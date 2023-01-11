Virginia Basketball Defeats North Carolina 65-58 | Live Updates

Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels

The Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3 ACC) 65-58 on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. See a full play-by-play and live analysis for the game below. Most recent updates are at the top of the page.

Read a full recap of the game here: Hoos Hold Off Heels, No. 13 Virginia Downs North Carolina 65-58

Final Score: North Carolina 58, Virginia 65

With the shot-clock winding down, Isaac McKneely pulls up for a deep three-pointer with a hand in his face and drains it. The true freshman's clutch shot has UVA back up by six. Virginia gets a stop as Washington's fallaway jumper is off the mark. Virginia uses the whole shot-clock but Beekman's desperation jumper misses everything as UVA commits a shot-clock violation. Caleb Love hits an incredible shot, elevating and draining a three-pointer with Vander Plas right in his face to get UNC back within three with less than a minute to go. Reece Beekman drives right past Caleb Love and streaks uncontested to the basket for a thunderous dunk. UVA forces a held-ball with the possession arrow favoring UNC. Ben Vander Plas steals the inbounds' pass and takes it the other way for a dunk, effectively ending the game. Caleb Love misses a jumper and then Kihei Clark gets fouled. Clark misses the free throw, but then steals the ball away from RJ Davis to seal the win. Virginia makes countless clutch plays in the final couple of minutes to secure a big win against North Carolina, 65-58.

North Carolina 58, Virginia 65 | Final

Franklin misses the ensuing free throw and it remains a six-point game. Virginia is 11/18 from the free throw line tonight. Caleb Love slams on the breaks, sending Kihei Clark flying past him, and pulls up for a clutch three-pointer from the left wing. Hubert Davis calls another timeout as UNC has pulled back to within three points.

North Carolina 55, Virginia 58 | 2:46 2H

Franklin goes back to work in the low post, drawing a foul on Seth Trimble, but Franklin misses both free throws. Virginia hasn't scored in over three minutes but the defense continues to make stops to maintain the four-point advantage with three-minutes to go. UVA's scoring drought comes to an end as Beekman dishes down low to Franklin, who scores off the glass plus a foul on Trimble. Franklin's three-pointer isn't there tonight (0/5), but he continues to impact the game in other ways, recording 12 points, nine rebounds, and three blocked shots. Virginia leads by six with 3:09 remaining.

North Carolina 52, Virginia 58 | 3:09 2H

Vander Plas is called for a blocking foul on Caleb Love, who goes to the line and makes both free throws. Leaky Black gallops into the paint and hits a tough fallaway jumper over McKneely to get the Tar Heels back to within five. McKneely pump fakes and drives around Black before stopping and hitting a floater off the glass with a nice touch. Franklin blocks a dunk attempt from Washington, Franklin's third block of the game. Vander Plas gets stuck behind the play as he went to the floor after a failed putback attempt. UNC takes advantage of the 5-on-4 as Caleb Love knocks down an open three to make it a four-point game with just over five minutes left. Hubert Davis calls timeout.

North Carolina 52, Virginia 56 | 5:10 2H

Vander Plas pops free off a screen at the top of the key, receives the pass from McKneely, and pulls the trigger with no hesitation on the catch-and-shoot three, sending JPJ into a frenzy again. RJ Davis make a big play for UNC, hitting a three-pointer from the right wing to quiet the crowd. Virginia has an answer again on the offensive end, as Armaan Franklin hits a tough contested hook shot in the paint over Leaky Black. John Paul Jones Arena reaches its apex as Virginia forces a shot-clock violation thanks to a block from Ben Vander Plas on RJ Davis.

North Carolina 45, Virginia 54 | 7:43 2H

Beekman continues to be aggressive, drawing a foul on Caleb Love and making both free throws. Virginia gets another stop and then Beekman attacks the basket and has his layup roll off the front of the iron, but Ben Vander Plas flies to the basket and slams home a put-back dunk. RJ Davis ends the UVA 11-0 run with a tough shot off the glass. Ben Vander Plas pokes the ball loose and it comes to Beekman, who pushes the ball down the floor. It's a slow-developing "fast-break" for Virginia, but extremely effective as Vander Plas eventually passes back to a wide open Isaac McKneely, who knocks down the three-pointer from the top of the key. It's a 14-2 run for Virginia over the last four minutes and UVA now leads 49-42. Hubert Davis calls timeout.

North Carolina 42, Virginia 49 | 9:52 2H

Davis misses the first, but makes the second free throw. Beekman drives inside and then passes to a cutting Vander Plas, who draws a foul on Dunn and makes both free throws. Franklin gets great positioning down low on Davis and hits a fallaway hook shot in the paint. RJ Davis silences the crowd with a step-back three-pointer from the left wing, but then Franklin brings the crowd back into it with an emphatic put-back dunk. Beekman makes a great play, forcing a jump-ball as he tied up Caleb Love on a drive to the basket. Beekman takes advantage of that takeaway on the other end, backing down his defender and scoring with his left-hand off the glass. UVA gets another stop and then Ben Vander Plas drains a three-pointer from the top of the key, capping a 7-0 run for Virginia to shoot back in front 42-40.

North Carolina 40, Virginia 42 | 11:59 2H

It does not appear that Armando Bacot will return to this game as UNC warms up for the second half with no sign of Bacot on the floor. Kadin Shedrick turns the ball over in the post, throwing a bad kick-out pass that goes right to Leaky Black, who takes it the other way for an easy dunk. Seth Trimble attacks the paint and draws a foul on Jayden Gardner, his third personal. Gardner is subbed out of the game for Ben Vander Plas. Trimble goes to the line and makes both free throws. Kihei Clark is called for a travel and then Kadin Shedrick is whistled for two fouls on one possession, sending Jalen Washington to the line and he makes 1/2 free throws. Tony Bennett leaves Shedrick in the game for one more possession and then subs him out in favor of Francisco Caffaro. Kihei Clark drives past Seth Trimble and finishes at the rim with his patented reverse layup, Virginia's first bucket of the second half. With the shot-clock winding down, RJ Davis knifes to the basket and lofts a high-arcing floater just above Caffaro's block attempt and his shot falls in off the glass. Vander Plas works on Leaky Black in the post and hits a fadeaway jumper off the glass. Davis throws up a wild floater that misses everything and he is rewarded with yet another favorable call as Clark is called for a questionable foul.

North Carolina 36, Virginia 31 | 15:12 2H

North Carolina has an opportunity to hold for the last shot but things go disastrously for the Tar Heels, as they are unable to get the ball inbounds and Reece Beekman steals the long desperation pass. Beekman streaks down the court and feeds to Clark for a wide open fast-break layup. UNC then turns it over as RJ Davis is whistled for an offensive foul for a moving screen and JPJ goes nuts. Virginia gets the last shot of the half but Ben Vander Plas' three-pointer is just barely off the mark. UVA ends the half on a 12-5 run and trails UNC 29-27 at halftime.

North Carolina 29, Virginia 27 | Halftime

Armaan Franklin drives to the basket and draws a foul on Justin McKoy. Franklin makes both free throws. Clark is fouled by Dunn on a drive through the paint and goes 1/2 from the line. With the shots not falling, Virginia has responded the right way, aggressively driving inside and getting to the free throw line. Franklin grabs a tough defensive rebound and gets fouled by Leaky Black in the process. Franklin goes to the line and swishes both free throws. Virginia hasn't made a shot in over four minutes but has managed to go on a 5-0 run by getting to the charity stripe. Just as the JPJ crowd started to get back into the game, UNC makes a big play as Tyler Nickel feeds down low to Jalen Washington, who finishes off the glass plus a foul on Jayden Gardner. Washington completes the three-point play to push the UNC lead back to seven points. Clark drives baseline and whips a pass out to a wide open Ben Vander Plas, who drains the three-pointer from the top of the key, UVA's first field goal in five minutes. Virginia plays 30 seconds of solid defense but Justin McKoy comes up with an offensive rebound off the backboard and scores as the shot-clock expires. Virginia answers right away as Clark feeds a great pass inside to Shedrick for a dunk.

North Carolina 29, Virginia 25 | 25.1 1H

Caleb Love drives inside and kicks out to D'Marco Dunn, who knocks down the corner three and UNC suddenly leads by six. Kihei Clark comes around a screen and hits a wide-open jumper from just inside the three-point line. Virginia can't get the ball in-bounds and Kihei Clark eventually has his inbounds pass intercepted by Leaky Black for a frustrating turnover. Ryan Dunn checks into the game and makes an immediate impact, snatching a rebound and drawing a foul on D'Marco Dunn. Washington pivots an entire 360 to get around Francisco Caffaro in the low post and flips in a layup plus a foul on Caffaro, his second personal foul. Puff Johnson fouls Ben Vander Plas on the rebound off of Dunn's missed free throw, sending Vander Plas to the free throw line, but he misses the front end of the one-and-one. Love drives and passes to Leaky Black, who hits the corner three. UNC is on another long run, scoring 12 of the last 14 points and now leads 24-15. Tony Bennett calls timeout as Virginia has begun to struggle on both ends of the floor.

North Carolina 24, Virginia 15 | 3:52 1H

Franklin has the ball stolen away from him by Dunn and UNC scores on the other end, as Washington collects an offensive rebound off of a miss by Davis and scores easily off the glass. The Tar Heels weathered the early storm by the Cavaliers, who didn't score enough when UNC opened the game with a five-minute scoring drought. Jalen Washington has seven points and UNC leads 16-13.

North Carolina 16, Virginia 13 | 7:30 1H

Jalen Washington rolls off of a screen and draws a foul on Isaac McKneely. Washington misses the first, but makes the second. Washington jab steps and knocks down a pull-up jumper over the outstretched hand of Shedrick on the baseline to tie the game. Gardner is called for an offensive foul as Puff Johnson takes a dive after getting bumped by Gardner down low. UNC takes its first lead of the game as Jalen Washington gets free underneath the basket and throws down a two-handed dunk. Virginia takes advantage of some unsettled UNC defense and Reece Beekman makes the extra pass to Isaac McKneely, who knocks down a wide open three-pointer. D'Marco Dunn drives to the basket and scores a layup off the glass, elbowing McKneely in the face on the way up. McKneely remains on the floor for an extended period of time before walking off the floor with a towel on his face.

North Carolina 14, Virginia 13 | 8:44 1H

With the shot-clock winding down, Reece Beekman drives on RJ Davis and manages to get his layup to fall through some contact. UVA gets a stop and then Beekman drives aggressively again, this time drawing a foul on Davis. Beekman goes 1/2 from the line and Virginia leads 8-3. Beekman jumps a passing lane and comes away with another steal, taking it down the floor and using a beautiful crossover move to score off the glass. A loose ball comes to RJ Davis on the baseline and he knocks down the jumper over Ben Vander Plas. UNC gets a stop and then Caleb Love streaks into the paint for a floater.

North Carolina 7, Virginia 10 | 10:51 1H

Kadin Shedrick starts the game with some aggressive play on the offensive glass, creating multiple second chance opportunities for UVA, but the Cavaliers are unable to convert. Armando Bacot does the same on the other end of the floor, tapping out a couple of rebounds, but he lands awkwardly on the second rebound and has to be helped off the floor. Justin McKoy checks into the game for Bacot and the ex-Cavalier receives a chorus of boos from the UVA crowd. Jayden Gardner gets the scoring started with a short floater in the paint. RJ Davis tries to drive to the basket in transition but Armaan Franklin comes over and swats the shot out of bounds. Franklin shows off his surprising shot-blocking ability again, rejecting a layup attempt from Seth Trimble. Gardner draws a foul on Leaky Black in the low post and makes 1/2 from the line. Reece Beekman picks off a pass and streaks down the floor for a transition layup. RJ Davis ends UNC's near five-minute scoring drought to start the game as he flashes to the top of the key and drains an open catch-and-shoot triple. Kihei Clark draws an offensive foul on Caleb Love, who caught Clark's chin with a flailing elbow. Virginia has three blocks as a team and leads 5-3 five and a half minutes in.

North Carolina 3, Virginia 5 | 14:31 1H