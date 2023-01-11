Bloomington North gymnasts focused on getting back to state for second year in a row

Bloomington North had seven gymnasts figure in team scoring for the season opener.

Last year, the Cougars used their unusual depth to set the school scoring record (109.35) to finally get back to state after a 40-year wait. It's a winning formula that, unlike misguided executives at Coca-Cola in 1985, North doesn't plan to change, even with a new coach and one of its top seniors (Sarah Goldsworthy) sidelined for the season.

The Cougars know what it takes to get the job done and that they have the talent to do it. They showed they're focused and ready to earn it opening with a 106.375, topping last year's 105.825, in the county meet at home on Monday. South had a 96.425 with no team score kept for Edgewood.

"Very nervous," North coach Alena Wray said of her debut in charge. "I was very proud of them for what they did. There was nothing that went too terribly bad. We had a fantastic first meet. Very happy with it all."

North has been building toward this kind of team for the past few years. The Cougars posted five scores of 9.0 or better on three events and had the top five scores on floor. Senior Hope Taylor won vault (9.15), sophomore Sofia Garcia won bars (8.85) and junior Jessica Floyd won floor (9.425).

"I feel like were all great individually," Floyd said. "But what we have is, we've always had a nice big team the past few years. And we really push each other hard and we're making sure we're cheering for each other and helping each other do their best."

Garcia (35.475) and Taylor (34.45) were the top all-arounders and Floyd was second on beam (9.25) and fourth on vault (8.5). But they had plenty of help. Claire Dann (vault), Hannah Abel (bars), Maddie Rich (beam) and Maren Winkle (floor) were also top-three for the team in their events, helping push the score upward.

"I'm so happy to have that, I love being able to put different girls on different events and not having to use the same ones all the time," Wray said.

Goldsworthy remains a leader and a presence at practice and meets, so the culture of success and support remains.

"I feel like there's been a bunch of us who came in, Hope, Sarah, Sofie, me, Hannah, were all club kids," Floyd said. "And we used the skills and stuff we learned from there and used it here. We've built each other up."

Kawanishi's greatest hits

South junior Maddie Kawanishi had a big grin on her face, and that was while she was still on the balance beam. She nailed her two big moves, including an aerial, but still had to stay composed to finish cleanly.

She stuck the landing and was greeted by hugs and shouts of joy from coaches and teammates, and the judges responded with a career best 9.45 to win the event.

"It's great," Kawanishi said. "I wasn't supposed to do my full-out routine this meet, but the other routine wasn't working, so I was like, 'It's the first meet, might as well do it.' So, it was a great feeling because my warm-ups were not very good.

"I was thinking, nothing could be worse than that warm-up, so I laid it all out and I'm really glad I did."

Kawanishi, a regional qualifier on beam last year, is looking to take the next step on that event this year.

"I'm planning to upgrade, but we'll see what happens," she said. "I think I'm going to do a backhand tuck. We'll see. It's still in the works."

Kawanishi also posted a PR of 8.8 for second on bars.

"I'm so happy for her because she wasn't happy with her floor routine (8.6 for sixth), but she left it there and went to beam and did the job she needed to do," Edgewood coach Andrea Stroud said. "I was excited to see that."

Goerges good on vault

Edgewood has just three athletes this year, with junior Addison Goerges the only one back from last year and she got her night started with a bang, sticking her vault to score a 9.05 for second. She went on to place third in the all-around with a 32.775.

"It was amazing," Andrea Stroud said. "We had a rough warm-up and we've been working it the last couple of weeks. She's had a little bit of a mental block, so as soon as she hit that, we were so excited for her."

There's more to come as Goerges aims for regional.

"We're working probably on a pike tsuk coming up here, which is what Hope (Taylor) does very well," Andrea Stroud said. "So when (Goerges) landed that, hey, let's keep working it up."

Her two freshmen, Bella Carson (seventh on floor) and Addie Morewick, also got their feet wet with their first meet.

"They were amazing," Andrea Stroud said. "I think they were excited and kind of shocked at how fun everything is. Club is a lot more serious and then you come to high school and it's about team and supporting each other."

North, South move forward

South came in shorthanded as well, with junior Larissa Witkiewitz out for the season, its senior (Mia Langley) in a walking boot and junior Violet Leis and sophomore Tristan Farris not available, either.

"We talked about this being a practice meet for us," Michelle Stroud said. "We've got a lot of kids out and we're competing with literally almost half our team."

She still saw sophomore Alex Riggs make the podium on beam (8.4) as one of the few to not count a fall.

"She was super solid, for a sophomore and this year being her first on the team," Michelle Stroud said. "That was a big deal because this is a tough meet. It's our county meet so there's a lot of people she knows watching and it's nerve-wracking and she really held it together today.

"Morgan (Cockerill) struggled on beam a little bit, but her floor routine was great. And Sayen (Antinao) coming in as a freshman, they did fantastic tonight. Stella (Eibling's) bar routine was solid and we're still adding to it as she comes back from her injury. So I'm really pleased with the outcome tonight."

North also had some highlights from its newcomers.

"Josie Jones on beam, she had beautiful jumps compared to at practice," Wray said. "She's scared of beam so I was really proud of her on that one. We had Anna Pope, even though she's a senior, this is her first year in high school gymnastics, she pulled it together and did (three) events and had a really good vault.

"Tori Bilohlavek did three out of four events. Her bars and floor were beautiful. She has a really good vault and will probably have a varsity spot at some point."

