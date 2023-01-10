Read full article on original website
Biden to Expedite Deportation Relief for Migrants Caught up in Labor Abuses
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will speed up the deportation relief process for immigrants in the United States illegally who witness or experience labor abuses, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday. The streamlined process, outlined in a new webpage, aims to encourage immigrants to cooperate...
Mexico President Blames Supreme Court Plagiarism Debacle on Political Scheming
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's president said Thursday that plagiarism allegations plaguing one of Mexico's top judges were born out of political scheming by his opponents, a day after the judge's alma mater said she copied "a substantial part" of her thesis. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador cast doubt on...
UK Condemns 'Barbaric' Execution of British-Iranian National
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to...
At Least 68 Killed in Nepal's Worst Air Crash in 30 Years
KATHMANDU (Reuters) - At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, the country's Civil Aviation Authority said, in the worst air crash in three decades in the small Himalayan nation. Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring the hillside where the Yeti...
Sri Lanka Catholic Church Hails Supreme Court Order for Ex-President Over Bombings
COLOMBO (Reuters) - The leader of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church on Friday praised a Supreme Court decision to order the former president and four officials to pay compensation for the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 260 people. The civil case brought by families of the victims charged...
French President Macron: Iran's Latest Execution Is Heinous and Barbaric Act
PARIS (Reuters) - The execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari is a heinous and barbaric act, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Macron said he stood in solidarity with Britain which has condemned the execution, which defied British and U.S. calls for the 61-year-old Akbari's release after he was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
Pakistan Province Calls for Local Assembly to Be Dissolved in Win for Former PM Khan
LAHORE (Reuters) - The chief minister of Pakistan's most populous province, an ally of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has called for the local assembly to be dissolved, in a bid to force the federal government into holding snap general elections. Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, a coalition partner of...
Crisis-Hit Ghana Increases Public Servant Salaries by 30%
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's government and trade unions on Thursday agreed to increase all public servants' salaries by 30% for 2023, they said in a joint statement, as the country struggles to reduce debt and tackle rampant inflation. The West African gold, oil and cocoa producer is battling its worst...
