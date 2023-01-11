Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Popculture
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors
Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Friendship Tattoo Is Dedicated To This Celebrity Couple
To ring in 2023, celebrities spent New Year’s Eve in the most lavish possible situations — yacht-cruising, skiing through Aspen, touring exotic locales, or just living it up at private parties with a tighter guest list than the Oscars. In Selena Gomez’s case, the festivities combined a bit of everything to create something of the ultimate vacation. Joined by friends Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, the trio ushered in midnight with more than a little fanfare in Los Cabos — and some tiny friendship tattoos precious enough to make anyone coo. Selena Gomez’s angel tattoo spells the word out just above the inner crook of her elbow, a perfect match to Peltz Beckham’s own in the same spot.
Britney Spears Selling Calabasas Home Amid Rumors Of Marital Strife With Sam Asghari
Britney Spears is looking to rake in the dough in 2023! According to a report, the singer is listing her and hubby Sam Asghari's Calabasas, Calif., pad less than a year after they first purchased the impressive property.The pair bought the 11,650-square-foot abode in June 2022 for $11.8 million, but an insider explained the superstar just never felt quite at home in the space.As OK! reported, the Calabasas crib was in the same neighborhood as ex Kevin Federline's house, where he lives with their two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.It's unclear if the How I Met Your...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress," a source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar-winning actor and jewelry designer's relationship Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 from Mexico! The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year's Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico's Baja California peninsula. "They are dating and having fun," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it." The insider adds...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
In Style
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties
Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Harper's Bazaar
Paris Hilton Shuts Down “Ridiculous” Rumors That She Photoshopped Britney Spears into a Selfie
Britney Spears and Paris Hilton enjoyed a girls' night out. The two were among the star-studded guest list at Cade Hudson's 35th birthday party on Saturday, which also saw cameos from Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Demi Lovato, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and more. Hilton shared a series of selfies from...
Justin Bieber wears crochet blanket for date night with Hailey
Justin Bieber is keeping it cozy. The pop star grabbed dinner with wife Hailey Bieber at Sushi Park in Los Angeles this weekend, dressed in a flannel bucket hat and psychedelic patchwork pants from his own Drew House brand — along with a giant crochet blanket styled like a cape. “When Justin Bieber wears this, it’s featured on GQ’s Instagram page. When I wear it, it’s a ‘cry for help’ and a sign that I’ve ‘given up,'” Baltimore magazine Editor-in-Chief Max Weiss tweeted of the unusual style choice. “He looks like my grandmother’s sofa,” one person chimed in. While it’s unclear if Bieber’s throw is...
Elite Daily
Selena Gomez's 2023 Golden Globes Dress Showcased 2 Big Winter Trends
Selena Gomez is up for her very first Golden Globe award, and whether or not she comes and gets it, she hit up the red carpet with a glam gown that plays into two of winter 2023’s biggest style trends. Selena Gomez’s 2023 Golden Globes dress served major Bridgerton vibes, and it’s a totally unexpected look for the star.
See Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai Celebrate New Year's Eve in Style
Watch: Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai. Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai is following in her fashionable footsteps. The supermodel shared a fabulous photo of her 2-year-old celebrating New Year's Eve in a stylish holiday look. In the candid snapshot, which hid Khai's face from...
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Jill Kortleve, Orlando Bloom, and More
2023 well wishes and 2022 moods threaded through this week’s best beauty Instagrams, our fresh start marked by a final glance into the aesthetic rearview. For Madelaine Petsch—and many others—last year was a time for crying on main, while Jill Kortleve’s recap centered eye masks, depuffing practices, and her ever-present power brows. Cami Mendes celebrated the holiday in sunny climes, all luminous skin and air-dried hair, as elsewhere, Lily Collins elevated her sweater-weather styling with a pout painted plummy red.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Selena Gomez and her sister celebrate Nicola Peltz’s 28th birthday
Selena Gomez took her nine-year-old sister Gracie to celebrate Nicola Peltz’s 28th birthday. Gomez took to social media to share snaps of their night, including tons of smooches. The singer and her little sister kissed the birthday girl on the cheek and immortalized the moment on Instagram....
Selena Gomez finds her balance and shares her struggle in the song 'My Mind & Me'
Selena Gomez went from "pretty dresses and dancing and singing" to a mental-health episode that changed everything. The pop superstar hopes her song about it can reach others in pain.
Selena Gomez made a comment in a TikTok video explaining why she was "always skinny" when dating Justin Bieber
Selena responded to the TikTok video in public just a few weeks after describing her breakup with Justin as "the finest thing that ever happened" to her. After responding to a TikTok regarding her weight while dating Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez astonished her followers.
