-4 and have won five of their past six, with the only loss coming to Elyria Catholic by one. … Staying in the Crop at No. 10 is Rocky River. Last week wasn’t good for the Pirates, losing to Fairview and Elyria Catholic. RR rebounded on Jan. 10 with a 61-44 win over Bay. They now play North Olmsted on Jan. 13 and Elyria on Jan. 14. … Columbia drops out of the top 10 after losing LC8 games to Keystone and Oberlin. The Raiders were looking good, but have suddenly dropped down the conference standings. … There’s a new second-place team in the LC8, and it’s Keystone. The Wildcats haven’t lost in nearly a month, and have improved to 5-2 in conference play. They’ll need some help to get back in the conference game, but the recent win over Firelands does help.
Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Wednesday, January 11
NEW PHILADELPHIA (6-3): Slaughter 8 2-2 22, Vickers 1 3-4 5, Schoelles 0 0-1 0, Wells 0 0-0 0, Vandall 4 6-8 14, Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 11-15 45. DOVER (10-2): Grove 1 1-2 4, Gilyard 3 2-2 9, Stevenson 0 5-6 5, Hamm 1 1-2 3, Coletti 0 0-0 0, DeVault 2 0-0 4, Ridgeway 1 0-0 2, Hanner 0 1-2 1, Conner 0 0-0 0, Jackson 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 10-14 30.
