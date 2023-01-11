Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
NBA
"He Will Always Be Part Of The Jazz's Legacy" | Donovan Mitchell Returns As Utah Hosts Cleveland
In what's sure to be the story of the NBA on Tuesday night, former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell returns to the snow-capped mountains of Salt Lake City when Utah hosts Cleveland at Vivint Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT. "Once a Jazzman, always a Jazzman. We honor the amazing...
sportingalert.com
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
FOX Sports
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
Donovan Mitchell’s Utah return spoiled by Jazz, as Cleveland Cavaliers cough up late lead, lose 116-114
SALT LAKE CITY -- The night was supposed to be about Donovan Mitchell. Someone forgot to tell the Utah Jazz. In Mitchell’s first game in Utah following a landscape-shifting September trade that marked new eras for the Jazz and Cavaliers and ended Mitchell’s five-year Jazz career, Utah rallied late in the fourth quarter to stun the Cavs, 116-114. It’s Cleveland’s second loss on this road trip.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
bvmsports.com
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell voted best SG in NBA media midseason survey
Crazy Cavs Offer: Bet $15, Win $350 if Cavs Make ONE 3-POINTER Tonight by Joseph Summers Cavs News Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell voted best SG in NBA media midseason survey by John Suchan 47 seconds ago Follow @johnsuchan Tweet Share x Pin Comment The Cleveland Cavaliers made a great trade this offseason when they acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.…
Yardbarker
Ricky Rubio’s Return Not Enough To Make The Cavs Contenders
Rubio’s averages of 7.6 assists and just 2.6 turnovers a game throughout his 11-year NBA career indicate how he can help in terms of playmaking, ball-handling, and getting teammates easy baskets. However, when it comes to the Cavs taking the next step and becoming legitimate championship contenders right now,...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Looks good in season debut
Rubio closed Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes. Rubio logged 10 minutes off the bench, making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Despite missing more than 12 months, he looked relatively locked in, connecting on a pair of corner threes while running the offense in true Rubio style. The Cavaliers are going to ease him back slowly given the depth they have at the guard position. It is unlikely he becomes anything more than a streaming option in standard fantasy formats, and managers may have to wait a few weeks before we even reach that point.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to play Friday
Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Murray rolled his ankle a "little bit" Wednesday and should be able to suit up for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray left Wednesday's 126-97 win over the Suns early due to the injury, but he doesn't appear to...
FOX Sports
Jokic, Nuggets rout Suns 126-97 for 12th straight home win
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night. Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had...
Yardbarker
Ricky Rubio Comes Back, and So Do Cavs to Win
1. Everyone was waiting for Ricky Rubio to play again, and he delivered. And it only took all of 10 minutes to show what he still has to offer. 2. In those 10 minutes, Rubio played with poise, kept the ball moving, and hit a couple of 2-pointers. Remember last season, when the Cavs so often looked like a better team with Rubio on the floor? Well, they looked that way again in his season debut.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
hoopsrumors.com
Jazz Notes: Olynyk, Sexton, Mitchell, Trade Deadline
Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk will be sidelined for at least one week due to a left ankle sprain, tweets Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune. Olynyk will receive treatment on his injured ankle and will be reevaluated next Wednesday. After missing four games as a result of a...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: Here's the ideal situation for the Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall selection
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA's scoring record: Kevin Durant 'first one who comes to mind'
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is just a few hundred points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Once James hits that milestone (likely before the 2023 All-Star Game), the conversation will quickly turn to which players in the league might have a chance to one day get close to, or even surpass James' point production. When it comes to that topic, James has a few guesses of his own.
Comments / 0