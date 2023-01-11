ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The last time South Carolina basketball won at Rupp Arena against Kentucky

By Nick Gray, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lfqG_0kALohov00

Since John Calipari has been at Kentucky, South Carolina basketball has had some notable wins against the Wildcats — at home.

But at Rupp Arena, South Carolina is winless (0-8) against Calipari and Kentucky until the Gamecocks' 71-68 victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday.

The last South Carolina basketball victory in Rupp Arena before was a 78-77 victory on Jan. 31, 2009 in front of 24,322 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Devan Downey, who played very well against the Wildcats in his career, hit a short jumper with 3.2 seconds left to give South Carolina the win in front of a silenced Rupp Arena crowd. Downey had 23 points in the game, including 19 in the second half, while Zam Fredrick led the Gamecocks with 24 points.

Kentucky's Jodie Meeks and Patrick Patterson had 48 of the Wildcats' 77 points but were the only UK players in double figures.

REBOUNDING FROM THIS: South Carolina men's basketball suffers worst loss since joining SEC, 85-42

South Carolina swept the Wildcats in 2009, winning 77-59 in Columbia on Feb. 25, 2009. Kentucky missed the NCAA Tournament, fired Billy Gillispie at the end of the season and hired Calipari from Memphis. South Carolina went 21-10 but lost to Davidson (and the nation's leading scorer, Stephen Curry) in the first round of the NIT.

While South Carolina has struggled to get traction in Year 1 of Lamont Paris' tenure (some high points with wins against Clemson and Kentucky), Kentucky has had a bitterly disappointing 2022-23 season. The Wildcats were ranked at No. 4 in the preseason polls but are 10-6 with Tuesday's loss. That includes a 14-point loss at Missouri and a 26-point loss at Alabama last Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: The last time South Carolina basketball won at Rupp Arena against Kentucky

