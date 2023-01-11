Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Eddie Murphy Jokes About Will Smith Oscars Slap During Golden Globes Speech
Beverly Hills, CA - Eddie Murphy jokingly referenced Will Smith’s infamous slap on Chris Rock while being honored at the 2023 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday night (January 10). The legendary comedian/actor was this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes “outstanding contributions...
'Yellowstone' Stars Hit Golden Globes Red Carpet in Style
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and celebrities are showing up in style to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is also streaming on Peacock.) This year marks the televised return of the Golden Globes after several networks, studios and actors boycotted the 2022 ceremony in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the HFPA has been accused of bribery, conflicts of interest and instituting a "culture of corruption."
‘I’m here because I’m Black’: Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael burns HFPA in opening monologue
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael used his opening monologue to address the elephant in the room – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity controversy.The awards show was on hiatus last year after a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed that its awarding body did not have a single Black member, as well as “ethical lapses” in its business conduct.Kicking off the show ON Tuesday (10 January), comedian Carmichael began by saying: “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.”The host continued: “I won’t say the HFPA is racist but, they didn’t have a single Black member until...
ETOnline.com
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
CBS Anchor Gayle King Stuns in Same Yellow Dress on Jan. 9 Work Anniversary Each Year
Whoever said that celebrities or public figures couldn’t wear an outfit more than once sure hasn’t met Gayle King. The 68-year-old took a creative approach to commemorate her 11th work anniversary on Jan. 9 by wearing the same yellow dress every year. King joined the CBS network in 2012 as a co-host on CBS Mornings. Following the success of the morning show, her position expanded to doing high-publicized interviews for CBS News.
msn.com
Jennifer Coolidge praised for delivering ‘comedy masterclass’ during hilarious Golden Globes monologue
Jennifer Coolidge took the stage at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday and did not fail to make many, many people laugh in the process. The White Lotus star, who went on to win Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture, presented the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series.
Jerrod Carmichael Reveals His $500k Paycheck & Calls Out Golden Globes Over Diversity Scandal In Opening
Jerrod Carmichael made sure he was getting a plush paycheck before signing on to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, held Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton. The Emmy-winning stand-up, 35, revealed he was getting paid $500k to host the gig during his opening monologue, where he directly dissed the awards for their past diversity scandal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Reacts To Jerrod Carmichael Telling Golden Globes Audience To Shut Up
The stand-up comedian created a viral moment during the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The 80th Golden Globe Awards went down in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday evening and Jerrod Carmichael definitely made it a night to remember. Hosting the award show, the 35-year-old made it clear on stage that he wasn’t tolerating the excessive noise, and directly told the crowd to shut up.
Golden Globe host candidly addresses controversy: 'I'm here 'cause I'm Black'
Golden Globes host and American comedian Jerrod Carmichael addressed the award show's recent scandals in his openning, saying, 'I'm here 'cause I'm Black.'
Eddie Murphy Explains That Surprising Will Smith Joke from His Golden Globes Speech: 'It's All Love'
"You have to say something about it, then you move on," Eddie Murphy said about referencing Will Smith's Oscars slap Eddie Murphy is sharing why he made reference to the Will Smith Oscars slap at the Golden Globes this week. As Murphy was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony Tuesday, the comedian/actor surprised the audience with a joke about last year's Academy Awards and the moment when Smith, 54, hit Chris Rock onstage over a comment about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. As the actor wrapped his speech,...
Will Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Be Fired From GMA3? Here’s What One Insider Says
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach took over daytime TV headlines with their alleged affair, but are they done taking over our TV screens on GMA3?
Popculture
R&B Legend Gordy Harmon Has Died
Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the R&B group The Whispers, has died. Harmon's family confirmed to ABC 7 that the beloved jazz and soul musician died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, Jan. 5. He was 79. Although Harmon's cause of death remains unknown, his family, who confirmed he was not suffering from any serious illnesses, said they believe he died of natural causes.
Golden Globes live blog: Who are the night's big winners?
Don't look now, but Hollywood's booziest awards show is back on NBC — potentially for the final time. The embattled Golden Globe Awards returned to the air Tuesday, one year after NBC refused to broadcast the ceremony amid criticism of the organization behind it. In 2021, the Los Angeles Times revealed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had zero Black members at that time, and there were also questions about the ethics of some of the group's business practices. The backlash was intense — Tom Cruise gave back his Golden Globes — and it seemed like the ceremony might never return. Since then,...
Elizabeth Vargas To Anchor Weekday Program For NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas is the latest news veteran to join Nexstar’s NewsNation, with plans to launch a weekday news program on April 3. The hourlong Elizabeth Vargas Reports will be based in New York and will air at 6 PM ET/5 PM CT. Vargas also will serve as a regular contributor to daytime and primetime news, analysis and talk programming. Vargas currently hosts the syndicated crime series iCrime, airing on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations, and will continue on that show as well, according to a NewsNation spokesperson. She also served as the host of Fox’s revival of America’s Most...
Popculture
Every Netflix Show Canceled in 2023
It may just be the beginning of the new year, but the bloodbath of cancellations is already underway at Netflix. As the world counted down to 2023, the streamer was busy squaring away its plans for the year. Just a day after the clock struck midnight, Netflix brought the axe down on one fan-favorite series, perhaps signaling what could turn out to be the worse year yet for cancellations, and it seems that this year, not even shows with impressive viewership numbers and multi-week stays on the streaming charts are safe.
Golden Globes: Jerrod Carmichael hosts show short on jokes, long on speeches
It was a night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when diversity held sway among the winners, the presenters and the host, and that proved to be the theme of the ceremony and telecast pretty much from beginning to end – no surprise given the fact that the very future of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was resting on it. Did it make for an interesting show? Yes and no. The ceremony was uneven but serviceable and spirited, with much more earnestness than true laughs. But there were no embarrassing gaffes, either, which has to be a considerable relief for...
purewow.com
Golden Globes 2023: Best Actress in a Drama Series Goes to Zendaya
First, it was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose. Then, it was Emma Corrin for The Crown. And now, the Golden Globes has crowned another Best Actress in a Drama Series. During the 80th annual Golden Globes, Zendaya took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for Euphoria.
Comments / 0