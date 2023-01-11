ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Missing 6-year-old girl with autism pronounced dead, body found in water

By Matt Papaycik, Allen Cone, Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
A missing 6-year-old girl who had autism and was non-verbal was tragically pronounced dead after her body was found in a body of water near West Palm Beach on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said the body of Aleenah Fenelus was found about two hours after she was last seen at 7:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Timberline Drive in a townhouse complex.

Barbera said that after an exhaustive search using deputies, a search and rescue K9, and a sheriff's office helicopter, Fenelus' body was found in a body of water behind the complex.

Fenelus was taken to a local hospital, where she was tragically pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said Fenelus had autism and was non-verbal.

"It was bath time," Fenelus' mother, Farah, told WPTV on Tuesday night. "I went to get her PJs. By the time I put her PJs on the bed, she vanished. I looked all over the house. She wasn't there. So I checked the back and I noticed she pushed the door open and left the house."

Fenelus had never done that before, according to her mother.

GUDLUCKWITTHAT!
4d ago

Not sure if I believe this story. How did she just get away, that fast??? 🤔Something doesn't add up. I hope the police are investigating EVERYONE for a possible murder?

Meichico Aldridge Huggins
4d ago

This is very sad and the fact that this is like the four death in the last 6 months of a nonverbal autistic child is even sadder. All children especially children with autism need water safety. Their needs to be more awareness, acceptance and accessibility when it comes to autism when it comes to water. I’m praying for the family

Katherine Reich
4d ago

I wish people would stop blaming the parents. accidents happen. children, especially autistic children are extremely drawn to water. if there are suspicions the police will take care of it

WPTV West Palm Beach

